ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
svinews.com

Braves peel Russets with second-half rally

Luke Linford and Chase Stewart each threw and caught a touchdown pass and the Braves passing game came alive in the second half as they overcame a 7-0 deficit to score 21 unanswered in a 21-7 victory over the Shelley Russets. The game was played at Albertsons Stadium on the campus of Boise State University. In his first start at quarterback, in for an injured Taft McClure, Linford overcame a pair of interceptions to throw for nearly 200 yards and a score and caught the go-ahead from Stewart. Jacob Hodges had two catches for 105 yards including a 67-yarder that set up the Braves’ first score. McKell Merritt hit all three of his PAT attempts. Tristan Hilton added the final touchdown on a one-yard plunge after the defense forced a turnover on downs at the Shelley 25-yard line.
BOISE, ID
svinews.com

Braves open up ‘22 season at Boise State University

◆ SVHS taking on Shelley, Idaho at 7 pm Friday night. Most high school football players never get to play on the grounds of a FBS (formerly D-I) stadium. This year if things ultimately work out for the Star Valley Braves, their players will get to play on two of them this season.
BOISE, ID
Idaho8.com

Sports Line Friday Night – August 26th, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a packed week 1 of action on the gridiron, and the slate included the Rocky Mountain Rumble and the first game on the new Ravsten Stadium turf!. Check out the full episode of Sports Line Friday Night to see a full recap. Article...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho Falls, ID
Sports
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Boise, ID
Sports
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
Idaho State Journal

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON

The memories play in Xavier Guillory's mind like movie reels. Tens of years later, it still feels so vivid: He would stand at the front of the street, right where the pavement turned into his family's driveway in Spokane, and squint up into the blue sky, trying to locate the football hurtling back toward earth. That's when his dad's thundering voice boomed.
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Falls Chukars#Traffic Cone#The Boise Hawks#Chamber Of Commerce Night#Melaleuca Field
idaho.gov

Big game depredation actions continue into 2022 throughout southern Idaho

Consistent efforts by depredation staff from the Magic Valley Region are showing successes in parts of the region to reduce chronic big game depredation on agricultural crops. While consistent prevention tactics have been shown to change wildlife behavior, there continues to be new and ongoing incidents of big game depredating on crops, primarily corn, throughout the Magic Valley.
ELMORE COUNTY, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Is the Treasure Valley Getting a Casino?!

Currently Idahoans have to drive to Jackpot, Nevada or Pendleton, Oregon to find a nearby Casino to gamble in. To this day the luckiest I have ever been was coming up over $900 on a slot machine in Jackpot on a girls weekend trip. A lot of people will take a fun getaway weekend to our neighboring state casinos but what about having one right here - even closer, how about one right outside of Boise in the Mountain Home area?
IDAHO STATE
tornadopix.com

Two tribes planning casinos in Mtn Home, Idaho

Treasure Valley residents hoping to visit the casino must currently drive to destinations such as Jackpot, Nevada or Pendleton, Oregon. But this could change. Two different Native American tribes are submitting proposals to build a casino in Mountain Home near Interstate 84, one closer to Treasure Valley and the other to Eastern Idaho. In the case of Shoshone-Bannock in eastern Idaho, this will be the tribe’s fourth casino, but it is the first casino to be launched from tribal lands. Another proposal comes from the Shoshone Paiute based on the Duck Valley Preserve on the border between Idaho and Nevada. Shoshone-Paiute does not currently operate any casinos.
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
idahoednews.org

$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September

Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled after the Strong Families, Strong...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Top Six Most Popular Tasty Sandwiches to Try in Boise

Boise has grown continuously and in doing so has seen restaurants come and go and even thrive. So where are the best Sandwich shops and best specific sandwiches that are worth trying at various restaurants?. According to Delish.com, the Huckleberry BBQ Turkey + Brie from Trillium inside The Grove Hotel...
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

5 Events Happening in the Magic Valley and Boise this Coming Weekend

School is back in full swing, but the summer heat remains. It makes for getting out on weekends a little warm, but still nice enough to get outside and attend any events, go kayaking, fishing, or camping while it still lasts. Labor Day is over a week away, and many may be resting this weekend to prepare for one final summer blowout weekend, but why wait and let the weather go to waste? There are events taking place this weekend to get you out of the house and have some fun. Here are the events taking place around Twin Falls this weekend, and even one in Boise.
TWIN FALLS, ID
spotonidaho.com

Autonomous Zones Have No Place in Idaho

July 20, 2022 Boise, ID - Last night, the radical Democrat leaders of the City of Boise unilaterally decided to undermine duly-enacted Idaho law by ignoring the protections passed by the Idaho Legislature to value and protect life. Let us be clear that this resolution, if acted upon,...
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

East Idaho Eats: Smokin’ Buds serves award-winning ribs, sauce and ‘pillowy heavens of pork’

CHUBBUCK — While living in Kansas City in 2008, Ryan “Bud” Matthews “fell into some friends” who were involved in that region’s competitive cooking scene. He took notes, learned from the best, and started competitive cooking himself the same year. Then, his passion, combined with a lack of barbecue options in southeastern Idaho, led to a career change in 2021 when he launched his food truck — Smokin’ Buds BBQ.
CHUBBUCK, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy