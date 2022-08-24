ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Barricade ends with 1 in custody in south Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley that developed Saturday morning. The incident started just before 8 a.m. with an attempted car-jacking suspect, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

1 arrested after barricade at apartment complex near Jones, Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect is in custody after barricading themself inside an apartment unit near Vegas Drive and Jones Boulevard Friday afternoon. Police told FOX5 the standoff took place following a burglary in a nearby neighborhood.
LAS VEGAS, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
news3lv.com

Truck rolls onto side on Las Vegas freeway ramp

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities had to respond to a truck that rolled onto its side on a Las Vegas freeway ramp Saturday afternoon. Troopers could be seen at the eastbound U.S. 95 ramp at Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Barricade#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Commerce#N Commerce Street#North Las Vegas Police
news3lv.com

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash near Charleston, Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash in the central Las Vegas valley Friday night, according to police. The collision was reported at 7:13 a.m. on Decatur Boulevard by the entrance to the Westland Fair shopping center, south of Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas police standoff ends with no armed man found

UPDATE - 11:35 PM: North Las Vegas police say the suspect was not located inside the residence. Officers are breaking down the scene. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is currently in a standoff with a man who is believed to be armed inside an apartment unit in the 4200 block of North Commerce Street.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2 juveniles arrested in connection with threat to Las Vegas middle school

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection with a threat made to a Las Vegas middle school, according to a message shared with families. Staff at Walter Johnson Junior High School learned about a possible threat to the school Thursday morning and reported it to Clark County School District Police, wrote Principal Trudi Jacobs.
LAS VEGAS, NV

