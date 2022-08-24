ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Democrat Pat Ryan wins ‘bellwether’ House special vote in Hudson Valley

By Zach Williams
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49AVEj_0hStKo6v00

Democrat Pat Ryan has won a special election for an open congressional seat north of New York City that has been called a national bellwether ahead of the November midterms.

“Choice was on the ballot. Freedom was on the ballot, and tonight choice and freedom won. We voted like our democracy was on the line because it is. We upended everything we thought we knew about politics and did it together,” Ryan tweeted early Wednesday morning after the Associated Press called the race.

With 100% of the vote counted, unofficial results from the New York state Board of Elections showed Ryan leading Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro 51.1% to 48.8%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3acSHs_0hStKo6v00
Democratic candidate Pat Ryan speaks to supporters during a campaign rally.
AP

Polls had shown Molinaro with a narrow lead over Ryan , the Ulster County executive, in the final weeks of the campaign to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado, who resigned after becoming lieutenant governor last spring.

While Molinaro ran a campaign emphasizing rising prices and crime, Ryan argued he would better fit the district because of his support for abortion rights and gun control following a pair controversial decisions by the Supreme Court earlier this year.

“[The win] represents a clear rejection of Republican extremism that threatens public safety, democracy, and the rights of women to make their own health care decisions,” state Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs said in a statement.

Ryan will fill the seat until the end of the year. In a curious twist, he also won the Democratic primary to face GOP Assemblyman Colin Schmitt this November in the newly-drawn Congressional District 18.

Molinaro is running for a full term this November in the redrawn District 19. He will face Democrat Josh Riley.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Whether a change of career or a return to work, retirement isn’t what it used to be

Unretirement is trending. As the traditional definition morphs, so, too, is the notion that it’s an ending. Tennis legend Serena Williams announced that the 2022 US Open is her last tournament: “I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me,” she said in Vogue. Viewing her tennis departure more as a transition, the 23-time Grand Slam champion said, “Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution.” It’s not the only recent high-profile transition — for infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, 81, old-school retirement isn’t in sight either. In December, he...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy