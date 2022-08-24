ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Alabama Football: Final Crimson Tide Depth Chart prediction

The Alabama Football fall camp has brought surprises and injuries, along with some unanswered questions. Nick Saban’s first depth chart reveal will provide some answers. Until then, mull over this final Depth Chart prediction for the 2022 season. Most of what follows is a two-deep look at the Crimson...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Ravens mascot carted off field with injury in truly bizarre scene

Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe had to be carted off the field after a serious injury suffered during a halftime show in the team’s final preseason game. Injuries are part of the game of football, at the NFL or any level. It’s a dangerous sport and that’s just the unfortunate reality. Fans, however, are not accustomed to seeing teams’ mascots being the ones to go down hurt. But such was the case on Friday night in the preseason matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Lincoln, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Football
City
Moorpark, CA
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Big Ten Football: Northwestern, Illinois look like potential contenders

Two Big Ten football teams made a statement on Saturday as Northwestern and Illinois each put together impressive wins. Nebraska entered this season a “sleeper” pick to win the Big Ten West and was predicted by numerous publications to dramatically improve upon their three wins from last season. However, Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald in the season opener for both the Wildcats and Cornhuskers was determined to lead Northwestern to a victory over Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland.
EVANSTON, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 0

College football is officially underway following the completion of Week 0 action. That included three Big Ten teams getting an early start on the new season, with Northwestern taking the early lead in the Big Ten West following a victory in Ireland against Nebraska. Could this be a bad omen of things to come for the Huskers, and are the Wildcats due for a rebound season of their own? All throughout the 2022 season, Nittany Lions Wire will join other sites across the College Wires network in sharing a weekly take on the power rankings of the Big Ten. Unfortunately, a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy