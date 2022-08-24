ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

13News Now

Elizabeth City shooting leaves one dead

NORFOLK, Va. — Officers were sent to Herring Road and White Street for the report of a gunshot victim Saturday just after midnight, the Elizabeth City Police Department said. Once there, officers found a man lying dead in the road in the 500 Block of White Street. Police identified...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
13News Now

Man shot on Shore Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Virginia — A man was shot on Shore Drive in Norfolk Friday afternoon. According to the Norfolk Police Dept., it happened in the 9600 block just after 1 p.m. That area is near the East Beach Shoppes. Officers who went to the scene found a man with a...
NORFOLK, VA
msn.com

Road rage may have sparked fatal Oyster Point Plaza shooting in Newport News, police say

Road rage may have led to a Friday afternoon shooting in the Oyster Point Plaza parking lot that killed one man, police say. Officers were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. to a shooting in the parking lot of the plaza, which is located in the business district in the 300 block of Oyster Point Road near the Warwick Boulevard intersection. A man found with a gunshot wound died at the scene.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NewsBreak
msn.com

Police identify suspects in 7-Eleven altercation

Police are looking for the individuals involved in an altercation in the parking lot of a James City County convenience store earlier this week. On Wednesday, officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Longhill Road after receiving reports of shots fired. Witnesses told police that individuals had gotten into an altercation in the parking lot before shots were fired and they ran off.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia State Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident on Interstate 64

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident overnight on Interstate 64. At approximately 12:41 a.m., a trooper observed traffic stopped westbound in the HOV system in Norfolk. Upon further investigation, the trooper found a crash had occurred involving a pedestrian. According to police, a...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
Community Policy