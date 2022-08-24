Read full article on original website
'So Selfish': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's A-Lister Pals Annoyed They Have To Travel To Georgia For Upcoming Wedding Weekend
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their recent milestone with their friends and family this upcoming weekend in Savannah, Georgia, but their pals are supposedly annoyed that they have to travel all the way to the other side of the country for the lavish affair. “L.A. has some of...
Jennifer Garner Reportedly Declined Her Invitation to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Second Wedding
Out of all the celebrities who will be attending Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding in Georgia this weekend, Ben's ex-wife Jennifer Garner reportedly won't be one of them. However, she does have a great excuse for why she can't make it. According to a source, Garner declined her invite...
Jen and Ben’s Second Wedding Was Full of Affleck Family Drama
Sometimes once just isn’t good enough. After an intimate July wedding reception in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating again—this time with an elaborate weekend-long Georgia bash. The event featured the singer in an extravagant Ralph Lauren white gown with a 20-foot-long train, a fireworks display by a lake on the property, and an air-conditioned port-a-potty, according to Glamour and Fox News. The outdoor wedding, held at Affleck’s plantation home in Riceboro, was riddled with star-studded appearances, including friend Matt Damon and Jay and Silent Bob stars Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith. But all was not sunshine and roses for Mr. and Mrs. Affleck. The groom’s brother, Casey Affleck, was unable to attend the ceremony due to “parental obligations at home,” reported People. And on Friday, the couple were spotted outside of a Savannah hospital after the groom’s mother reportedly fell off a dock, cutting her leg open, according to Daily Mail, whose anonymous source described the incident as “not serious.”
Why Ben Affleck Left Georgia With Matt Damon One Day After Jennifer Lopez Wedding
Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, did not fly home together after their three-day wedding in Riceboro, Georgia on August 21. Instead, after saying goodbye to his three children that he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the Justice League actor left the state with his close pal, Matt Damon, 51. Ben flew home just one day after he and Jennifer got married (again) because of a work obligation, according to a source close to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer.
Stars Begin to Arrive for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Celebration
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 's friends have been spotted arriving in Georgia for the couple's weekend wedding extravaganza. On Saturday, friends of the actors were spotted arriving in Georgia for the big day. Among the attendees are Affleck's longtime friends Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, filmmaker Kevin Smith and wife Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and wife Jordan Monsanto, top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife model and actress Pia Miller.
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony
Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
Ben Affleck Looking Exhausted After Wedding Weekend in Georgia
Ben Affleck needs a nap -- at least that much is obvious from these photos of him on the road in Georgia ... where the dude looks absolutely drained post-wedding weekend. The actor was photographed Sunday night being driven to a private airport, with a police escort in town that had the entryway to the facility blocked off to try and keep fans and photogs away.
Matt Damon, his wife and other guests arrive in Georgia ahead of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding weekend
Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, made the trip to Georgia to see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tie the knot. The couple – who flew via private jet – arrived in the peach state on Friday. Damon, who is Affleck’s longtime friend, was seen in loose fitting khaki pants and a black button down that was open, exposing a white t-shirt.
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Casey Affleck Shared An Odd Reason For Missing Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Celebration
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have kept their initial wedding a private affair, tying the knot in an "emotional" ceremony in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada, but an encore performance with friends and family was always in the plans. Bennifer made it official (again) on Saturday, August 20, at Affleck’s 87-acre estate in Savannah, Georgia — the very place they had originally planned their nuptials back in 2003 — but there was a prominent member of the Affleck clan apparently missing from the festivities. Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, was seen Saturday morning still in Los Angeles, and he gave a strange explanation for being on the wrong coast.
Watch Jamie Foxx Make Snoop Dogg Laugh Mid-Interview with His Donald Trump Impersonation
Comedians and entertainers have been trying to nail down the perfect Donald Trump impression for years now, but Jamie Foxx might have them all beat. On Thursday, the 54-year-old actor appeared on the latest episode of the Rap Radar podcast alongside Snoop Dogg to talk about their new Netflix movie Day Shift with co-hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian "B. Dot" Miller.
Ant Anstead Explains How Son Hudson Ended Up Walking Home in Girlfriend Renée Zellweger's Coat
Ant Anstead is soaking up the sun with his little one!. On Wednesday, Anstead shared photos from a day at the beach with son Hudson London, 2. The toddler appeared to have a blast playing in the water and later could be seen strolling home with his dad while wearing an oversized coat belonging to Anstead's girlfriend, Renée Zellweger.
Casey Affleck Welcomes Jennifer Lopez To 'Dysfunctional' Family After Ditching Brother Ben's Wedding Weekend
A welcoming brother-in-law! Despite opting out of brother Ben Affleck's Georgia wedding to Jennifer Lopez, Casey Affleck is sending his love from California. The Manchester by the Sea star sent his best wishes to the happy couple, who reconciled last year after calling off their 2003 nuptials, on Sunday, August 21, following the pair's barbecue and picnic for their attendees.
Leah Remini Snubs Best Friend Jennifer Lopez's Wedding To Ben Affleck — Find Out Why
Leah Remini wasn't there for the happiest day of best friend Jennifer Lopez's life. Despite the apparent snub, The King of Queens star had good reason to skip Jen's three-day celebration of her and Ben Affleck's love: Leah was reportedly hanging out with her 18-year-old daughter, Sofia, before she headed off to college.
'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Shares She Is in the Hospital and Says 'I Seriously Need Help'
Samantha Diaz, a.k.a. Just Sam, has revealed that she is in the hospital for an unknown illness. The singer, who won the third season of ABC's American Idol in 2020, documented her hospital stay earlier this week via her Instagram Stories. On Friday, Diaz, 23, thanked fans for their support...
Casey Affleck Not Attending Bennifer Nuptials — Why?
Ben Affleck and his brother Casey have always seemed close, so why is Casey still in L.A. while other friends and family of Ben and Jen are arriving in Georgia to celebrate their wedding festivities?. TMZ reports that Casey was spotted in Los Angeles on Saturday morning, seemingly too late...
AJ McLean's Wife Explains Why Daughter, 9, Changed Her Name to Elliott: 'Not a Gender Thing'
AJ McLean's kids are ready to get back to the classroom. The Backstreet Boys singer, 44, and wife Rochelle shared a sweet shot of their daughters on their first day of school in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday. Both girls smile as they hold big balloons that feature their names and the grade they're starting this year.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Celebrity guests react to ‘emotional’ wedding, including Kevin Smith
It seems Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding was not just incredibly romantic, but also “overwhelmingly emotional,” as it was revealed by one of the special guests at the ceremony. Filmmaker Kevin Smith, who is a close friend of Ben and worked with him from the start of his...
Rachel Lindsay Celebrates Third Anniversary with Husband Bryan Abasolo: 'Each Year Gets Better'
Rachel Lindsay is remembering her wedding day with Bryan Abasolo three years later. In an Instagram video, Lindsay recapped some of the Bachelorette couple's best moments — from their beach wedding to everyday life together. "Happy 3rd Anniversary to my best friend," Lindsay, 37, captioned the video. "Each year...
Rihanna Rocks Chic Leather Mini on Late-Night Dinner Date with A$AP Rocky in New York City
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in New York City for a late-night dinner again. In recent weeks, the couple — who welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in May — have been spotted on numerous occasions taking the Big Apple for after-hours meals and strolls. And on Thursday, the pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand for another outing.
