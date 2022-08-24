Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State falls to No. 2 Texas 3-0 in opening day sweepThe LanternAustin, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per CapitaCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Austin, TX and Barton Springs Are Friendly to Dogs and Their OwnersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Harry Styles in Austin, TX at Moody Center With Gabriels and an Added Performance Date of October 3, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
operawire.com
San Antonio Philharmonic Formed by San Antonio Symphony Musicians
After the San Antonio Symphony closed its doors in June 2o22, the musicians of the orchestra have announced the formation of the San Antonio Philharmonic. In a statement, the new organization said, “when the San Antonio Symphony management ceased operations in June 2022, the musicians – some of whom won their seats in the 1970s and ‘80s — were determined to preserve world-class music in San Antonio. With their formation of the San Antonio Philharmonic, we all have an historic opportunity to re-invent what an orchestra in the 21st century can be. One that reflects the spirit of our time and place. We invite all to take part and feel the pride.”
tejanonation.net
MARIACHI USA Cancels Hispanic Heritage Month Show in Austin
HOLLYWOOD, CA. — Rodri Entertainment announced MARIACHI USA will have to cancel this year’s highly anticipated Hispanic Heritage Month show at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on September 17, 2022, due to unforeseen circumstances. “It is with deep regret that we must cancel MARIACHI USA; however, we look...
How a Houston-Born Singer Became a Tex-Mex Star in the 1930s
Lydia Mendoza was only a teenager when she became an icon of Mexican American music. The year was 1934. The song was “Mal Hombre,” or “Bad Man.” A brave choice for a solo debut, the bitter tango of lost innocence and contempt forever defined her. The lyrics, quite possibly a prostitute’s lament, struck a nerve.
Tech giant Micron weighs $80B Central Texas facility
Semiconductor giant Micron Technology might build a fabrication facility south of Austin, near Lockhart. Details of the facility known as Project Evergreen were revealed in public documents posted to the state comptroller’s website this week. Construction on the project, which has an investment of at least $80 billion, would start in January. Idaho-based Micron has submitted incentives applications with a pledge for at least 80 jobs. It comes as the state’s Chapter 313 tax limitation program is set to expire this year. So, Micron isn’t set on any plans just yet. The company doesn’t own the Caldwell County property it's considering and told the Austin Business Journal that it hasn’t made any final decisions on location, timing or scope of expansion plans.
How to adopt a child in the Texas foster care system
AUSTIN, Texas — Adopting a child is a very big, important decision that requires careful planning and thought. The process can take six months or more to assure it's a perfect match for both the child and their prospective parents. Every week for our Forever Families segment, KVUE Daybreak's...
KVUE
Texas high school football 2022 – Get scores, highlights and more
AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is back again this season to give you the latest scores, highlights and action from Texas high school football!. Join Jeff, Tyler and Cory every Friday night at 10:35 p.m. for KVUE's Friday Football Fever show on air and on KVUE's Facebook and YouTube pages.
Unique Austin, Texas vacation rental looks like a woodland creature, feels like a peaceful cave
Austin's slogan is "keep it weird," and the Bloomhouse may just be the weirdest, and coolest, short-term rental on the market today. With its arresting curvy lines and design straight out of The Jetsons TV show, staying at The Bloomhouse is a unique experience.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Local restaurants receive low inspection score due to ants, roaches, and employee hygeine
SAN ANTONIO – Ants marching across plates on ready to serve food and employees not washing their hands earned some San Antonio restaurants low scores on their recent health inspections. Pik-Nik Foods. Health inspectors found a long list of violations at Pik-Nik Foods, located in the 1200 block of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole
After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
Where to find 18 of the best burgers in San Antonio
A juicy burger awaits you at these local spots.
moneywise.com
These top 5 housing markets are expected to crash first — do you live in one of these fast-growing cities?
Home prices have soared over the past decade thanks to an acute shortage of available homes, years of ultra-low mortgage rates and burgeoning demand for homes fueled by the economic recovery after the Great Recession and the lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s left home prices much higher than they...
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the Hyperloop
When Elon Musk is not in the news about cryptocurrency Dogecoin, his legal battle with Twitter, or the Tesla stock split, the billionaire finds time to talk about one of his “projects”. Musk tweeted on Twiiter about creating a hyperloop that would connect Austin to San Antonio.
KSAT 12
The San Antonio Strangler: South Texas Crime Stories
SAN ANTONIO – Find more true-crime podcasts on the South Texas Crime Stories page. He ripped five women away from their families, many more narrowly escaped his grasp. In the middle of the night, he’d stalk his prey before attacking. Natalie Chavez. Natalie Chavez was only 15 years...
We spoke to people in Austin about their feelings on the new loan forgiveness plan. Here's what they said
AUSTIN, Texas — After President Joe Biden announced canceling student loan debt for 43 million borrowers, people in Austin had mixed feeling about the planned relief. KVUE's Daranesha Herron took to one of the busiest streets in Austin: South Congress Avenue. Whiteboard in hand, she asked the community about their thoughts on the new student loan forgiveness plan.
New study shows water loss is a major issue in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Water was the hot topic under the Capitol dome on Wednesday as the House Committee on Natural Resources held a public hearing. Lawmakers heard from experts on a variety of topics, like water loss and Texas' aging infrastructure. The National Wildlife Federation's Texas Coast and Water...
Work continues on Williams Drive diverging diamond intersection, plus other Georgetown transportation updates
At a diverging diamond intersection, like the one at Parmer Lane and I-35, vehicles switch over to the left side of the roadway where they can continue straight and cross back over or turn left without waiting for oncoming traffic. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact Newspaper) The Williams Drive diverging diamond interchange...
KSAT 12
Canyon Lake man accused of defrauding banks, using money for Port A beach house and luxury items
SAN ANTONIO – A Canyon Lake man was sentenced after pleading guilty to defrauding financial institutions in San Antonio and using the money for personal expenses like a Port Aransas beach house and a $100,000 pool, according to federal authorities. Ronald Wayne Schroeder, 49, on Thursday was sentenced to...
fox26houston.com
Texas mom found in 'deplorable' conditions, mold on parts of body; 3 adult children arrested
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A San Antonio mother has died after the Bexar County Sheriff's Office says she was found in shockingly poor health in filthy conditions. The woman's three adult children have been arrested for their alleged neglect. 58-year-old Patricia Martinez was taken to a hospital on August 18...
Why customers say Austin Whataburgers are the worst in Texas
The capital city has "below-average Whataburgers," according to a San Antonio Express-News analysis of Google data.
Why you should double-check back-to-school photos before posting them online
SAN ANTONIO — Back-to-school pictures are proud parent moments that you want to document and share with friends and family. “But it’s absolutely dangerous,” said Michael Skiba, known as Dr. Fraud. That is because the information in many first day of school photos can put your...
