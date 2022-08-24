Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Vladimir Putin targets US in new Russian navy doctrine, warns of using hypersonic weapons
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine that targets the U.S. as Russia's top global adversary. Putin signed the 55-page during an appearance in St. Petersburg to mark Russia's Navy Day. The Russian leader delivered a speech announcing Russia's plans to become a great maritime power, saying resisting the U.S. is a top goal.
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
RELATED PEOPLE
Putin Forces' Weapons Used In Ukraine Invasion Featured Hundreds Of Parts Made In US, Europe, Research Says
Vladimir Putin's Russia acquired critical technology from companies in the U.S., Europe, and Asia for invading Ukraine, according to a new report. What Happened: The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a defense think tank, in a research report said that more than 450 foreign-made components had been found in Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine.
Putin Ally Promotes Nuclear Strike on NATO to Counter Military Superiority
A Telegram post reshared by Russian state television host Vladimir Solovyov said the threat from NATO countries may lead to a "preventive nuclear strike."
Opinion: Father of slain Russian commentator Darya Dugina has been fiercely critical of Putin
The recent assassination of Darya Dugina by a car bomb near Moscow brings the war in Ukraine home to Russia, Peter Rutland writes, and draws attention to Dugina's father, Alexander Dugin, a hardline nationalist who's criticized Putin for not pursuing the war more aggressively.
U.S. Uncovered Putin's Secret Plans for Ukraine War: Report
President Joe Biden was first briefed on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine last fall, according to a new report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wakey wakey! ‘Sleeping Russian soldier gets ultimate wake-up call when Ukrainian drone drops a bomb next to him… sending him running in fear’
None of us like being woken up from an afternoon nap, but few of us have had as rude an awakening as this soldier. Video claims to show the Russian trooper taking a snooze when a Ukrainian drone hovers over him, filming the encounter. The soldier's lie-in is interrupted when...
Senior Commander of Putin's Elite Special Forces Killed in Ukraine: Report
A decorated colonel with close ties to Vladimir Putin was reportedly found dead in Ukraine, joining other recent high-ranking Russian casualties.
Putin orders Russian army to recruit another 137,000 troops after losing an estimated 75,000 since Ukraine invasion began
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his military to recruit another 137,000 troops to replace the estimated 75,000 soldiers who have been killed or wounded since the invasion of Ukraine began. Putin signed the presidential decree which seeks to boost the number of armed forces' personnel to 2.39 million, including...
U.S. to Appoint Arctic Ambassador as NATO Warns of Russian Military Buildup
NATO's Jens Stoltenberg said during a visit to Canada that the "shortest path to North America" for Russian missiles would be via the North Pole.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russian Lawmaker Denounces 'Traitor' Daughter Opposing Putin, Ukraine War
Eduard Isakov said Friday that he cut off his daughter "the moment" he learned of her "anti-Russian position."
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
Ukraine Citizen Who 'Destroyed' Russian Su-34 Jet With Rifle Given Medal
"I went 'bang' with my stick. And it was like 'bang.' And it [a Russian Su-34 jet] fell," Valeriy Fedorovych said.
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Putin orders Russian military to start beefing up in 2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to increase the size of the country's armed forces by 137,000 amid Moscow’s military action in Ukraine.Putin’s decree signed Thursday didn’t explain whether the military will beef up its ranks by drafting a bigger number of conscripts, increasing the number of volunteer soldiers or using a combination of both.The Kremlin has said that only volunteer contract soldiers take part in what it calls the “special military operation” in Ukraine, rejecting claims that it was pondering a broad mobilization.
Washington Examiner
Seventy-year lie: China has never had a serious claim to Taiwan
China's temper tantrum over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan seems to have sparked a mini-boom in congressional tourism toward the island. Pelosi's visit on Aug. 2 led China to respond with more than a week of live-fire exercises by the Chinese military around Taiwan, including the firing of five missiles into international waters claimed by Japan. Undaunted, Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) led a five-member congressional delegation to Taiwan on Aug. 15. Then, on Thursday night, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee visited Taiwan too.
Putin orders Russian military to increase its forces as Ukraine war passes the six-month mark
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Thursday increasing his country’s armed forces by 137,000 as the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine passed the six-month mark. Putin’s decree will increase the number of combat personnel in the armed forces by about 10%, to 1.15 million. That will take the military’s total head count to 2.04 million.
Putin shows off his toys: Buyers at Russian arms convention are treated to display of missiles, trucks and tanks after he boasted his arsenal is ‘decades ahead of Western rivals’
The Russian army today showed off missiles, mortar, tanks, and trucks at its annual arms convention outside Moscow after Putin bragged that his soldiers' equipment was 'decades' ahead of Western armouries. Kremlin chiefs have reportedly faced pushback from key buyers India and Egypt, who with China make up one-third of...
Comments / 0