ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Joe Sempolinski wins 23rd district special election

By Rhea Jha
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O7qwx_0hStTrP700

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Republican nominee Joe Sempolinski wins the U.S. House 23rd District Special Election and will serve the remainder of former Representative Tom Reed’s term until December 31st.

The night ended with Sempolinski winning 38,749 votes or 53.3% of the vote, while his opponent Democratic nominee Max Della Pia trailed behind him with 34,001 votes or 46.7% of the vote.

Sempolinski has served as the Steuben County Republican party chairman and is an Elmira native. In a statement, he declared his victory and said, “It is the honor of a lifetime to be selected by my friends and neighbors to speak for them on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.”

Nick Langworthy defeats Carl Paladino in NY-23 GOP primary

He added, “I intend to spend my time in Congress fighting for the people that have given me everything in my life. I will work to make sure that the voice of the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes is heard throughout the remainder of this Congressional term. One of the chief things that makes our nation great is that we are governed by representatives chosen by and from among the people. To be selected as one of those representatives, even for a few months, is a sacred duty.”

For more on where he stands on hot-button issues watch his live interview with 18 News.

WATCH: Interview with NY-23 candidate Joe Sempolinski Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chronicle-express.com

Should Yates become a 'Constitutional County?'

PENN YAN — Discussion of a possible resolution declaring Yates County as a "Constitutional County" drew a large crowd of observers —many voicing objections — to a Yates County Legislature ad hoc committee meeting Aug. 22. The ad hoc committee, led by co-chairs Carlie Chilson and Mark...
YATES COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Nick Langworthy defeats Carl Paladino in NY-23 GOP primary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Nick Langworthy defeats Carl Paladino in the 23rd district’s Republican primary. Langworthy will now face off against Democratic nominee Max Della Pia in the November general election. At the end of the night, Langworthy led with over 24,275 votes or over 52% of the votes. Carl Paladino ended the night trailing […]
ELMIRA, NY
wesb.com

NY Well Operator Fined $2 Million

A well operator has been fined for what are being described as “flagrant” violations of New York State regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $2 million judgement in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for not properly plugging the wells they operated, posing a danger to drinking water and communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben Counties.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
Elmira, NY
Government
chautauquatoday.com

Oil Company Penalized $2 Million for Unlawful Operation of Wells in Southern Tier

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul have announced a $2 million judgment in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for what is being described as "flagrant" violations of the state's oil and gas well regulations and endangering communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben counties. Lee and his companies were ordered by a State Supreme Court judge to pay the penalty -- the largest financial penalty imposed in an oil and gas well case -- and to bring his oil wells into full compliance with state laws. For years, Lee and his companies did not properly plug the wells they operated, which posed a significant danger to drinking water supplies and of releasing methane in the areas surrounding the wells.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Bow hunting lottery for Harris Hill scheduled for September

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Executive and the Buildings and Grounds Department have announced that there will be a bow hunting permit lottery for Harris Hill Park. Names, addresses, and phone numbers will be accepted from Monday, August 29, 2022, through Friday, September 9, 2022. You must be a Chemung County resident to […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Langworthy
Person
Carl Paladino
WETM 18 News

Victim identified in Liberty, Pa. shooting

LIBERTY, Pa. (WETM) — The victim of Friday’s shooting at a Liberty, Pa. restaurant in Tioga County has been identified by Pennsylvania State Police. According to police, 31-year-old Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, of Buffalo, N.Y., died after being shot inside the Liberty Park & Ride parking lot located at the intersection of PA414 and US 15 […]
LIBERTY, PA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Environmentalists claim crypto-mining plant is impacting fish population on Seneca Lake

DRESDEN, N.Y. — Protecting the fish of Seneca Lake is one reason activists keep trying to shut down a cryptocurrency mine north of Watkins Glen. Greenidge Generation, the company running that plant, is applying for permits to install fish screens at the intake source of its cooling system. That's under the waters of the lake, 700 feet from a factory producing natural gas energy for the crypto mine.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republican#Democratic#Gop#Congressional#Nexstar Media Inc
msn.com

Watch As A Police Officer Gets Irate With Pregnant Black Woman During Traffic Stop

New York (Knewz) — A police officer in Florida has resigned after pulling a gun on a pregnant Black woman in front of her three children during a nighttime traffic stop. A little before midnight on Aug. 12, a police officer in Florida, Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob DeSue, was in the process of pulling over Ebony Washington as she was driving 75 mph in a 55-mph zone.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira College welcomes students from all over the world

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College kicked off another academic year as students from all over the country and all over the world moved in on Thursday. Hundreds of students moved into their dorms on Thursday morning, August 25, 2022. Elmira College President Chuck Lindsay was set to give his welcome to students in the […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Olympia Sports closing Horseheads, Sayre, Hornell locations

(WETM) – Maine-based sports retailer Olympia Sports will be closing all its locations by the end of next month, including those in Hornell, Sayre, and Horseheads. At the beginning of August, it was announced that the company would be closing the doors of its remaining stores by the end of September, prompting liquidations sales. The […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com

Kashong Conservation Area- Geneva, New York

Kashong Conservation Area is a beautiful place made up of woods, fields, and creeks. This 84-acre area is located on the west side of Seneca Lake. Kashong Conservation Area contains 2.75 miles of trails that can be used for both hiking and cross-country skiing. This park is a place my husband and I visited years ago. We would come in from a different location and that area was very steep and quite dangerous. This conservation area is newer and a much easier hike for families.
GENEVA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Reported shooting in Tioga County

Liberty, Pa. — A shooting reportedly occurred Friday afternoon near Liberty in Tioga County. First News Now (FNN) reported that the shooting victim allegedly drove to Liberty Exxon to get help around 3 p.m. The shooting reportedly occurred on the roadway a short distance away. FNN reported that a state trooper said the shooting is an active investigation at this time. The Liberty Exxon is currently closed as police investigate. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy