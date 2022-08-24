Read full article on original website
Teatro Grattacielo & Camerata Bardi International Academy to Present ‘Don Giovanni’ With Rhodes International Festival
Teatro Grattacielo and Camerata Bardi International Academy, in collaboration with the Rhodes International Festival and the City of Rhodes, Greece, will present Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” on September 6-7 at the Palace of the Grand Master of the Knights. The production will star Johan Watzke, Rick...
Hungarian State Opera Announces Recital with Anna Netrebko
The Hungarian State Opera has announced a recital by Anna Netrebko on Sept. 25, 2022. The company said, “For the first time, international opera star Anna Netrebko appears on the stage of the restored Opera House in Budapest with pianist Pavel Nebolsin to present a romantic aria and song recital.”
Finnish National Opera Announces 2023 Tour
The Finnish National Opera and Ballet has announced a tour of Finland in May 2023. The company said that the Opera House will be refurbished and renovated from May to August 2023 and as a result, the organization will travel to five cities including Rovaniemi, Oulu, Joensuu, Turku, and Helsinki.
Arena di Verona Announces Cast Change for ‘Aida’
The Arena di Verona has announced a cast change for the last two performances of “Aida.”. The company noted that Liudmyla Monastyrska will no longer sing the title role and will be replaced by Maria José Siri on August 28 and by Monica Conesa on Sept. 4. Siri...
Garsington Opera Announces 2023 Season
The U.K.’s Garsington Opera has announced its 2023 season. The season will open with a production of Rossini’s “Il barbiere di Siviglia” with conductor Douglas Boyd and Christopher Luscombe. Performance Dates: May 31-July 22, 2023. The second opera of the season will be Mozart’s “Mitridate, re...
Mezzo-Soprano Claire Barnett-Jones to Give Solo Recital at BBC Proms
Mezzo-soprano Claire Barnett-Jones is set to deliver a solo song recital at the BBC Proms on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Bradshaw Hall, Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. The mezzo-soprano, who was a last second participant and then winner in the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World Competition in 2021, will perform music by a vast array of composers including Ethel Smyth and Ralph Vaughan Williams, among others. She will also present the world premiere of a composition by Errolyn Wallen.
Felix Jarrar & Jean Kim Named Composers-in-Residence of Hillman Opera Program
Felix Jarrar and Jean Kim will be the composers-in-residence at SUNY Fredonia’s Hillman Opera program. Jarrar, also a pianist, is a composer of art song and numerous operas including “Tabula Rasa,” “Mother Goose,” and “The Fall of the House of Usher,” among others. In sum, he has composed 12 operas, 194 art songs, and numerous other chamber works.
Wiener Staatsoper Announces Opera Change for Opening Night
The Wiener Staatsoper has announced an opera change for the opening of the 2022-23 season. The company said that due to illness, Roberto Alagna and Sonya Yoncheva have canceled their participation in the revival of “La Juive.”. According to a press release, Yoncheva is suffering from an otisis and...
Theater Bremen Names New Music Director & Chief Conductor
Theater Bremen has announced that Stefan Klingele will be its new Music Director and Chief Conductor. In a statement, the conductor said, “I am looking forward to many scenic and musically touching performances in the next years, to which I invite the wonderful Bremen audience already. For me, the theater is the perfect place to share stories, to question and enjoy life together. “
Teatro Mayor Announces Cast Change for ‘Le Nozze di Figaro’
The Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo in Bogota, Colombia has announced a cast change for its production of “Le Nozze di Figaro.”. The company said that Günther Haumer will no longer sing the role of the Count of Almaviva and will be replaced by Marcelo Guzzo. Guzzo...
Sesto Quatrini Leads Teatro La Fenice’s ‘Madama Butterfly’
Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” is set to open at the Teatro La Fenice. The opera will be conducted by Sesto Quatrini, who has performed the Puccini opus on several occasions. “I love ‘Madama Butterfly’ so much. It’s probably the opera that I’ve seen and heard live the most...
Obituary: Mezzo-Soprano Michelle Walton Passes Away
Mezzo-soprano Michelle Walton has died. The Scottish Opera took to social media to announce the death of the singer stating, “We at Scottish Opera are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic death of mezzo-soprano Michelle Walton on August 23. Michelle was a Company Principal with Scottish Opera in the late 1990s and is seen here as Dorabella in ‘Così fan tutte’ alongside Peter Mattei as Guglielmo. Michelle also appeared for Scottish Opera in productions of ‘The Barber of Seville,’ ‘La Traviata,’ ‘The Queen of Spades,’ ‘The Magic Flute,’ ‘Carmen,’ ‘Parsifal,’ and ‘The Marriage of Figaro.’
PBS to Broadcast Ricky Ian Gordon & Lynn Nottage’s ‘Intimate Apparel’
PBS has announced that it will start broadcasting Ricky Ian Gordon’s “Intimate Apparel” as part of its Great Performances series. The showcase, which premiered on Sept. 23, 2022 on PBS will also be viewable on the PBS Video App and the company’s official website. The opera,...
The Ivor’s Composer Awards Celebrate 20 Years
The Ivor’s Academy and sponsors PRS for Music and BBC Radio 3 are celebrating the 20th anniversary of presenting the Ivor’s Composers Award. Previously known as the British Composer Awards, the Ivor’s Composer Award recognizes “excellence in contemporary classical, jazz and sound arts.” There have been more than 700 works by over 350 composers nominated and nearly 240 awards presented.
Opera Santa Barbara to Open New Season with ‘Tosca’ Starring Eleni Calenos
Opera Santa Barbara is set to open its 2022-23 season with Puccini’s “Tosca.”. The production, which will be presented for one night only on Oct. 1, 2022, will be directed by Layna Chianakas. Audiences will see Greek soprano Eleni Calenos in the title role. Adam Diegel interprets the...
San Antonio Philharmonic Formed by San Antonio Symphony Musicians
After the San Antonio Symphony closed its doors in June 2o22, the musicians of the orchestra have announced the formation of the San Antonio Philharmonic. In a statement, the new organization said, “when the San Antonio Symphony management ceased operations in June 2022, the musicians – some of whom won their seats in the 1970s and ‘80s — were determined to preserve world-class music in San Antonio. With their formation of the San Antonio Philharmonic, we all have an historic opportunity to re-invent what an orchestra in the 21st century can be. One that reflects the spirit of our time and place. We invite all to take part and feel the pride.”
Riccardo Muti, Julie Roset & Rosa Feola Lead CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences will get to discover recordings of unknown pieces, new composers, and by one by the great bass-baritones in operatic history. Here is a look at the new recordings. Gathering. The new album features stirring and varied songs by American composer Ben Moore, written over a period of...
