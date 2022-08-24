Read full article on original website
Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
Paula Fuga is finally bringing her music to Henderson on September 2ndEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
The always entertaining Zombie Run is coming back to Cornerstone Park in OctoberEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Grabagreen Las Vegas: proving that fast food can be good for your healthEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Barricade ends with 1 in custody in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley that developed Saturday morning. The incident started just before 8 a.m. with an attempted car-jacking suspect, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Henderson police respond to...
KTNV
Las Vegas police arrest multiple suspects on Lamb Boulevard after vehicle pursuit
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, at approximately 7:23 a.m., police activity was reported on northbound Lamb Boulevard before I-15 by the Regional Transportation Commission. Traffic cameras near the area appeared to show multiple suspects being arrested by police. Las Vegas Metro Watch Commander told 13 Action News that...
Fox5 KVVU
3 arrested in car chase on Lamb Boulevard after suspected carjacking and robbery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Suspects in a carjacking and robbery led officers on a car chase in the north valley just after 7 o’clock Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police said the driver crashed on their own volition and exited the car immediately after,...
Fox5 KVVU
1 arrested after barricade at apartment complex near Jones, Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect is in custody after barricading themself inside an apartment unit near Vegas Drive and Jones Boulevard Friday afternoon. Police told FOX5 the standoff took place following a burglary in a nearby neighborhood. Preliminary details from Metro indicated multiple suspects were barricaded but it’s...
news3lv.com
Truck rolls onto side on Las Vegas freeway ramp
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities had to respond to a truck that rolled onto its side on a Las Vegas freeway ramp Saturday afternoon. Troopers could be seen at the eastbound U.S. 95 ramp at Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley. The Highway Patrol incident website listed a...
1 person in critical condition after hit-and-run at an Olive Garden
A person is in critical condition after a hit-and-run near Charleston and Decatur Boulevard, police say.
Las Vegas police: Woman tried to kill man with car, dragged him 100 feet
A Las Vegas woman attempted to kill a man by running him over with her car and dragging him under it through a parking lot, police said.
Photos show woman, vehicle in Aug. 2 shooting in downtown Las Vegas
Metro police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman and a vehicle involved in a shooting in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
news3lv.com
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash near Charleston, Decatur
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash in the central Las Vegas valley Friday night, according to police. The collision was reported at 7:13 a.m. on Decatur Boulevard by the entrance to the Westland Fair shopping center, south of Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police standoff ends with no armed man found
UPDATE - 11:35 PM: North Las Vegas police say the suspect was not located inside the residence. Officers are breaking down the scene. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is currently in a standoff with a man who is believed to be armed inside an apartment unit in the 4200 block of North Commerce Street.
Teen arrested in North Las Vegas for dog drowning
On July 9, at approximately 12:00 p.m., North Las Vegas Dispatch received a call regarding a deceased dog inside of a community pool near Heineken Street and Altamira Cave Drive.
Man ran from robbery scene before committing 3 more the next day: Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers arrested a man accused of running from the scene of one robbery he committed before committing three others the next day. Police said 56-year-old Julio Parra was the suspect in a robbery on Aug. 17 at a business in the 3200 block of South Rainbow Boulevard […]
news3lv.com
2 juveniles arrested in connection with threat to Las Vegas middle school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection with a threat made to a Las Vegas middle school, according to a message shared with families. Staff at Walter Johnson Junior High School learned about a possible threat to the school Thursday morning and reported it to Clark County School District Police, wrote Principal Trudi Jacobs.
Man faces murder charge after victim of attack dies
Charges have been upgraded against a man who is in custody in an Aug. 13 attack on a man in the parking lot of the IHOP on Las Vegas Boulevard near St. Louis Avenue.
Police: Man shoots shotgun into air before shooting and killing a man in central Las Vegas valley
A man is accused of shooting and killing a man with a shotgun after an argument in an apartment complex near Sunrise Hospital, according to a declaration of warrant summons.
Crystal Lynn Clamenza Dead, 1 Child Injured In Single Vehicle Accident (Las Vegas, NV)
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that a fatal crash took place early on Wednesday morning near the intersection of Charleston and Pecos. The police state that a woman was killed and a child was injured in the single-vehicle crash. Preliminary reports state that a 2001 Cadillac Deville was...
Injuries reported in northwest valley crash
Police are investigating a crash that occurred Thursday at Elkhorn and Cimarron Roads near Centennial Hills Park.
Las Vegas man accused of attacking CCSD bus driver said he felt assaulted: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of attacking a CCSD bus driver told police he hit and kicked the driver because he had grabbed his arm, an arrest report said. Otis Tanner, 46, is facing several charges after police said he got into an argument with the driver before a physical fight […]
Man accused of violent Las Vegas car chase fails to appear in court
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The man accused of causing a violent car chase throughout Las Vegas that left one officer injured, refused to show up to his initial court appearance, according to court documents. Metro police said that on Aug. 11, Justin Venegas was involved in a carjacking, with two subsequent failed attempts, that had Las […]
Coroner identifies human remains discovered at Lake Mead
The Clark County Coroner has identified human remains discovered at Lake Mead on May 7 in the Callville Bay area.
