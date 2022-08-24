Read full article on original website
20 teachers resign during first week of school in northwest Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – At the beginning of the school year, 20 resignations took place in Bay District Schools. Staff shortages are no surprise across all levels of education throughout the Country and Bay County. Executive Director of Human Resources Holly Buchanan said, “Bay District is doing their best to equip new hires in […]
Update: Investigators say ‘laced’ brownie story was a lie
UPDATE 3:30 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mowat Middle School student who said he ate a laced brownie given to him by another student was lying, school officials, said Wednesday. The lie kicked off an investigation and school officials sent a notice out to parents warning about the dangers of allowing kids to […]
WJHG-TV
Gospel Explosion Youth Revival 2022
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A local ministry brought the community together through gospel music and dance this afternoon at Rutherford High School. The Gospel Explosion Youth Revival is an annual event, and typically it’s held at local churches in the area. But this year organizers say they wanted to open it up to the community.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Panama City
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Panama City, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Panama City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
Hundreds of civilian jobs open on Eglin AFB
EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — From scientists testing weapons, to cashiers in the BX, support staff is necessary to keep the mission of Eglin Air Force Base up and running. Civilian Personnel Officer Lula Coleman said the base has more than 6,000 civilian jobs with 200 hundred positions available in August. “Eglin is the Air […]
Veterans get help at Homeless Vet Stand Down
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local organizations came together to touch hearts and change lives Friday. Gulf Coast State College and others focused on helping homeless veterans by partnering with Career Source Gulf Coast to host the 15th annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down. Thirty-four organizations joined together to provide free services for homeless veterans. […]
Congressman and Sheriff’s meet to discuss fentanyl crisis
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Representatives from Washington DC and the Panhandle region are working together to fight an influx of a deadly drug. They met on Thursday with Congressman Neal Dunn and talked about the crisis. “We have gathered here some of the leaders in the law enforcement community, sheriffs, city police, and also […]
WJHG-TV
Construction continues on Sunnyside Park beach access gates
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a hot topic being talked about among residents on the very west end of Panama City Beach, as six big metal gates were put in at Sunnyside beach access points just before the 4th of July. Construction was put on pause when a petition was filed to challenge the permit, but as of earlier this month, that permit is now officially standing.
WJHG-TV
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is a high school teacher at South Walton High School. Students and teachers gathered to celebrate Tara Dickerson as this week’s Golden Apple Award winner. “I’m just so emotional because we don’t do teaching for the awards...
WJHG-TV
Gas buy down tour comes to Southport
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County residents got a deal on gas Thursday if they traveled near Southport. Officials with the Pay More and Get Less tour are traveling around the area, making stops and lowering gas prices. AAA said the average price for gas in Florida Thursday was around...
Griff Griffitts elected to State Rep. District 6
UPDATE: August 23, 2022 10:15 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A lot of eyes were on the State Representative District 6 seat on Tuesday. Both candidates ran a strong campaign but ultimately, it was Bay County Commissioner, Griff Griffitts who came out on top. Tuesday’s State Representative race for Bay County was a universal […]
Northwest Florida fair returns with $5 entry
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Northwest Florida Fair Association will hold its fair from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. Fair operations manager Brian Sparling told WKRG News 5 that the 2022 fair will not be a free entry like 2021. Entry will cost a […]
Blountstown rolls past Freeport in home opener
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown football team opened the season with a 52-20 victory over Freeport at home Friday night. Blountstown improves to 1-0 to start the season and will visit Rutherford on Thursday, September 1. Freeport falls to 0-1 to start the season and visits Jay on Friday, September 2.
Chipley dominates Rutherford in home shutout
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Chipley football team kept last season’s momentum going with a 41-0 shutout win over the Rutherford Rams. Chipley improves to 1-0 to start the season and will host back-to-back Alabama state champions, Pike Liberal Arts, on Friday, September 2. Rutherford falls to 0-1 and will host Blountstown on Thursday, September […]
WJHG-TV
Mistrial in Genene Hall trial
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mistrial has been declared in the Genene Hall trial. Hall was previously being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of forgery. The jury had received the case for deliberation at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, and at...
WEAR
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for 70-year-old Freeport man
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old Herbert Wayne Hampton has been cancelled. Hampton has been located, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office thanks the community for their help. --------- ORIGINAL STORY:. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for...
WJHG-TV
Motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcycle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. We’re told the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of R Jackson Boulevard and Beach Beach Road. Authorities with Panama City Beach Police said the motorcyclist was heading east, and was wearing a helmet.
WJHG-TV
WestRock Paper Mill property for sale
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The WestRock Paper Mill ceased operations on June 6th. It was once considered a staple in the Panama City community for almost 100 years. It employed hundreds of workers but now the mill sits empty. Now the property is for sale. “It is on the market...
WJHG-TV
Kelly and the Healers perform on Today’s Tunes
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Today’s Tunes featured local band Kelly and the Healers. Kelly Hundley, the band’s lead vocalist and guitarist, is a Panama City native and started the band 30 years ago. If you would like to see Kelly and the Healers perform...
