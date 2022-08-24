ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

WJCL

Savannah State Tigers final Saturday scrimmage ahead of the 2022 season

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The final Saturday practice was held for the Savannah State Tigers before putting the pads on for game day. The players were focused taking the field, only a week away from the season opener. Head coach Aaron Kelton prepared his players by putting them in game-like situations on the field.
SAVANNAH, GA
Alcorn State Sports

Alcorn Stumbles Away to Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. – Makayla Wardlaw had five kills and Jeda Curry supplied four, as Alcorn State Volleyball was tripped up away to Georgia Southern, 3-0, at Hanner Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon during the Bash In The Boro event hosted by Georgia Southern in Statesboro, Georgia. The host Eagles took...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

A calling worth the commute for Pastor Wayne Williams

Wayne Williams, a well-known leader in Statesboro, has been making an hour-long commute at least three times a week to serve the residents of Gifford, South Carolina. Gifford has a population of 256. Statesboro has benefited from the service of Wayne Williams for decades. He currently serves as a Statesboro...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 2 scores, highlights

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Liberty County Panthers brought the hammer down on the Bradwell Institute Tigers 32-12 in this week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week. The Panthers improved to 2-0 on the season and the Tigers remain winless at 0-2. The teams renewed their rivalry in Hinesville after COVID-19 caused last year’s […]
HINESVILLE, GA
travelexperta.com

The Pirates House Savannah: History, Facts and More – World Famous Restaurant and So Much More

Eating out for me has taken a different turn lately. I’ve discovered that after countless fine dining experiences and other restaurants that, aside from being great and unique, can be found in any city in any part of the world. In other words, they aren’t specific or impactful to the place I am visiting. This time I visited The Pirates House Restaurant in Savannah,
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Students and community members mingle at Boro Browse

On Thursday, August 25, Georgia Southern celebrated all Statesboro has to offer with the Boro Browse event. From Chick-fil-A to tattoos and piercings, this event gave a chance for campus departments, organizations, and local businesses from all across Statesboro to promote themselves to Georgia Southern students. The event was hosted...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Evans Memorial Hospital raffling off 2022 Chevy Blazer

Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton is currently holding a raffle for a brand new 2022 Chevy Blazer 3LT. This fundraiser will help fund the rural hospital in several different ways, including expanding services and facility improvements. Evans Memorial serves Evans, Bulloch, Bryan, Tattnall, and surrounding counties. It was previously named the #6 Best Small Hospital by Georgia Trend Magazine.
CLAXTON, GA
wtoc.com

LB3 Foundation held their 7th annual Celebration of Life event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a fun day out at the PARC center in Savannah as the LB3 Foundation held their 7th annual Celebration of Life. The LB3 Foundation was started by the Bryan family to honor their son Lawrence Bryan IV who was murdered in Savannah seven years ago.
SAVANNAH, GA
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Savannah

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Savannah, GA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Savannah from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Where to get waffles in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to the National Day Calendar website, Aug. 24 is National Waffle day. It commemorates the day that Cornelius Swarthout or New York received his patent for the newly created waffle iron in 1869. He did not invent the waffle, not the waffle iron, but with his new patent, everybody could […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

United Services Automobile Association gives free cars to veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several veterans from our community are the proud new owners of cars. In celebration of United Services Automobile Association turning 100 years old, the company is giving away 100 free cars to veterans across the country. Today they gave away five of those to Georgia veterans...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Tybee Labor Day Beach Bash to have fireworks, live entertainment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fireworks are scheduled to light up the night sky over the Atlantic Ocean during the Tybee Island Labor Day Beach Bash celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4. There will also be a free live musical performance under the open-air pavilion featuring The Swingin’ Medallions who are renowned for their song “Double Shot […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF.com

Kemp to dedicate $125 million to supercharge school-based health centers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he will dedicate $125 million to supercharge Georgia’s School-Based Health Center Program and help strengthen healthcare options for families across the state, including those in underserved and rural communities. The funding will be administered by the Georgia Department...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Ceremony held to sign last beam for structure of new school in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s first K through 12 school in one building has just one more year to go until it’s open for Garden City students. The Savannah Chatham County school district held a topping out ceremony for board members and attendees to sign the last beam to be added to the structure of the school.
SAVANNAH, GA

