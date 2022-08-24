Strong man: Abingdon senior Lucas returns for his fourth season as a starter for the Falcons

Read full article on original website
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
City Council Approves Additional TIF for Raceday Center Property Across from Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
heraldcourier.com
Prep Football: Harris, Taylor star in Tazewell's 46-21 thumping of Virginia High
TAZEWELL, Va. – The Tazewell Bulldogs wasted no time Friday showing that their offense had some flash and some power. Behind the wheels of Cassius Harris and the strength of Kaizon Taylor, Tazewell defeated Virginia High, 46-21 to open its season and Southwest District play victoriously at Bulldog Stadium on Friday night.
heraldcourier.com
HISTORY WITH HAYES: The Shrine Game was the biggest game in town
Benny Coxton of the Garden Green Dragons had so thoroughly dominated the gridiron on a steamy summer Saturday night in 1960 during the fifth annual Shrine Bowl All-Star Game at the Stone Castle in Bristol, an opposing player had seen enough and decided to take matters into his own hands.
heraldcourier.com
Gibson leads Union over Ridgeview for VHS volleyball title
BRISTOL, Va. – Defense is Union High School senior Gracie Gibson’s specialty and the reigning Mountain 7 District libero of the year relies on a pretty straight-forward approach. “You don’t have to have perfect technique,” Gibson said. “You just have to have hustle and heart and you’ll be...
heraldcourier.com
Prep Roundup: Austin Kiser (Castlewood), Payton Darnell (Rye Cove), Nate Brown (Sullivan East), Brody Taylor (Marion), Brandon Beavers (Ridgeview), Peyton Honeycutt (Union) star
There was a lightning delay that caused a late start, but the Castlewood Blue Devils brought the thunder by storming out of the gates for the 2022 season. Castlewood racked up 465 yards of total offense and Austin Kiser scored four touchdowns as the Blue Devils notched a 49-20 season-opening road win over the North Greene Huskies on Friday night.
heraldcourier.com
Marooned: Big plays, crucial miscues cost George Wythe in season-opening loss to Radford
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Michael Crist christened the 2022 high school football season by guiding the Radford Bobcats to a quality non-district victory. “That was a game for tough kids tonight,” Crist said. “Both sides.”. The former Virginia High head coach began his second season as Radford’s gridiron...
heraldcourier.com
Abingdon's Jessee takes second in girls race in Run for the Hills
Abingdon High School’s Makaleigh Jessee ran her way to a runner-up finish in the girls race at Saturday’s season-opening Run for the Hills cross country meet at South Holston Dam. Jessee crossed the finish line in 19:48.7. That was behind champion Autumn Headrick of Dobyns-Bennett (19:37.4) and ahead...
heraldcourier.com
PREP ROUNDUP: Abingdon flies past Virginia High
Riley Cvetkovski had 13 digs and three aces and Abingdon teammate Ella Kiser contributed 13 digs and 12 assists to lead the Falcons to a 16-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-13 victory over the Bearcats on Thursday night. Katy Creasy added nine assists and Gracie Statzer had eight kills and five blocks...
heraldcourier.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: King men's soccer plays to draw with Mountain Lions
Pedro Herrera and Weston Joyner scored goals in the season opener for King, which played to a draw at Concord on Thursday in Beckley, W.Va. All the scoring came in the second half. Jack Hyatt served as goalkeeper for the Tornado. King (0-0-1) will host Mars Hill on Wednesday. COLLEGE...
heraldcourier.com
Daniel Boone blanks West Ridge, 33-0
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — West Ridge saw it snowball out of control Friday night, committing three turnovers and making life easy for Daniel Boone, a well-honed group which took advantage and rolled to a 33-0 non-conference football win at a jammed Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex. The Trailblazers (2-0) big-played the...
heraldcourier.com
Sullivan East to host Run for the Hills at South Holston Dam
It’s the start of the cross country season in the region. Seventy teams totaling 1,329 runners will converge on South Holston Dam on Saturday for the annual Run for the Hills, hosted on an annual basis by Sullivan East. “This is the unofficial kickoff to the season,” said Sullivan...
heraldcourier.com
Lebanon rallies past Honaker to claim Coal Bowl
HONAKER, Va. – It was the beginning of a new era of football for the two Russell County foes that met up Thursday night in Honaker. Darrell Taylor will look back on the beginning of their new chapter in Russell County with a smile. Behind the freshman duo of...
heraldcourier.com
Navy veteran finds fulfillment in leatherwork
“He was tooling a belt, and I was just amazed at how he was transforming it,” Dinsmore said Saturday, speaking from his booth at the Heritage Festival in Blountville. “Then I learned over the years how to do that … Taking a piece of cowhide and putting a picture in it, making it into something else — that just really appeals to me.”
heraldcourier.com
Abingdon woman is fairest of Virginia's fairs
ABINGDON, Va. --- Deborah “Deb” Icenhour is the happiest when she is learning. Describing herself as a life-long learner, the Abingdon woman has accomplished more than most of us even dare to dream about. She’s worked as an interior designer, a 4-H extension agent, an educator on secondary...
heraldcourier.com
Summer COVID surge leads to 25 deaths in the past week
Area deaths due to COVID-19 rose 66% during the past week while the number of new cases rose 31.5% across the region, which remains in the grips of a summer surge. With 25 COVID deaths during the past week, more than 70 residents of this region have succumbed to the virus or COVID-related complications during the month of August – the most in one month since early spring.
heraldcourier.com
Ballad Health executives selected for leadership roles
Ballad Health recently promoted five employees to leadership roles have been selected for leadership roles. Rebecca Beck has been named chief executive officer of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital. Dwight Owens will continue as administrator and chief operating officer of Indian Path. Beck replaces Lindy White, who departed the health system for a national health care post.
heraldcourier.com
Watch Now - Bristol hits the jackpot as the Bristol Casino exceeds expectations
The opening of the Bristol Casino has exceeded expectations after six weeks of operations. Read more about it here - https://heraldcourier.com/news/six-weeks-in-virginias-first-casino-has-exceeded-expectations/article_d8ff0898-2036-11ed-83b8-c346f8b36876.html.
heraldcourier.com
Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
heraldcourier.com
Paymerang to add 50 new jobs in Wise County
Paymerang, a Virginia-based business to business payment and invoice automation company plans to add 50 employees at its new location in Wise County. The company announced the expansion Thursday during a media event. Paymerang recently expanded its Chesterfield County location and initially plans to hire up to 50 employees in Big Stone Gap’s downtown co-working space, according to a written statement. The employees will engage in software development and payment operations for Paymerang’s nationwide client base.
heraldcourier.com
North Main Street in Marion to be closed for railroad crossing work
North Main Street near the train station in Marion, Virginia will be closed August 31 and September 1 due to work at the railroad crossing. The town is working with the railroad to provide detours to minimize traffic disruptions. Traffic will be rerouted via Johnson Road and Brunswick Lane. Chatham...
