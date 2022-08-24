After the San Antonio Symphony closed its doors in June 2o22, the musicians of the orchestra have announced the formation of the San Antonio Philharmonic. In a statement, the new organization said, “when the San Antonio Symphony management ceased operations in June 2022, the musicians – some of whom won their seats in the 1970s and ‘80s — were determined to preserve world-class music in San Antonio. With their formation of the San Antonio Philharmonic, we all have an historic opportunity to re-invent what an orchestra in the 21st century can be. One that reflects the spirit of our time and place. We invite all to take part and feel the pride.”

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO