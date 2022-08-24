ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Plains, IL

Glenwood’s Offense Shines As Titans Top Crimsons

Glenwood’s offense combined for 643 total yards on Friday night and scored 64 points in their opening night victory over Jacksonville. The Crimsons picked up both a passing and rushing touchdown from Indiana State bound QB Elijah Owens, while Cam Ron Mitchell took a kickoff to the house and Brandon Sims knocked in a field goal for their 23 points on the night. Glenwood will travel to Decatur MacArthur next week while Jacksonville will host Lanphier.
Pioneers Pummel Lions at Home

Normal U-High scored 42 points with one touchdown in the first quarter, four in the second, and one more in the third quarter to top Lanphier 42-6 on the night. The Lions got a rushing touchdown from Eli Horne in the fourth quarter for their lone score. U-High will host Southeast next week while Lanphier travels to Jacksonville.
Glenwood’s Hay, Knudson Talk Win Over Jacksonville

Glenwood’s head coach David Hay and senior quarterback Jack Knudson caught up with us after their 64-23 Week 1 victory over Jacksonville. The Titans will be on the road next week as they head to Decatur MacArthur while the Crimsons will be at home against Lanphier.
2022 State Fair by the numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success.  Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair.  Many food vendors declared this year as […]
World’s 1st Corn Dog on Stick Came From Famous Illinois Drive-In

Whatever you do, DON'T call it a corn dog. The Cozy Dog Drive-In located in Springfield, Illinois claims that they are the ones that invented the corn dog on a stick. However they call their famous dogs a cozy dog, and if you order a corn dog at the drive-in (which is still open) you will get a funny stare down.
Third Illinois Prison Guard Convicted In Inmate’s Death

A third guard at an Illinois prison has been convicted of charges stemming from the death of an inmate. A federal jury this week returned the guilty verdict against 54-year-old Todd Sheffler in his second trial on charges of deprivation of rights and obstruction in the 2018 death of Larry Earvin at the Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt. Sterling.
