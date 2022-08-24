ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners' Robbie Ray loses no-hitter in 7th vs Nationals

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0six6S_0hStKYwB00

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray lost his no-hit try when Washington’s Joey Meneses hit a home run leading off the seventh inning on Tuesday night.

Ray had faced just one batter over the minimum through six innings. But Meneses ended any chance of Ray’s first no-no with his sixth home run of the season out to deep center field. Julio Rodriguez made a leaping attempt at the wall but couldn’t reach the homer.

Ray, last year’s AL Cy Young winner with Toronto, had faced just one batter over the minimum through six innings. Ray issued a pair of walks but was able to pick off Alex Call at first base to end the fourth inning. Ray also walked Cesar Hernandez on four pitches in the fifth inning, but he was stranded at third after Riley Adams struck out.

Ray was pulled with two outs in the seventh inning after giving up an infield single to Lane Thomas. Ray struck out seven and threw 103 pitches.

Seattle leads 2-1.

___

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘This is my home’: Dansby Swanson drops truth bomb on extension talks with Braves

The Atlanta Braves are working to secure each member of their winning core for the long term. Shortstop Dansby Swanson is next as he continues his breakout season. The Braves have already started discussing a new deal with the 28-year-old. In 126 games this season, he has a slash line of .291/.346/.450 with 143 hits, 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 16 stolen bases this season. His career-best season at the plate is making him a candidate to sign a contract extension. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Swanson has made it clear that Atlanta is his home and that he wants to be with the Braves.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
The Associated Press

Rockies enter matchup with the Mets on losing streak

Colorado Rockies (54-74, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (82-46, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (6-10, 5.22 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (9-3, 2.33 ERA, .94 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -353, Rockies +280; over/under is 7...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Miami Marlins host the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday

Los Angeles Dodgers (87-38, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (55-71, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (13-7, 2.36 ERA, .96 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-1, 1.41 ERA, .97 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -287, Marlins +233; over/under is 7...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Adams
Person
Lane Thomas
Person
Homer
Person
Joey Meneses
The Associated Press

Orioles look to prolong win streak, take on the Astros

Baltimore Orioles (67-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (81-47, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (4-1, 4.73 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (16-3, 1.87 ERA, .85 WHIP, 148 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -269, Orioles +219; over/under is 7 runs.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Hitter
The Associated Press

Trout sets Angels scoring record in 12-0 rout of Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Mike Trout hit a two-run home run to become the highest-scoring player in Angels history, Reid Detmers and four relievers combined on a six-hitter, and Los Angeles halted a six-game losing streak by routing the Toronto Blue Jays 12-0 on Friday night. Jo Adell hit two home runs, Andrew Velasquez had a two-run blast, and Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run triple for the Angels, who came in having lost nine of 10. Trout scored his 1,025th run with the Angels with his 27th homer off left-hander Yusei Kikuchi in the eighth. With the homer, Trout passed Garret Anderson to become the franchise leader in runs scored. “We’ve had a lot of great hitters in this franchise and, obviously, Mike’s going to go down as one of the best,” interim manager Phil Nevin said. “Special player and pretty and special to be able to manage him, too.”
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Brewers play the Cubs after Yelich’s 4-hit game

Chicago Cubs (55-72, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (66-59, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (1-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (9-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -161, Cubs +136; over/under is 8 1/2...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Pirates look to break road skid, take on the Phillies

Pittsburgh Pirates (47-79, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (72-55, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Roansy Contreras (3-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (8-8, 3.77 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -302, Pirates +244; over/under is 9 runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Miami loses Pozuelo to red card; Red Bulls rally for 3-1 win

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Edelman scored early in the second half and the New York Red Bulls took advantage of a first-half red card on Inter Miami’s Alejandro Pozuelo to post a 3-1 victory on Saturday. Gonzalo Higuaín staked Inter Miami to a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute with his team-leading ninth goal of the season. Higuaín has contributed to a goal in four straight matches, tying Lewis Morgan’s club record set during the 2020 season. The tide turned after Pozuelo, who had accounted for a goal in three straight matches, was sent off in the 29th minute. Morgan, now playing for the Red Bulls, knotted the score in the 43rd minute with his team-high 12th goal of the campaign.
HARRISON, NJ
The Associated Press

At US Open, complaints about the ball before 1st one struck

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff’s father sometimes will tweak her racket, and the 18-year-old American never notices. But a variation in the tennis balls, like there is between the ones used by women and men at the U.S. Open, is another story. “Yeah, I can definitely tell there’s a difference,” Gauff said. And some of the other top women in the game are pretty annoyed by the discrepancy.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
508K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy