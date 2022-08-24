Read full article on original website
A New Way to Manage Short-Term Rentals in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Lori Ann Talens the Virginia Beach coupon fraud mastermind will be featured on The Con Thursday night on ABCCheryl E PrestonVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach On U.S. News List Of Best Cities To Retire In The U.S.ChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Most Haunted Places in Williamsburg, VirginiaChannelocityWilliamsburg, VA
Southampton police chase ends when suspect goes home, pulls into driveway
According to Virginia State Police, on Friday, Aug. 26, a state trooper saw a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling at high speeds in a 25 MPH zone and passing vehicles on the solid white line in the town of Ivor. The trooper tried to stop the car but the driver refused to pull over.
Elizabeth City shooting leaves one dead
NORFOLK, Va. — Officers were sent to Herring Road and White Street for the report of a gunshot victim Saturday just after midnight, the Elizabeth City Police Department said. Once there, officers found a man lying dead in the road in the 500 Block of White Street. Police identified...
WAVY News 10
Fatal shooting in Oyster Point stemmed from road rage; Norfolk man charged
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting in a Newport News parking lot, investigators say was sparked by a case of road rage. Newport News police say officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Oyster Point Road at...
Man shot on Shore Drive in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Virginia — A man was shot on Shore Drive in Norfolk Friday afternoon. According to the Norfolk Police Dept., it happened in the 9600 block just after 1 p.m. That area is near the East Beach Shoppes. Officers who went to the scene found a man with a...
Missing 1-year-old in Portsmouth found safe
According to police,1-year-old Yermyah Mann-Anderson was last seen Friday around 5 p.m. near the 900 block of Green Street.
Two men taken into custody after police pursuit on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk
According to police, the call for the vehicle pursuit came in around 3:30 p.m.
Two gunshot victims arrive at hospital after Norfolk shooting
Norfolk Police confirmed officers responded to the 1200 block of Lead Street around 6:30 p.m. for the report of a gunshot disturbance.
Sister and close friend of man shot on Pembroke Avenue speaks out
A string of shootings in Hampton is raising a lot of concerns within the community. The most recent shooting this week took the life of a man who was in a business's parking lot.
13newsnow.com
5-car crash shuts down part of Jefferson Ave. in Newport News, two hurt
Police say the crash happened on Habersham Drive near the Sam's Club by Newport News/Williamsburg Airport.
2 men arrested after police pursuit involving stolen vehicle in Norfolk
According to police, a police pursuit took place in the 6700 block of Tidewater Drive. The call came in around 3:30 p.m.
Norfolk police respond to incident on Nicholson Street
Norfolk Police responded to an incident in the 400 block of Nicholson Street just before 7 p.m.
Alert from biology teacher leads police to car thief suspect in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach Police said they have seen an uptick in motor vehicle thefts in the city and region as a whole. They said they are continuing to monitor the city as a whole for any specific trends.
Police identify suspects in 7-Eleven altercation
Police are looking for the individuals involved in an altercation in the parking lot of a James City County convenience store earlier this week. On Wednesday, officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Longhill Road after receiving reports of shots fired. Witnesses told police that individuals had gotten into an altercation in the parking lot before shots were fired and they ran off.
A drunk driver who rammed cop cars, a high speed motorcycle chase and a man hit and killed on the highway: a busy night for VSP
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia State Police had a long night Friday in Hampton Roads. Among the incidents they dealt with were a motorcyclist who drunkenly crashed into a family's SUV, a pedestrian hit and killed by a car on I-64 and a drunk driver who hit three VSP cars, the agency said.
WAVY News 10
Virginia State Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident on Interstate 64
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident overnight on Interstate 64. At approximately 12:41 a.m., a trooper observed traffic stopped westbound in the HOV system in Norfolk. Upon further investigation, the trooper found a crash had occurred involving a pedestrian. According to police, a...
Arrest made after quadruple homicide in Portsmouth, suspect’s relative still wanted
A Norfolk man has been arrested and charged in the shooting deaths of four people after an incident on Maple Avenue back in early June.
Man dies after shooting on West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton
A 38-year-old Georgia man has died following a shooting Thursday night in Hampton.
