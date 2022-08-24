Read full article on original website
Police: 3-year-old child dies after taking gun from unlocked case, shooting himself
Gainesville police detectives are investigating an incident Wednesday night that left a three-year-old child dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers and emergency medical services responded just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday to Lamplighter Mobile Home Community, 5200 NE 39th Ave. “Initial investigation revealed the victim obtained a firearm from...
