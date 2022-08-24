ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County deputies arrest Winton man accused of assaulting, seriously injuring man

By Shawn Jansen
 4 days ago

A 60-year-old Winton man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting another man with an object which sent the victim to the hospital with major head injuries, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a male subject banging on the door of a house Saturday evening on Myrtle Avenue in Winton, according to a social media post by the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were unable to locate the man when they arrived, but were flagged down by someone regarding a male who was bleeding on Walnut Street.

The victim had a major injury to his head and multiple cuts on his neck. He was airlifted to an area hospital.

Deputies were able to locate the crime scene and began gathering information about the incident. Through the investigation, they determined that Blas Perez Rios was the suspect.

With the help of the Sheriff’s Tactics and Reconnaissance team, deputies were able to locate and arrest Perez who admitted he had been drinking and hit the victim with an object.

Perez was taken to the John Latoracca Correctional Center and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and felony assault and battery with serious injury. Perez’s bond is set at $90,000, according to jail records.

