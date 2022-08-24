ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Indiana State University football players were going up to 90mph before fatal crash, survivor says

By Tre Ward
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

Indiana State University students were driving as fast as 90 miles per hour before the crash that killed three of them, including two freshman football players, a survivor told police.

Waukegan native Christian Eubanks was one of the students who died.

According to the crash report, a Wheaton teenager who is one of the two students who survived the crash, told police the car they were in was going as fast as 90 miles per hour just before the wreck.

The teenager also told police they had just left a party where "everyone had been drinking."

Investigators said the roads were covered in water at the time because of rain and storms in the area, and there had been heavy rain as well.

Sheriff's deputies said the car left the highway in Riley, crashed into a tree and became engulfed in flames.

Both crash survivors are in serious condition.

Eubanks was a former Warren Township High School student and freshman linebacker for Indiana State.

"He was just the most amazing young man I have ever met," said Rhonda Eubanks, the victim's mother. "He didn't realize how intelligent he was. He was so humble and sincere."

"A life cut short that had so much potential. He had so much still going for him, so much life to live," said Bryan McNulty, Warren Township High School's football coach. "He played two years in the COVID season. Then, he played last year for us. Extremely smart player."

"Our Indiana State University community is mourning the loss of life and directing our heartfelt care to the families of those recovering from this tragedy," said Indiana State University President Deborah Curtis.

Eubanks was one of three students killed. One of the other victims was his fellow teammate, Caleb VanHooser.

"No question there will be part missing. This is a great time for us to come together as one Sycamore family," said Curt Mallory, Indiana State University head football coach.

