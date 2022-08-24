Read full article on original website
New look Holt Indians football team looking to build off record-setting season last fall
By Chris Geinosky | Photo courtesy of Missouri Helmet Project SBLive Missouri is breaking down various high school football teams throughout the Show-Me State as we approach the start of the 2022 season. Here’s our look at the Holt Indians. HOLT TEAM PAGEHEAD COACH Ethan Place, 8th season (37-36) ...
Baltimore Sun high school football preview: Storylines, players to watch and top 15 teams heading into 2022 season
Here’s what you need to know for the 2022 high school football season in the Baltimore area: Storylines to watch Nationally ranked and area No. 1 St. Frances is taking its show on the road. The top-ranked Panthers, coming off an 8-1 campaign, are ranked No. 3 nationally by MaxPreps and are in the top five in most other national publications. They open their 10-game slate with five out-of-state ...
Algonac football cancels 2022 varsity season
Communities have been waiting nine months for the return of high school football. But one in the Blue Water Area will have to wait a little longer. Algonac has canceled its 2022 varsity football season. Coach Nick Matzka confirmed the news to the Times Herald Wednesday. Players were notified of...
Daily Advocate
Week Two high school football preview
Week one is now in the books and week two is on the horizon. There weren’t a lot of one-score games in the area, but teams got to show what their current team is all about. For some schools, week two marks the start of conference play. Some have non-conference games to play.
MLive.com
Bangor restarts varsity football team with return to 11-player game in mind
BANGOR, MI – Tough times for the Bangor football program got even tougher last year, when the school decided to cancel its varsity season in favor of a JV-only schedule. With three seniors and no juniors on last year’s roster, Bangor would have fielded a squad full of sophomores and freshmen, and that didn’t serve the program’s best interest long term.
When it comes to football, it’s all about the Benjamins, not matter what | Opinion
Despite soccer’s gains, American-style football remains, by far, our dominant sport, and a new season kicks off this weekend. For the TV business, which in July saw streaming services’ viewership surpass cable’s for the first time, live events are especially valuable because viewers are less prone to skip the ads.
MLive.com
State championship the lone goal for Martin football in 2022
MARTIN, MI – For three consecutive seasons, Martin has seen its football season end at the hands of the eventual state champions, with the last two of those playoff losses coming in the state semifinals. Though the Clippers have been close, they haven’t been able to clear that last...
