ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News

Where to watch the liftoff of Artemis I in person

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The most powerful rocket NASA has ever built, Artemis I, will launch an uncrewed test flight from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral just after 8:30 Monday morning. More than 100,000 are expected to watch the launch of Artemis I, with many already waiting...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Manfre makes proposal to become Palm Coast's in-house attorney

Former Flagler County Sheriff Jim Manfre is interested in becoming the city of Palm Coast's in-house attorney and says the move would provide the city a savings of at least $100,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Manfre emailed a letter to Mayor David Alfin on Aug. 22, copying the four...
PALM COAST, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Satellite Beach, FL
City
Titusville, FL
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Merritt Island, FL
Volusia County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
Brevard County, FL
Government
County
Volusia County, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Strong storms to keep soaking Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing another round of storms that will linger into Friday night. The east and west coast sea breezes will fire up early Friday afternoon and eventually come together close to I-4, just in time for the drive home. Even at the bus stop by 3 p.m. there will be a couple of storms with heavy downpours.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Clark
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

2 primary races in Volusia County sent to machine recount

2 primary races in Volusia County sent to machine recount. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Volusia County Supervisor of Elections, Lisa Lewis, recounted votes...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Election Local#Primary Election#Primary Results#Brevardian#The Florida House#Democrats#Republicans#Space Coast Daily#Veterans Memorial
palmcoastobserver.com

DeLand man, 75, dies in head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County

A 75-year old man from DeLand died early the morning of Aug. 27 in a head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County. The man was driving south in the road’s northbound lanes near Eagle Rock at 3:48 a.m. when his car struck a northbound sedan driven by a 36-year-old Daytona Beach woman, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Voters’ Message to Poison Peddlers

Cops love to call the local druggies they round up “poison peddlers.” But a two-bit druggie you’ll never hear of again is nothing compared to the poison peddlers of politics who run campaigns and get elected while trafficking in lies, bigotries and ideological toxins long enough to ruin lives and smear communities before their mendacity catches up to them–before our notoriously comatose electorate flickers back to life long enough to vote them the hell out.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

David Weis Named President and CEO for AdventHealth Daytona Beach

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 — AdventHealth has named David Weis president and CEO for AdventHealth Daytona Beach and the East Volusia market, effective Aug. 28. He will report to Audrey Gregory, PhD, president/CEO for the organization’s Central Florida Division – North Region. “With his experience...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy