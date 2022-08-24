ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio Philharmonic Formed by San Antonio Symphony Musicians

After the San Antonio Symphony closed its doors in June 2o22, the musicians of the orchestra have announced the formation of the San Antonio Philharmonic. In a statement, the new organization said, “when the San Antonio Symphony management ceased operations in June 2022, the musicians – some of whom won their seats in the 1970s and ‘80s — were determined to preserve world-class music in San Antonio. With their formation of the San Antonio Philharmonic, we all have an historic opportunity to re-invent what an orchestra in the 21st century can be. One that reflects the spirit of our time and place. We invite all to take part and feel the pride.”
MARIACHI USA Cancels Hispanic Heritage Month Show in Austin

HOLLYWOOD, CA. — Rodri Entertainment announced MARIACHI USA will have to cancel this year’s highly anticipated Hispanic Heritage Month show at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on September 17, 2022, due to unforeseen circumstances. “It is with deep regret that we must cancel MARIACHI USA; however, we look...
Tech giant Micron weighs $80B Central Texas facility

Semiconductor giant Micron Technology might build a fabrication facility south of Austin, near Lockhart. Details of the facility known as Project Evergreen were revealed in public documents posted to the state comptroller’s website this week. Construction on the project, which has an investment of at least $80 billion, would start in January. Idaho-based Micron has submitted incentives applications with a pledge for at least 80 jobs. It comes as the state’s Chapter 313 tax limitation program is set to expire this year. So, Micron isn’t set on any plans just yet. The company doesn’t own the Caldwell County property it's considering and told the Austin Business Journal that it hasn’t made any final decisions on location, timing or scope of expansion plans.
How to adopt a child in the Texas foster care system

AUSTIN, Texas — Adopting a child is a very big, important decision that requires careful planning and thought. The process can take six months or more to assure it's a perfect match for both the child and their prospective parents. Every week for our Forever Families segment, KVUE Daybreak's...
Texas high school football 2022 – Get scores, highlights and more

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is back again this season to give you the latest scores, highlights and action from Texas high school football!. Join Jeff, Tyler and Cory every Friday night at 10:35 p.m. for KVUE's Friday Football Fever show on air and on KVUE's Facebook and YouTube pages.
Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole

After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
The San Antonio Strangler: South Texas Crime Stories

SAN ANTONIO – Find more true-crime podcasts on the South Texas Crime Stories page. He ripped five women away from their families, many more narrowly escaped his grasp. In the middle of the night, he’d stalk his prey before attacking. Natalie Chavez. Natalie Chavez was only 15 years...
We spoke to people in Austin about their feelings on the new loan forgiveness plan. Here's what they said

AUSTIN, Texas — After President Joe Biden announced canceling student loan debt for 43 million borrowers, people in Austin had mixed feeling about the planned relief. KVUE's Daranesha Herron took to one of the busiest streets in Austin: South Congress Avenue. Whiteboard in hand, she asked the community about their thoughts on the new student loan forgiveness plan.
New study shows water loss is a major issue in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Water was the hot topic under the Capitol dome on Wednesday as the House Committee on Natural Resources held a public hearing. Lawmakers heard from experts on a variety of topics, like water loss and Texas' aging infrastructure. The National Wildlife Federation's Texas Coast and Water...
