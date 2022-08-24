Mezzo-soprano Claire Barnett-Jones is set to deliver a solo song recital at the BBC Proms on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Bradshaw Hall, Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. The mezzo-soprano, who was a last second participant and then winner in the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World Competition in 2021, will perform music by a vast array of composers including Ethel Smyth and Ralph Vaughan Williams, among others. She will also present the world premiere of a composition by Errolyn Wallen.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO