WJCL
Savannah State Tigers final Saturday scrimmage ahead of the 2022 season
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The final Saturday practice was held for the Savannah State Tigers before putting the pads on for game day. The players were focused taking the field, only a week away from the season opener. Head coach Aaron Kelton prepared his players by putting them in game-like situations on the field.
Alcorn State Sports
Alcorn Stumbles Away to Georgia Southern
STATESBORO, Ga. – Makayla Wardlaw had five kills and Jeda Curry supplied four, as Alcorn State Volleyball was tripped up away to Georgia Southern, 3-0, at Hanner Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon during the Bash In The Boro event hosted by Georgia Southern in Statesboro, Georgia. The host Eagles took...
All three Bulloch high school football teams will play in Erk Russell Classic on Saturday night
The Portal High School Panthers, the Southeast Bulloch High School Yellow Jackets, and the Statesboro High School Blue Devils will all have the opportunity to play in The Prettiest Little Stadium in America this weekend at the 11th annual Erk Russell Classic. The Eagle Football Alumni Association started the event...
A calling worth the commute for Pastor Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams, a well-known leader in Statesboro, has been making an hour-long commute at least three times a week to serve the residents of Gifford, South Carolina. Gifford has a population of 256. Statesboro has benefited from the service of Wayne Williams for decades. He currently serves as a Statesboro...
WJCL
The Frenzy: High School Football Scores and Highlights for Aug. 25 & 26
SAVANNAH, Ga. — High School football scores for August 25-26 below.
WJCL
High School Volleyball Scores & Highlights for Thursday, August 25
SAVANNAH, Ga. — High School volleyball scores and highlights for Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 2 scores, highlights
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Liberty County Panthers brought the hammer down on the Bradwell Institute Tigers 32-12 in this week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week. The Panthers improved to 2-0 on the season and the Tigers remain winless at 0-2. The teams renewed their rivalry in Hinesville after COVID-19 caused last year’s […]
travelexperta.com
The Pirates House Savannah: History, Facts and More – World Famous Restaurant and So Much More
Eating out for me has taken a different turn lately. I’ve discovered that after countless fine dining experiences and other restaurants that, aside from being great and unique, can be found in any city in any part of the world. In other words, they aren’t specific or impactful to the place I am visiting. This time I visited The Pirates House Restaurant in Savannah,
WJCL
Inaugural Rincon Rodeo set to kick off this weekend in Effingham County
RINCON, Ga. — This weekend, Effingham County residents and surrounding areas will have a chance to go to the inaugural Rincon Rodeo. This event will bring some cowboy flavor to the South. The rodeo kicked off Friday and will run through Saturday, Aug. 27. If you are wondering if...
Students and community members mingle at Boro Browse
On Thursday, August 25, Georgia Southern celebrated all Statesboro has to offer with the Boro Browse event. From Chick-fil-A to tattoos and piercings, this event gave a chance for campus departments, organizations, and local businesses from all across Statesboro to promote themselves to Georgia Southern students. The event was hosted...
WJCL
First-ever VEL Cafe opens in Savannah with dedicated workspaces and robots serving drinks
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There’s a new coffee shop in Savannah, but it’s not your typical coffee shop. "Imagine an everyday coffee shop as your iPhone. We’re the GoPro. We’re the extreme version of a coffee shop where you can come in and do some quality work," Co-Founder and CEO of VEL, Mo Hamzian said.
Evans Memorial Hospital raffling off 2022 Chevy Blazer
Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton is currently holding a raffle for a brand new 2022 Chevy Blazer 3LT. This fundraiser will help fund the rural hospital in several different ways, including expanding services and facility improvements. Evans Memorial serves Evans, Bulloch, Bryan, Tattnall, and surrounding counties. It was previously named the #6 Best Small Hospital by Georgia Trend Magazine.
wtoc.com
LB3 Foundation held their 7th annual Celebration of Life event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a fun day out at the PARC center in Savannah as the LB3 Foundation held their 7th annual Celebration of Life. The LB3 Foundation was started by the Bryan family to honor their son Lawrence Bryan IV who was murdered in Savannah seven years ago.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Savannah
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Savannah, GA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Savannah from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
WJCL
A Jazzman's Blues: Trailer released for Tyler Perry, Netflix film shot in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — We're getting our first look at a Tyler Perry film shot in the Savannah area. On Wednesday, the trailer was released for 'A Jazzman's Blues,' which was written, produced and directed by Perry and stars Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and Ryan Eggold.
Where to get waffles in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to the National Day Calendar website, Aug. 24 is National Waffle day. It commemorates the day that Cornelius Swarthout or New York received his patent for the newly created waffle iron in 1869. He did not invent the waffle, not the waffle iron, but with his new patent, everybody could […]
wtoc.com
United Services Automobile Association gives free cars to veterans
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several veterans from our community are the proud new owners of cars. In celebration of United Services Automobile Association turning 100 years old, the company is giving away 100 free cars to veterans across the country. Today they gave away five of those to Georgia veterans...
Tybee Labor Day Beach Bash to have fireworks, live entertainment
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fireworks are scheduled to light up the night sky over the Atlantic Ocean during the Tybee Island Labor Day Beach Bash celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4. There will also be a free live musical performance under the open-air pavilion featuring The Swingin’ Medallions who are renowned for their song “Double Shot […]
WJBF.com
Kemp to dedicate $125 million to supercharge school-based health centers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he will dedicate $125 million to supercharge Georgia’s School-Based Health Center Program and help strengthen healthcare options for families across the state, including those in underserved and rural communities. The funding will be administered by the Georgia Department...
wtoc.com
Ceremony held to sign last beam for structure of new school in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s first K through 12 school in one building has just one more year to go until it’s open for Garden City students. The Savannah Chatham County school district held a topping out ceremony for board members and attendees to sign the last beam to be added to the structure of the school.
