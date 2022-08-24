Read full article on original website
Opera Santa Barbara to Open New Season with ‘Tosca’ Starring Eleni Calenos
Opera Santa Barbara is set to open its 2022-23 season with Puccini’s “Tosca.”. The production, which will be presented for one night only on Oct. 1, 2022, will be directed by Layna Chianakas. Audiences will see Greek soprano Eleni Calenos in the title role. Adam Diegel interprets the...
Mezzo-Soprano Claire Barnett-Jones to Give Solo Recital at BBC Proms
Mezzo-soprano Claire Barnett-Jones is set to deliver a solo song recital at the BBC Proms on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Bradshaw Hall, Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. The mezzo-soprano, who was a last second participant and then winner in the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World Competition in 2021, will perform music by a vast array of composers including Ethel Smyth and Ralph Vaughan Williams, among others. She will also present the world premiere of a composition by Errolyn Wallen.
Hungarian State Opera Announces Recital with Anna Netrebko
The Hungarian State Opera has announced a recital by Anna Netrebko on Sept. 25, 2022. The company said, “For the first time, international opera star Anna Netrebko appears on the stage of the restored Opera House in Budapest with pianist Pavel Nebolsin to present a romantic aria and song recital.”
Wiener Staatsoper Announces Opera Change for Opening Night
The Wiener Staatsoper has announced an opera change for the opening of the 2022-23 season. The company said that due to illness, Roberto Alagna and Sonya Yoncheva have canceled their participation in the revival of “La Juive.”. According to a press release, Yoncheva is suffering from an otisis and...
Felix Jarrar & Jean Kim Named Composers-in-Residence of Hillman Opera Program
Felix Jarrar and Jean Kim will be the composers-in-residence at SUNY Fredonia’s Hillman Opera program. Jarrar, also a pianist, is a composer of art song and numerous operas including “Tabula Rasa,” “Mother Goose,” and “The Fall of the House of Usher,” among others. In sum, he has composed 12 operas, 194 art songs, and numerous other chamber works.
Sarasota Opera Food & Wine Festival Announces New Partnerships
Sarasota Opera has announced new partners for its annual Food and Wine Festival. New partners include local restaurants such as Rise and Nyes and Happy Soul. Many of the previous partners like Michael’s on East, Tsunami Sushi and Hibachi Grill, Classico, and Selva Grill are returning to this event. The money raised at the Food and Wine Festival will go to the Sarasota Youth Opera program.
Obituary: Mezzo-Soprano Michelle Walton Passes Away
Mezzo-soprano Michelle Walton has died. The Scottish Opera took to social media to announce the death of the singer stating, “We at Scottish Opera are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic death of mezzo-soprano Michelle Walton on August 23. Michelle was a Company Principal with Scottish Opera in the late 1990s and is seen here as Dorabella in ‘Così fan tutte’ alongside Peter Mattei as Guglielmo. Michelle also appeared for Scottish Opera in productions of ‘The Barber of Seville,’ ‘La Traviata,’ ‘The Queen of Spades,’ ‘The Magic Flute,’ ‘Carmen,’ ‘Parsifal,’ and ‘The Marriage of Figaro.’
Sesto Quatrini Leads Teatro La Fenice’s ‘Madama Butterfly’
Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” is set to open at the Teatro La Fenice. The opera will be conducted by Sesto Quatrini, who has performed the Puccini opus on several occasions. “I love ‘Madama Butterfly’ so much. It’s probably the opera that I’ve seen and heard live the most...
San Antonio Philharmonic Formed by San Antonio Symphony Musicians
After the San Antonio Symphony closed its doors in June 2o22, the musicians of the orchestra have announced the formation of the San Antonio Philharmonic. In a statement, the new organization said, “when the San Antonio Symphony management ceased operations in June 2022, the musicians – some of whom won their seats in the 1970s and ‘80s — were determined to preserve world-class music in San Antonio. With their formation of the San Antonio Philharmonic, we all have an historic opportunity to re-invent what an orchestra in the 21st century can be. One that reflects the spirit of our time and place. We invite all to take part and feel the pride.”
Finnish National Opera Announces 2023 Tour
The Finnish National Opera and Ballet has announced a tour of Finland in May 2023. The company said that the Opera House will be refurbished and renovated from May to August 2023 and as a result, the organization will travel to five cities including Rovaniemi, Oulu, Joensuu, Turku, and Helsinki.
Death of Classical 2022 Review: Watching Birds at the End of the World
Anthony Roth Costanzo & Sae Hashimoto Star in Eye-Opening Work by Aaron Seigel. Death of Classical and The Green-Wood Cemetery presented the one-night-only world premiere of Aaron Seigel’s “Watching Birds at the End of the World” on July 21, 2022. This collection of 14 songs, written for...
