Related
CBS Sports
Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Pushed off roster
The Rockies designated Stephenson for assignment Thursday. The transaction clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Chad Kuhl (hip), who was activated from the 15-day injured list with the expectation that he'll rejoin the rotation during this weekend's series with the Mets. Stephenson delivered underwhelming numbers while mostly working in a middle-relief role for the Rockies this season, producing a 6.04 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 44.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Harrison Bader: Transferred to 60-day IL
Bader (foot) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday. Bader has been on the injured list since June 27 and is targeting a September return, so his move to the 60-day IL shouldn't significantly impact his recovery timetable. It's not yet clear when the 28-year-old will be able to begin a rehab assignment, but he'll presumably require some time in the minors to ramp back up following his lengthy absence.
CBS Sports
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Sent down Saturday
Yarbrough was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Yarbrough struggled mightily during Friday's start against the Red Sox, giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three in 3.1 innings to take his eighth loss of the season. Although he had been relatively productive over his two appearances ahead of Friday's start, he'll still be sent to the minors to make room for Garrett Cleavinger on the active roster. The team hasn't announced who will take Yarbrough's spot in the rotation, but it's possible that the club rolls with a four-man rotation for the time being since the Rays have two days off next week.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Placed on injured list
Moncada was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday, retroactive to Aug. 26. Moncada exited Thursday's matchup against the Orioles due to a hamstring issue, and the injury will ultimately sideline him for at least a week and a half. It's not yet clear when the White Sox expect him to return, but Josh Harrison and Romy Gonzalez are strong candidates to see increased playing time at third base, particularly after Leury Garcia (back) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Steps out of lineup
Devers is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Devers had started all 21 games since returning from the injured list Aug. 2, but he'll receive a day off after posting a .626 OPS during that stretch. Christian Arroyo will shift to third base and Enrique Hernandez to second while Jarren Duran starts in center field.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Placed on 15-day injured list
Wheeler was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 22. Wheeler struggled late in his start against the Mets on Saturday and has now given up 10 runs in 11.1 innings over his last two starts to take back-to-back losses. His injury may have contributed to his struggles, and he'll now have additional time to recover after landing on the injured list. Bailey Falter is expected to start on normal rest Friday against the Pirates to take Wheeler's place in the rotation. Wheeler is eligible to return as early as Sept. 6, and the Phillies hope that he'll be able to rejoin the active roster after missing just two turns through the rotation, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Likely to go on paternity leave
Arenado returned to St. Louis in preparation of the birth of his child and won't be available for Thursday's series finale with the Cubs in Chicago, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The Cardinals didn't announce any roster moves ahead of Thursday's contest, so the team will be a man...
CBS Sports
Four reasons why the Orioles surprisingly jumped into contention in 2022, plus what's next for the O's
At 65-59, the Baltimore Orioles are enjoying their most successful season since the days of Chris Tillman atop the rotation and JJ Hardy at shortstop. The O's have already won more games this season than any season from 2017-21, and there's still a month to play. The roster has young talent and the farm system is excellent. Baltimore is finally on the rise.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Jake Burger: Dealing with fractured wrist
Burger is expected to miss several weeks due to a non-displaced left wrist fracture, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Burger dealt with a hand issue earlier this season and sustained his most recent injury when he was hit by a pitch Aug. 20. The 26-year-old was placed on the 7-day injured list this week but will likely need to spend more than the minimum amount of time on the shelf prior to returning to action at Triple-A Charlotte.
CBS Sports
Mets' James McCann: Out of lineup
McCann will not start Saturday's game against the Rockies. McCann has now been on the bench for three of the last four games. With his .193/.246/.277 slash line, it's hard to argue he deserves more playing time. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate.
CBS Sports
Mets' David Peterson: Officially recalled Saturday
Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Saturday's start against the Rockies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Peterson started the second game of a doubleheader against the Phillies last Saturday and gave up three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six in 4.2 innings to take the loss. He'll make at least one more turn through the rotation, and it's possible that he remains with the big-league club until Carlos Carrasco (oblique) is cleared to return.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Departs with apparent injury
Haggerty was removed from Friday's game against the Guardians in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent finger injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haggerty took a pitch off his fingers on a bunt attempt in the bottom of the eighth inning and appeared to be in pain afterward. He initially remained in the game but was replaced defensively in the top of the ninth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, but he should be considered day-to-day for now.
CBS Sports
Angels' Max Stassi: Breather Thursday
Stassi is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Rays, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports. Stassi will get a breather after he went 0-for-9 with four strikeouts while starting the last two contests. Kurt Suzuki will replace him behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale.
CBS Sports
Rays' Garrett Cleavinger: Recalled by Rays
Cleavinger was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Cleavinger was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays at the beginning of August, and he posted a 1.00 ERA and 0.56 WHIP in nine innings over nine relief appearances at Durham over the last several weeks. The southpaw should serve mainly as a middle reliever with the major-league club.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Swats homer Saturday
Santander went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Astros. Santander's third-inning blast off Jose Urquidy was all the Orioles needed for the win. Over his last eight games, Santander has gone 10-for-33 (.303) with three homers, 11 RBI and five runs scored. The outfielder's steady play has kept him in the lineup regularly even with prospect Kyle Stowers in the major-league mix. Santander is slashing .258/.336/.458 with 23 long balls, 73 RBI, 59 runs scored and 20 doubles through 118 contests this year.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Gets Thursday off
Arenado is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Even though Arenado played just three innings in Wednesday's 7-1 loss before being ejected following his second plate appearance when he argued a third-strike call, he'll get some rest for the day game after a night game. Given that he's started in all 25 of the Cardinals' games since missing the team's two-game series in Toronto in late July, Arenado was probably overdue for a day off. Tommy Edman will spell him at third base.
CBS Sports
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Still not starting
Moustakas (calf) isn't starting Thursday against the Phillies. Moustakas continues to deal with a left calf injury and will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Donovan Solano will shift to first base while Kyle Farmer serves as the designated hitter Thursday.
CBS Sports
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Filling bulk-relief role
Yarbrough is scheduled to work behind opening pitcher JT Chargois in Friday's game in Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Yarbrough will be making his 16th appearance of the season Friday and his seventh while coming out of the bullpen. He's turned in similar results as a reliever (4.38 ERA, .357 wOBA in 24.2 innings) compared to a traditional starter's role (4.46 ERA, .323 wOBA in 40.1 innings), but he claimed his lone win of the season while working as a primary pitcher Aug. 15 against the Yankees.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Trevor Gott: Resumes throwing
Gott (forearm) started playing catch Friday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. Gott has been out for just over two weeks with a right forearm strain, but he's making steps in the right direction. It's unclear if he'll require a rehab assignment before being activated from the injured list.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Sitting against righty Thursday
Cordero is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Cordero will head to the bench after going 3-for-7 with two home runs and two walks over Boston's last three games, allowing Bobby Dalbec to pick up a start at first base. Though he's on the bench while Toronto brings right-hander Kevin Gausman to the hill, the lefty-hitting Cordero is still expected to handle the large side of a platoon at first base with Dalbec while Eric Hosmer (back) is on the injured list.
