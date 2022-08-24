Read full article on original website
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Mezzo-Soprano Claire Barnett-Jones to Give Solo Recital at BBC Proms
Mezzo-soprano Claire Barnett-Jones is set to deliver a solo song recital at the BBC Proms on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Bradshaw Hall, Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. The mezzo-soprano, who was a last second participant and then winner in the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World Competition in 2021, will perform music by a vast array of composers including Ethel Smyth and Ralph Vaughan Williams, among others. She will also present the world premiere of a composition by Errolyn Wallen.
PBS to Broadcast Ricky Ian Gordon & Lynn Nottage’s ‘Intimate Apparel’
PBS has announced that it will start broadcasting Ricky Ian Gordon’s “Intimate Apparel” as part of its Great Performances series. The showcase, which premiered on Sept. 23, 2022 on PBS will also be viewable on the PBS Video App and the company’s official website. The opera,...
Garsington Opera Announces 2023 Season
The U.K.’s Garsington Opera has announced its 2023 season. The season will open with a production of Rossini’s “Il barbiere di Siviglia” with conductor Douglas Boyd and Christopher Luscombe. Performance Dates: May 31-July 22, 2023. The second opera of the season will be Mozart’s “Mitridate, re...
The Ivor’s Composer Awards Celebrate 20 Years
The Ivor’s Academy and sponsors PRS for Music and BBC Radio 3 are celebrating the 20th anniversary of presenting the Ivor’s Composers Award. Previously known as the British Composer Awards, the Ivor’s Composer Award recognizes “excellence in contemporary classical, jazz and sound arts.” There have been more than 700 works by over 350 composers nominated and nearly 240 awards presented.
Arena di Verona Announces Cast Change for ‘Aida’
The Arena di Verona has announced a cast change for the last two performances of “Aida.”. The company noted that Liudmyla Monastyrska will no longer sing the title role and will be replaced by Maria José Siri on August 28 and by Monica Conesa on Sept. 4. Siri...
