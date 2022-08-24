ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Jen and Ben’s Second Wedding Was Full of Affleck Family Drama

Sometimes once just isn’t good enough. After an intimate July wedding reception in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating again—this time with an elaborate weekend-long Georgia bash. The event featured the singer in an extravagant Ralph Lauren white gown with a 20-foot-long train, a fireworks display by a lake on the property, and an air-conditioned port-a-potty, according to Glamour and Fox News. The outdoor wedding, held at Affleck’s plantation home in Riceboro, was riddled with star-studded appearances, including friend Matt Damon and Jay and Silent Bob stars Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith. But all was not sunshine and roses for Mr. and Mrs. Affleck. The groom’s brother, Casey Affleck, was unable to attend the ceremony due to “parental obligations at home,” reported People. And on Friday, the couple were spotted outside of a Savannah hospital after the groom’s mother reportedly fell off a dock, cutting her leg open, according to Daily Mail, whose anonymous source described the incident as “not serious.”
RICEBORO, GA
HollywoodLife

Why Ben Affleck Left Georgia With Matt Damon One Day After Jennifer Lopez Wedding

Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, did not fly home together after their three-day wedding in Riceboro, Georgia on August 21. Instead, after saying goodbye to his three children that he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the Justice League actor left the state with his close pal, Matt Damon, 51. Ben flew home just one day after he and Jennifer got married (again) because of a work obligation, according to a source close to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer.
RICEBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
People

Stars Begin to Arrive for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Celebration

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 's friends have been spotted arriving in Georgia for the couple's weekend wedding extravaganza. On Saturday, friends of the actors were spotted arriving in Georgia for the big day. Among the attendees are Affleck's longtime friends Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, filmmaker Kevin Smith and wife Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and wife Jordan Monsanto, top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife model and actress Pia Miller.
GEORGIA STATE
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
GEORGIA STATE
TMZ.com

Ben Affleck Looking Exhausted After Wedding Weekend in Georgia

Ben Affleck needs a nap -- at least that much is obvious from these photos of him on the road in Georgia ... where the dude looks absolutely drained post-wedding weekend. The actor was photographed Sunday night being driven to a private airport, with a police escort in town that had the entryway to the facility blocked off to try and keep fans and photogs away.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Affleck
Person
Pia Miller
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Jay Shetty
Person
Jason Mewes
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Luciana Barroso
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Cinemablend

Casey Affleck Shared An Odd Reason For Missing Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Celebration

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have kept their initial wedding a private affair, tying the knot in an "emotional" ceremony in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada, but an encore performance with friends and family was always in the plans. Bennifer made it official (again) on Saturday, August 20, at Affleck’s 87-acre estate in Savannah, Georgia — the very place they had originally planned their nuptials back in 2003 — but there was a prominent member of the Affleck clan apparently missing from the festivities. Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, was seen Saturday morning still in Los Angeles, and he gave a strange explanation for being on the wrong coast.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Wedding Party
OK! Magazine

Casey Affleck Welcomes Jennifer Lopez To 'Dysfunctional' Family After Ditching Brother Ben's Wedding Weekend

A welcoming brother-in-law! Despite opting out of brother Ben Affleck's Georgia wedding to Jennifer Lopez, Casey Affleck is sending his love from California. The Manchester by the Sea star sent his best wishes to the happy couple, who reconciled last year after calling off their 2003 nuptials, on Sunday, August 21, following the pair's barbecue and picnic for their attendees.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Casey Affleck Not Attending Bennifer Nuptials — Why?

Ben Affleck and his brother Casey have always seemed close, so why is Casey still in L.A. while other friends and family of Ben and Jen are arriving in Georgia to celebrate their wedding festivities?. TMZ reports that Casey was spotted in Los Angeles on Saturday morning, seemingly too late...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy