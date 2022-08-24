ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Billy Gunn: AEW's Structure Is A Little Bit On The Wild West Side

Billy Gunn discusses the lack of structure in All Elite Wrestling. When AEW was founded at the beginning of 2019, Billy Gunn was one of the company's first hires. Gunn was hired to serve as a coach and producer for the company, but would go on to also to have a significant in-ring role as well. Since May 2019, Gunn has been in 64 matches across AEW Dynamite, Dark, Elevation, and Rampage.
WWE
Fightful

Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Once Told Me It's Human Instinct To Want To Eat Someone In A Wheelchair

Vince McMahon had an unsettling message for Matt Hardy and Edge ahead of their match at WWE SummerSlam. At the time, Hardy and Edge were locked in a blood feud that blurred the lines of real life and reality, and it became of the most memorable rivalries in recent history. Their battle at SummerSlam was one of the card's most buzzworthy bouts, and according to Hardy, McMahon wanted to capture the animalistic nature of the participants' hatred for each other.
WWE
Fightful

Report: WWE Has No Current Plans To Change TV-PG Rating

WWE reportedly has no plans to move to TV-14. According to a new report from PWInsider, WWE currently has no plans to move to a TV-14 rating. The report also states that while the rating change was in the works at one point, that is no longer the case and WWE will continue to be TV-PG for the foreseeable future.
WWE
Fightful

Trevor Murdoch Explains How Special Being NWA Champion Is, Talks Enjoying The NWA Presentation

Trevor Murdoch speaks about what it means for him to be a part of the National Wrestling Alliance in 2022. Trevor Murdoch got a second chance to make an impact in wrestling by joining the National Wrestling Alliance. Now, by doing things his way, he has become a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, and he couldn't be more proud to represent the history and tradition of the NWA.
WWE
Fightful

Spoiler: Former WWE 24/7 Champion Debuts For IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set for tapings on August 26 from Dallas. During the tapings, a former WWE talent made his debut. Read below if you want to be spoiled. At the IMPACT tapings, Mascara Dorada (Gran Metalik in WWE) made his IMPACT debut. He defeated Alex Zayne in singles competition.
DALLAS, TX
Fightful

AEW Trademarks New Name For Bear Country

All Elite Wrestling trademarks a new team name for the former "Bear Country" AEW trademarked 'The Iron Savages' on Monday, August 22. The trademark is listed for entertainment services. The full description is listed below:. Mark For: THE IRON SAVAGES trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment...
WWE
Fightful

Road Dogg Recalls Bryan Danielson Being 'Stiff' With Kicks, Says Daniel Garcia Work Gets Him Over

Road Dogg recalls working with the former Daniel Bryan in 2014 and comments on Bryan Danielson's recent match with Daniel Garcia. In 2014, Brian “Road Dogg” James had a last hurrah in WWE as a wrestler. As part of this final run, Road Dogg and Billy Gunn once again became WWE Tag Team Champions and they got to share the ring with competitors such as Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, The Shield, and Daniel Bryan.
WWE
Fightful

More Details Behind Kenny Omega's AEW Return

It's was the worst kept secret in wrestling, but Kenny Omega returned on AEW Dynamite on August 17. Fightful Select had reported last month that Omega was heading back to All Elite Wrestling after being sidelined since November via injury. When Fightful spoke with Adam Cole this year, he said it was unbelievable that Omega was able to work at a high level with all the injuries he'd sustained. We'd later learn these involved a shoulder injury that was rehabbed, a sports hernia, vertigo brought on by an Okada dropkick, and a leg/knee injury that also had to be taken care of. Omega had told us that there was so much to take care of he couldn't put off surgery any longer.
WWE
Fightful

Jon Moxley To Speak On 8/31 AEW Dynamite, Updated Card

All Elite Wrestling continues to load up the card for the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite. During the August 26 episode of AEW Rampage, the broadcast team announced that Jon Moxley will appear on the show. This past Wednesday, Moxley defeated CM Punk in a shockingly short match to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion.
WWE
Fightful

Theory Discusses Failed MITB Cash In, Blames The SummerSlam Entrance Ramp For Being Two Miles Long

Theory has an excuse about his failed Money In The Bank cash-in. During the build up to this year's WWE SummerSlam show, Theory claimed on multiple occasions that he had plans to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase on either Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns at the biggest party of the summer. When Nissan Stadium turned off their lights at the end of the event, the chance of a successful Theory cash in came and went.
WWE
Fightful

Trevor Murdoch Feels He Got Let Go From TNA For Wanting To Protect His Finisher

Trevor Murdoch recalled his brief time as Jethro Holiday in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling in 2009. Following his successful run as part of a tag team with Lance Cade, Trevor Murdoch found himself outside of WWE in 2009 and was looking to rebound by going to TNA Wrestling. Not unusual for former WWE wrestlers at the time, TNA Wrestling was in the middle of its ‘Cross The Line’ era, with names such as Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Booker T, The Dudley Boyz, Kevin Nash, and more on their roster.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

