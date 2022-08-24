Read full article on original website
Independent divers to help search for Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes
A group of independent divers will join the search for a missing Selma woman who was last seen nearly three weeks ago.
KMPH.com
Search and rescue divers check Avocado Lake for missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — Thursday marked 18 days since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes stopped briefly by her grandparents' house, went to a gas station, drove off, and was never seen again. It also marked the start of the group Adventures with Purpose joining in on the search for the missing Selma woman.
IDENTIFIED: Doctor killed in crash down mountainside
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man killed in a car crash Saturday morning has been identified as the chief forensic pathologist for the Fresno County Sheriff’s – Coroner’s Office. Officials from the sheriff’s office said 69-year-old Doctor Venu Gopal of Clovis was killed when he lost control of his car for an unknown reason […]
KMPH.com
Drone pilots assist in search for missing hiker in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks
SEQUOIA KINGS NAT'L PARK, Calif. — Drone pilots are taking to the skies to aid in the ongoing search for missing hiker Quong Trong Than who disappeared August 22 in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. Drone pilots with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office are now helping with the...
KMPH.com
Injured tortoise stolen during break-in in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The search is on for a stolen Desert Tortoise that was taken during a break-in at the Fresno Discovery Center. The science center uses some of its animals for its hands-on exhibit for visitors of all ages. They say the tortoise has an injured shell...
KMPH.com
Fresno Police welcomes over 20 new officer recruits to its police force
FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno Police Department's force expanded to welcome over 20 new officer recruits at its Promotional and Swearing In Ceremony on Friday in downtown Fresno on Friday. "Congratulations to each of you for your hard work and dedication to your career! We’re proud of you," said the...
msn.com
KMPH TV reporter leaves Central Valley to return home: ‘I want to make clear, I love Fresno.’
During the pandemic, Marie Edinger didn’t see her family for a full year. That was understandable, what with Edinger being from Florida, originally, but living and working in Fresno as a multimedia reporter and anchor at KMPH FOX 26. But it became a bit much and now Edinger is returning to Florida to be closer to her family.
3 killed in series of crashes on Fresno County roads, CHP says
A string of deadly crashes took place Friday in a matter of hours, and investigators say they've found common factors that likely contributed to the tragedies.
Tule River Tribe lacking water amid drought
There are about 16-hundred people that live at the reservation near Porterville with water being a constant barrier faced by residents.
KMPH.com
Metros sending the most people to Fresno
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Fresno, CA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Fresno from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fresno Woman Killed in Three-Car Accident
Woman Killed in Fresno Multi-Car Accident Identified as Cynthia Vang. A woman tragically died following a three-car accident in Fresno on Thursday, August 18, just several feet away from her house. She has been identified as 30-year-old Cynthia Vang of Fresno. According to Fresno County officials, California Highway Patrol officers...
visitfresnocounty.org
Discover These Outdoor Hidden Gems in Fresno County
From scenic hiking trails, fishing and swimming in our gorgeous lakes and beautiful gardens, there's an outdoor adventure for everyone in Fresno County! Here are some of our favorite hidden gems that take you outdoors!. Location: 5021 W Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93722. Walk through this underground wonder that was...
CHP: Search underway for hit and run driver
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol says they are searching for a hit-and-run driver Friday morning. CHP says the crash happened around 4:30 a.m near Friant Avenue just north of Willow Avenue. Investigators say a blue car was rear-ended by a white sedan. The blue car rolled onto its roof. The white sedan crashed […]
Fatal incident as vehicle rolls over in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle rolled over in Fresno County on Friday afternoon resulting in a fatality, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP Officers say the incident took place on South Cornelia Avenue and West Lincoln Avenue, west of Easton in Fresno County around 5:30 p.m. A 52-year-old man of Fresno was […]
msn.com
Convicted of DUI twice, Fresno woman now faces murder trial in deadly Highway 180 crash
A two-time DUI driver charged with causing a fatal head-on collision in southwest Fresno last year will go on trial for murder, a Fresno County Superior Court judge ruled Thursday. Judge Heather Mardel Jones found there was enough evidence to proceed with the case against Leigha Linae Addington, 29. Addington...
Wheels stolen from 9 cars in 4 days in northwest Fresno neighborhood
Fresno police say it's not clear if thieves are after the tires, rims, or both - but it's a trend they noticed in the neighborhood of Herndon and Polk this month.
msn.com
Man dies in vehicle rollover. It’s the third traffic fatality in four hours south of Fresno
A 52-year-old man from Fresno died in a solo vehicle rollover accident near Easton on Friday evening in a third traffic fatality south of Fresno within just a few hours. The man, who has not yet been identified by authorities, was traveling eastbound on Lincoln Avenue and approaching Cornelia Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his 2007 Dodge Dakota drifted off the roadway to the right.
Carnegie Medal given to man who died saving girl in Kings River
GV Wire
Carnegie Heroism Medal for Fresno Man Who Died Saving Child’s Life
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says that Arthur Caballero Sr. did something that “99% of the people would not do and that really is the definition of a hero in my eyes.”. Caballero, a 62-year-old painter from Fresno, saved a 7-year-old girl from drowning in the swift water of the Kings River on June 9, 2020.
