Road rage may have led to a Friday afternoon shooting in the Oyster Point Plaza parking lot that killed one man, police say. Officers were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. to a shooting in the parking lot of the plaza, which is located in the business district in the 300 block of Oyster Point Road near the Warwick Boulevard intersection. A man found with a gunshot wound died at the scene.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO