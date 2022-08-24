Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To IndulgeLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
These Are the Best Pancakes in CaliforniaLet's Eat LAManhattan Beach, CA
Heather Hutt To Replace Herb Wesson, Ridley-Thomas If Approved By L.A City CouncilSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Nebraska football: Scott Frost postgame quotes give impression of a broken man
Scott Frost’s postgame quotes after Nebraska football lost the season opener in Ireland to Northwestern varied from sad to pathetic. What do you say when your seat is boiling hot and your team was just defeated by a 12-point underdog?. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost had to figure that...
Alabama Football: Final Crimson Tide Depth Chart prediction
The Alabama Football fall camp has brought surprises and injuries, along with some unanswered questions. Nick Saban’s first depth chart reveal will provide some answers. Until then, mull over this final Depth Chart prediction for the 2022 season. Most of what follows is a two-deep look at the Crimson...
Nebraska football: It’s officially time to end the Scott Frost experiment
Scott Frost was brought in to turn Nebraska football around but he has done more harm than good with the Cornhuskers in the Big Ten’s basement. Up 28-17 in the third quarter, Nebraska football looked like it was just going to run away with a season-opening win over Northwestern in Ireland.
Ravens mascot carted off field with injury in truly bizarre scene
Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe had to be carted off the field after a serious injury suffered during a halftime show in the team’s final preseason game. Injuries are part of the game of football, at the NFL or any level. It’s a dangerous sport and that’s just the unfortunate reality. Fans, however, are not accustomed to seeing teams’ mascots being the ones to go down hurt. But such was the case on Friday night in the preseason matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Big Ten Football: Northwestern, Illinois look like potential contenders
Two Big Ten football teams made a statement on Saturday as Northwestern and Illinois each put together impressive wins. Nebraska entered this season a “sleeper” pick to win the Big Ten West and was predicted by numerous publications to dramatically improve upon their three wins from last season. However, Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald in the season opener for both the Wildcats and Cornhuskers was determined to lead Northwestern to a victory over Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland.
Big Ten football power rankings after Week 0
College football is officially underway following the completion of Week 0 action. That included three Big Ten teams getting an early start on the new season, with Northwestern taking the early lead in the Big Ten West following a victory in Ireland against Nebraska. Could this be a bad omen of things to come for the Huskers, and are the Wildcats due for a rebound season of their own? All throughout the 2022 season, Nittany Lions Wire will join other sites across the College Wires network in sharing a weekly take on the power rankings of the Big Ten. Unfortunately, a...
Alabama football: Appreciating one more year of Will Reichard
There was a time when Alabama football fans’ greatest anxiety was leaving a game in the hands of a kicker. The list of bad memories with which the field goal unit has been associated is lengthy. Alabama Football: Kicking Woes. There was Alabama’s 9-6 overtime loss to LSU in...
FanSided
276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0