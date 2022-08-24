Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Theory on the Long Ramp at WWE SummerSlam for His Failed Money in the Bank Cash-In
– While speaking to Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, WWE Superstar Theory discussed his failed Money in the Bank cash-in attempt that took place at WWE SummerSlam 2022 last month. Theory stated the following (via Fightful):. “You know something that I have picked up on...
411mania.com
Various News: More AEW Stars at Gamescom, Chris Jericho Interviews Tyrus, Today’s WWE NXT UK Lineup
– AEW has announced that Christopher Daniels, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Angelico are taking part in a meet and greet today at Gamescom at the THQ Nordic booth to promote AEW Fight Forever. PWInsider reports that there were over 2000 people in the line for the meet and greet well before it was supposed to start.
411mania.com
Matt Cardona Thinks His Opponent At NWA 74 Is the Future Of the Company
Matt Cardona is handpicking his opponent for NWA 74, and he’s teased the person’s identity by saying they’re the company’s future. Cardona spoke with TV Insider for a new interview promoting this weekend’s PPV and gave a couple of hints as to who it might be. You can see some highlights below:
411mania.com
Drew McIntyre On Possibly Facing Roman Reigns And The Rock At WrestleMania
Drew McIntyre has a shot at Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championships at Clash at the Castle, and he recently weighed in on possibly facing Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania. Reigns and Rock have been speculated on by fans to have a match at the PPV for a while now and while speaking with WWE Espanol, McIntyre was asked about potentially being part of that match if he wins the titles.
Comments / 0