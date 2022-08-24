Read full article on original website
WOLF
Scranton Police Officer charged with federal program fraud
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Scranton Police Officer, Jeffrey J. Vaughn, age 50, was charged yesterday by criminal information with one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. The information alleges that...
WNEP-TV 16
Dangerous animal tranquilizer found in street drugs nationwide
Officials in Lackawanna County are anticipating a new trend in the illegal drug trade to make its way to our area. It comes as the opioid crisis continues to worsen.
Scranton police officer accused of fraudulently obtaining thousands in federal funds
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Scranton Police Officer was charged with theft on Thursday after allegedly fraudulently obtaining thousands of dollars in federal funds. Court documents allege sergeant Jeffrey Vaughn, age 50, obtained over $5,000 in compensation by claiming he worked a patrol shift in lower-income housing complexes when he did not. The maximum penalty […]
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Why is a CSO Important for Cancer Patients?
Mary Klem, nutritionist at Northeast Radiation Oncology Centers in Dunmore, recently recertified as a CSO: Board Certified Specialist in Oncology Nutrition. It makes for a lot of initials behind Mary’s name: M.S., R.D., CSO LDN, and what that means is that cancer patients benefit greatly from seeing her!. When...
Police sergeant faces federal charges
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Scranton police sergeant now faces up to 10 years in prison, pleading guilty to taking thousands of dollars for work he never completed. Jeffrey Vaughn pleaded guilty to theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. This comes after Scranton police provided extra patrols at various federally...
Woman sentenced for role in state trooper’s murder
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— After 13 years of prosecution, a woman was sentenced to time in state prison for providing the gun that led to the fatal shooting of a Pennsylvania State Trooper. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Emily Gross and Daniel Autenrieth both went to a gunshop in Pennsylvania to purchase […]
$1,800 lost as victim falls for puppy scam, PSP
HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— In hopes of introducing a new furry friend to their home, state police said a Shickshinny resident fell victim to a scam. On August 15, officials say a Shickshinny woman gave $1,800 to an unknown suspect in exchange for a Yorkshire puppy, which was never delivered. For more tips and […]
Woman accused of buying 19 guns for convicted felon
LUZERNE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A woman in Luzerne County was charged on Tuesday for allegedly purchasing 19 guns for her boyfriend. Officials said Elizabeth Delong, 37, of Luzerne, is accused of purchasing 19 guns from June 2021 to January 2022 for her boyfriend, Donald Cool III, a convicted felon. Police say a majority of […]
Teen charged in shooting death of 17-year-old girl
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police arrested a teenager they believe shot and killed a 17-year-old girl. Officials said Pennsylvania State Police were called to a crime scene at 5:06 am on Sand Hollow Drive in Luzerne County where a 17-year-old female was found with a gunshot wound to her head. First responders […]
Mom in abuse case charged with false rape accusation
Berwick, Pa. — A mother who was recently arrested for allegedly abusing her infant is now facing another set of charges for falsely accusing her ex-boyfriend of rape, police say. Kimberly Elizabeth Lander, 31, called police on Jan. 23 to report that she’d been raped by her ex-boyfriend, George Spickard, the previous night. Lander told Berwick Det. Reagan Rafferty that she’d gotten into a fight with her current boyfriend, Christopher Lindsay, and had left their house on Catherine Street around 4 p.m. ...
Man needs more than $8,000 of dental work after suspect assaults him over dog incident
Muncy, Pa. — Assault charges were filed against a man who allegedly punched another man, causing him to have more than $8,000 of corrective dental work. Muncy Borough Police say Paul R. Cady, 48, of Williamsport, punched Jacob Taylor in the face on July 17 after an incident occurred involving Taylor's dogs. Patrolman Laurence Wilcox responded to a call at the 300 block of Penn Street in Muncy for a report of individuals chasing someone with a baseball bat. ...
Teen charged in Sand Springs shooting death
BUTLER TWP. — State Police were called to a shooting incident on Sand Hollow Drive on Saturday which resulted in the death of a juvenile
Man sentenced to jail after undercover predator stings
WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a man to up nine years in prison after he was the target of multiple undercover stings in which he thought he was talking to underage girls. According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, in April of 2021, investigators using a fake account believed to be that of […]
lykensvalley.org
Williamstown Man Convicted in Abortion Death, 1973
Mrs. Mildred Maley, of Ashland, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, died at the Pottsville Hospital on August 17, 1971, following an illegal abortion performed on her by Wayne M. Mace of Williamstown, Dauphin County. Mace was arrested and later tried in October 1973, but one of the charges against him had to be dropped because of the unconstitutionality of the law on which it was based – as determined by the U. S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade, which had been announced on January 22, 1973. Nevertheless, Mace was tried on the other charges, including involuntary manslaughter, and was sentenced to a term of one and one-half to three years in the state penitentiary.
State police increasing DUI checkpoints in Wayne County
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police announced they would be increasing DUI checkpoints on various roadways within Wayne County. Honesdale state police said they will be adding DUI sobriety checkpoints and “DUI Roving patrols” from September 2 to September 4 to help prevent DUI crashes. Officials said of all annual crashes, a DUI crash […]
pikecountycourier.com
Milford couple starts fund to address prevalent community needs
When Milford residents Peter and Kathy Maio retired in 2019, they decided to make their Gold Key home their permanent, year-round residence. They like the area, they enjoy the outdoor recreation it offers and felt at home here. But they wanted to do more than just live, ski and hike...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County man arrested after bizarre incident in Pennsylvania
MATAMORAS, PA – A Port Jervis man who was placed in a drug treatment program last summer rather than sentenced to prison, was taken into custody again this week with new charges against him. Customers who had stopped for ice cream at the Polar Bear in Matamoras, PA on...
Man arrested on stalking, terroristic threat charges
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department announced the arrest of a man that was wanted for stalking and terroristic threat charges. Police issued a warrant for 45-year-old Brian Muffley’s arrest on July 25 for allegedly making threats toward multiple protected parties. Officials said Muffley, a Stroudsburg resident, was arrested […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Majority of funds for climate change program went to repave Bloomsburg parking lots
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” – but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs,...
Body matching description of missing man found in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WBRE)— The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a search team located a body matching the description of a missing man Saturday afternoon. Francis Hacken, the Luzerne County Coroner, said a search team located the body around 3 pm off a 40-foot embankment near McDonald Street in Plymouth. This is the […]
