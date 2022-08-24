Read full article on original website
Tay Melo Discusses Her Name Change, Names Toni Storm & Thunder Rosa As People She Wants To Work With
Tay Melo reveals the reason behind her name change in AEW. Before Tay Melo came to AEW, she was known as Taynara Conti during her time in NXT. When she arrived in AEW in July 2020, her name was shortened to Tay Conti. Recently, Conti changed her in-ring name to Tay Melo, which follows more after her legal birth name.
Toni Storm Reveals She Had Successful Surgery, Britt Baker Tells Her She Knows A Great Dentist
Toni Storm is on the mend. On her Instagram story, the AEW star stated that she had successful surgery. The picture in the post shows Storm with some bandaging around her jaw. While she's currently recovering, she implied that she'll see everyone at AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. Britt Baker, AEW's...
Moxley squashes Punk, Thunder Rosa is hurt, and Kingston slapped Sammy | Day After Dynamite #24
Day After Dynamite is now on the main Fightful channel! Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is on this newsworthy edition of DAD with Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) to review the August 24th episode of AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite which saw the Jay Lethal take on Dax Harwood and a BANGER trios main event and much more.
Matt Hardy Talks Scrapped World Title Program, Details On Tonight's IMPACT, NJPW On AXS | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, August 25, 2022. - In a newly-released clip from Episode 33 of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt Hardy tells Jon Alba about his canceled WWE World Heavyweight Championship feud with Mr. Kennedy. - UpUpDownDown: Battle of the Brands 2K22: "This...
Billy Gunn: AEW's Structure Is A Little Bit On The Wild West Side
Billy Gunn discusses the lack of structure in All Elite Wrestling. When AEW was founded at the beginning of 2019, Billy Gunn was one of the company's first hires. Gunn was hired to serve as a coach and producer for the company, but would go on to also to have a significant in-ring role as well. Since May 2019, Gunn has been in 64 matches across AEW Dynamite, Dark, Elevation, and Rampage.
Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Once Told Me It’s Human Instinct To Want To Eat Someone In A Wheelchair
Vince McMahon had an unsettling message for Matt Hardy and Edge ahead of their match at WWE SummerSlam. At the time, Hardy and Edge were locked in a blood feud that blurred the lines of real life and reality, and it became of the most memorable rivalries in recent history. Their battle at SummerSlam was one of the card's most buzzworthy bouts, and according to Hardy, McMahon wanted to capture the animalistic nature of the participants' hatred for each other.
Fatal Fourway Women's Tag Titles, Dark Order Advances | AEW Rampage & WWE Smackdown 8/26/22 Review
Kate Elizabeth (@MissKatefabe) and Alexis Cardoza (@_AlexisCardoza) review the August 26, 2022 episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage. -Last Chance Fatal Fourway Women's Tag Championship Tournament. -Xavier Woods returns. -Dark Order vs. House of Black. -ROH World Championship match between Claudio Castagnoli and Dustin Rhodes. -- Exclusive! Grab the...
Report: WWE Has No Current Plans To Change TV-PG Rating
WWE reportedly has no plans to move to TV-14. According to a new report from PWInsider, WWE currently has no plans to move to a TV-14 rating. The report also states that while the rating change was in the works at one point, that is no longer the case and WWE will continue to be TV-PG for the foreseeable future.
Becky Lynch Interviews Kevin Hart & Mark Wahlberg, Shibata Set To Appear At Indie Show | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, August 26, 2022. - In the video linked above, WWE's Becky Lynch interviewed Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg about their new film "Me Time". - Katsuyori Shibata is set to appear and do a meet and greet at an upcoming West Coast...
NXT UK Results (8/25): NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship Match, NXT UK Title Tournament Semi-Finals
NXT UK Results (8/25) - NXT UK Championship Tournament Semi-Final: Trent Seven def. Oliver Carter. - Noam Dar gets ready for the main event. - NXT UK Championship Tournament Semi-Final: Tyler Bate def. Joe Coffey. - Bate is confronted by Seven. - A Fatal 4-Way Elimination Number One Contender Match...
Trevor Murdoch Explains How Special Being NWA Champion Is, Talks Enjoying The NWA Presentation
Trevor Murdoch speaks about what it means for him to be a part of the National Wrestling Alliance in 2022. Trevor Murdoch got a second chance to make an impact in wrestling by joining the National Wrestling Alliance. Now, by doing things his way, he has become a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, and he couldn't be more proud to represent the history and tradition of the NWA.
Spoiler: Former WWE 24/7 Champion Debuts For IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set for tapings on August 26 from Dallas. During the tapings, a former WWE talent made his debut. Read below if you want to be spoiled. At the IMPACT tapings, Mascara Dorada (Gran Metalik in WWE) made his IMPACT debut. He defeated Alex Zayne in singles competition.
AEW Trademarks New Name For Bear Country
All Elite Wrestling trademarks a new team name for the former "Bear Country" AEW trademarked 'The Iron Savages' on Monday, August 22. The trademark is listed for entertainment services. The full description is listed below:. Mark For: THE IRON SAVAGES trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment...
Road Dogg Recalls Bryan Danielson Being 'Stiff' With Kicks, Says Daniel Garcia Work Gets Him Over
Road Dogg recalls working with the former Daniel Bryan in 2014 and comments on Bryan Danielson's recent match with Daniel Garcia. In 2014, Brian “Road Dogg” James had a last hurrah in WWE as a wrestler. As part of this final run, Road Dogg and Billy Gunn once again became WWE Tag Team Champions and they got to share the ring with competitors such as Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, The Shield, and Daniel Bryan.
More Details Behind Kenny Omega's AEW Return
It's was the worst kept secret in wrestling, but Kenny Omega returned on AEW Dynamite on August 17. Fightful Select had reported last month that Omega was heading back to All Elite Wrestling after being sidelined since November via injury. When Fightful spoke with Adam Cole this year, he said it was unbelievable that Omega was able to work at a high level with all the injuries he'd sustained. We'd later learn these involved a shoulder injury that was rehabbed, a sports hernia, vertigo brought on by an Okada dropkick, and a leg/knee injury that also had to be taken care of. Omega had told us that there was so much to take care of he couldn't put off surgery any longer.
NXT Level Up (8/26) Results: Nathan Frazer, Kiana James, And More Compete
The newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Friday, August 26 on WWE Network and Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (8/19) Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. Kiana James defeated Amari Miller. Nathan Frazer defeated Ikemen Jiro. You...
Beth Phoenix Comments On Potential Match Against Rhea Ripley, Didn't Love Rhea's Ball Shot On Edge
Beth Phoenix got involved in the action on Monday's WWE Raw when she saved her husband Edge from The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley started thing on Monday by hitting Edge with a low blow after Edge had defeated Damian Priest in the main event. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Phoenix...
Jon Moxley To Speak On 8/31 AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
All Elite Wrestling continues to load up the card for the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite. During the August 26 episode of AEW Rampage, the broadcast team announced that Jon Moxley will appear on the show. This past Wednesday, Moxley defeated CM Punk in a shockingly short match to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion.
Theory Discusses Failed MITB Cash In, Blames The SummerSlam Entrance Ramp For Being Two Miles Long
Theory has an excuse about his failed Money In The Bank cash-in. During the build up to this year's WWE SummerSlam show, Theory claimed on multiple occasions that he had plans to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase on either Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns at the biggest party of the summer. When Nissan Stadium turned off their lights at the end of the event, the chance of a successful Theory cash in came and went.
Trevor Murdoch Feels He Got Let Go From TNA For Wanting To Protect His Finisher
Trevor Murdoch recalled his brief time as Jethro Holiday in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling in 2009. Following his successful run as part of a tag team with Lance Cade, Trevor Murdoch found himself outside of WWE in 2009 and was looking to rebound by going to TNA Wrestling. Not unusual for former WWE wrestlers at the time, TNA Wrestling was in the middle of its ‘Cross The Line’ era, with names such as Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Booker T, The Dudley Boyz, Kevin Nash, and more on their roster.
