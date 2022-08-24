Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’sIBWAANew York City, NY
Opinion: It's Time to Start a Yankees Hall of FameIBWAANew York City, NY
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
White House Twitter account slams Marjorie Taylor Greene, reminding her that the federal government forgave her $183,000 business loan
Biden rips Republicans for criticizing his massive student debt forgiveness the same day on Twitter: ‘I will never apologize for helping America’s middle class.’
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
White House Press Secretary Tells Reporter To “Respect Your Colleagues” As She Protests Not Being Called On During Briefing
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday admonished a reporter to “respect your colleagues” as the journalist tried to shout a question as Jean-Pierre called on someone else. Jean-Pierre had called on Chris Johnson, correspondent for the Washington Blade, but Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras attempted to ask her own question. She complained that she had been “asking you for a question for a long time.” As Veras interrupted while Johnson spoke, Jean-Pierre said, “You are not being respectful. To your own colleagues.” As Veras continued, Jean-Pierre said, “Respect your colleagues.” Veras complained earlier this month when Jean-Pierre did not call on...
RNC fires national spokesperson
Paris Dennard had been serving as the Republican National Committee's national spokesman and director of Black media affairs for the committee.
A once-bullish GOP now sees a smaller House majority in its future, presenting a challenge to McCarthy
House Republicans are starting to grow pessimistic about their chances of winning a massive majority in the midterm elections, putting some allies of GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy on edge over his future.
Ivana's treasured Vogue magazine with her on the front cover are thrown out as Eric Trump oversees some of her belongings being thrown into garbage truck
Eric Trump was back at his late mother's Manhattan townhouse on Wednesday, supervising the removal of her belongings six weeks after her death. Ivana Trump, 73, was found dead inside the Upper East Side home on July 14, having fallen down the stairs. Eric, 38, was the first family member on the scene.
Utah sues Biden over move to restore 2 national monuments
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The state of Utah and two Republican-leaning rural counties sued the Biden administration on Wednesday over the president's decision last year to restore two sprawling national monuments on rugged lands sacred to Native Americans that former President Donald Trump had downsized. The lawsuit over...
Read the FBI's redacted affidavit to search Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate
The Justice Department on Friday released a redacted version of the affidavit prosecutors submitted in federal court to secure a warrant to search former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the search warrant, ordered the document's release after reviewing the...
Republicans fight new NC election rules, led by Trump lawyer central to 2020 conspiracies
Claiming to have already trained over 1,000 people to volunteer to help run this November’s elections, conservative activists in North Carolina are opposing new rules that would more strictly regulate those volunteers’ behavior at polling places. They won a key victory Thursday — with support from a controversial...
What is Christian nationalism? The belief gaining ground in the GOP that says the US is and should always be a Christian nation
Critics say Christian nationalism runs counter to American and Christian values as the concept is increasingly embraced by some Republican lawmakers.
Civil rights icon Andrew Young cites Inflation Reduction Act as a sign of progress
During a recent episode of "Influencers with Andy Serwer," civil rights activist and former ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young praised the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. “It's taken us a long time,” Young told Yahoo Finance. “But Joe Biden got a bill passed last night, but we've...
Are DeSantis’ suspensions of elected officials who didn’t commit crimes unusual?
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis drew attention again on Friday with the suspension of four school board members in Broward County, an action that brought the number of local elected officials suspended by the governor this month to five. Under Florida law, the governor can suspend elected and appointed officials for...
