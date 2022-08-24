Read full article on original website
Maroa Forsyth Rolls To Week One Victory Over Pleasant Plains
Maroa Forsyth traveled to Pleasant Plains for week one Sangamo action on Friday night and picked up a 61-12 victory. The Trojans will host Auburn next week while Plains travels to Athens.
Sacred Heart Griffin Runs Away From Rochester Late In Leonard Bowl 13
Rochester took the opening possesion of the second half down and scored, chewing up six minutes of clock to make it a six point game. Sacred Heart Griffin answered and ran away for a 62-27 victory over the Rockets in Week One of the Central State Eight season.
Bullets Blast Off For Week One Win Over Bluejays
Williamsville walked away a 49-8 winner in week one of the Sangamo season as the Bullets’ offense shared the wealth. Thanks to the Williamsville Wire for the highlights.
Glenwood’s Offense Shines As Titans Top Crimsons
Glenwood’s offense combined for 643 total yards on Friday night and scored 64 points in their opening night victory over Jacksonville. The Crimsons picked up both a passing and rushing touchdown from Indiana State bound QB Elijah Owens, while Cam Ron Mitchell took a kickoff to the house and Brandon Sims knocked in a field goal for their 23 points on the night. Glenwood will travel to Decatur MacArthur next week while Jacksonville will host Lanphier.
Pioneers Pummel Lions at Home
Normal U-High scored 42 points with one touchdown in the first quarter, four in the second, and one more in the third quarter to top Lanphier 42-6 on the night. The Lions got a rushing touchdown from Eli Horne in the fourth quarter for their lone score. U-High will host Southeast next week while Lanphier travels to Jacksonville.
Glenwood’s Hay, Knudson Talk Win Over Jacksonville
Glenwood’s head coach David Hay and senior quarterback Jack Knudson caught up with us after their 64-23 Week 1 victory over Jacksonville. The Titans will be on the road next week as they head to Decatur MacArthur while the Crimsons will be at home against Lanphier.
Gibson’s Two Goals Spoil Williamsville’s Inaugural Turf Game
Major Gibson netted a goal in each half as the Rockets defeated Williamsville to pick up their first win of the season. The Bullets had a couple of good looks, but they just couldn’t punch it through the tough Rocket defense.
UPDATE: Fans evacuate stands after fight at Peoria Central/Metamora High School football game
UPDATE (11:30 p.m.) - Metamora Township High School has decided to forfeit its game rather than resume play Saturday against Peoria High School, said PHS Athletic Director Brien Dunphy. UPDATE (9:35 p.m.) - Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Sharon Kherat said the Peoria-Metamora game was postponed Friday night because of a...
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
2022 State Fair by the numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success. Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair. Many food vendors declared this year as […]
Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash
An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.
World’s 1st Corn Dog on Stick Came From Famous Illinois Drive-In
Whatever you do, DON'T call it a corn dog. The Cozy Dog Drive-In located in Springfield, Illinois claims that they are the ones that invented the corn dog on a stick. However they call their famous dogs a cozy dog, and if you order a corn dog at the drive-in (which is still open) you will get a funny stare down.
Third Illinois Prison Guard Convicted In Inmate’s Death
A third guard at an Illinois prison has been convicted of charges stemming from the death of an inmate. A federal jury this week returned the guilty verdict against 54-year-old Todd Sheffler in his second trial on charges of deprivation of rights and obstruction in the 2018 death of Larry Earvin at the Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt. Sterling.
