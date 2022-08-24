Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo FD tackles early morning apt. fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire Dept. tackled an apartment fire early Saturday morning in the 800 block on 34th Ave. E. Crews knocked down a fire that was visible from a vent inside a hallway. The blaze was quickly taken down and the building had minor damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
One dead after head-on Richland County crash
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A man was killed following a head-on crash between two vehicles on Highway 13, just east of Barney, on Saturday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:15 a.m on August 27, a car traveling eastbound on Highway 13 collided with a car traveling westbound near mile marker […]
kfgo.com
1 man dead, 2 others seriously injured in southeast ND crash
BARNEY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 47-year-old man is dead and two 19-year-old men suffered serious injuries after a head-on crash in southeast North Dakota early Saturday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 13 just east of Barney, around 20 miles west of Wahpeton. The 47-year-old man was traveling east. The 19-year-old men in the other vehicle were traveling west when the two vehicles crashed into one another.
DL-Online
At least one injured in rollover on Hwy 34 east of Detroit Lakes Friday evening
A Ponsford man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover Friday evening on Highway 34 east of Detroit Lakes. Jayson Robert Annette, 34, of Ponsford was taken to Essentia Health St. Mary’s hospital in Detroit Lakes with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. It’s not known if he was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
35-year-old Harvey, ND woman killed after crashing into school bus
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was killed when a car collided with a Turtle Lake Mercer school bus, with children on board, after school Friday afternoon. Highway Patrol says a woman headed west on Highway 200 drifted into the eastbound lane ½ mile east of Picardville.
kfgo.com
2 charged in shots-fired incident on United Tribes campus
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been arrested in Bismarck after Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired call on the United Tribes Technical College campus there yesterday morning. No one was injured in the shooting but a witness was able to give officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, which was later located in a trailer park about two miles away. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle and, after an investigation, Damion and Devin Proffit of Fargo were taken into custody. Damion Proffit is charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing. Devin Proffit is charged with tampering with evidence.
valleynewslive.com
FPD: 13-year-old went missing from Carl Ben Eielson Middle School
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old female, D’Vyne Kenyon, who went missing from Carl Ben Eielson Middle School on 13th Ave S in Fargo and was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, August 26.
kvrr.com
Fargo man at center of shelter-in-place order arrested
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man taken into custody for a mental evaluation after he barricaded himself in a WoodSpring Suites hotel room in north Fargo and fired shots last night, has now been arrested. Police say 35-year-old Nicholas Otten of Fargo was arrested for aggravated reckless endangerment and...
RELATED PEOPLE
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing pregnant woman in Grand Forks found safe
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: Mbel Kwain Quinta has been found. She is safe. Grand Forks Police thank the community for their help. Original story: The Grand Forks Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Mbel Kwain Quinta. Quinta is from Cameroon...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police identify suspect involved in Thursday morning standoff
(Fargo, ND) -- We now know the identity of the person that had a standoff with Police late Wednesday and into the early morning hours of Thursday in North Fargo. Fargo Police tell WDAY Radio that 35-year-old Nicholas Otten was placed under arrest following the shots fired incident at the Woodspring Suites hotel off 35th St. N. Initial calls came in around 11 Wednesday night for a mental health emergency, which led to Otten locking himself in his room and firing shots at police. It would take almost three hours before he surrendered.
KNOX News Radio
GFPD investigating three vehicle accident
A crash in north Grand Forks on Wednesday left one of three vehicles resting on its hood. According to police the accident occurred at the intersection of Gateway Drive and North 51st Street shortly before 4:00 p.m. Authorities say a vehicle driven by Alba Garcia of Grand Forks failed to...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for assaulting deputy, threatening deputies’ families
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing multiple serious charges after authorities say he assaulted a deputy and threatened other deputies’ families. The Barnes County Sheriff’s Department says on August 21, they were alerted that 49-year-old Dustin Lende was making his way from Cass County to Barnes County, after a run-in with officials in Cass County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Six people, including four children, hospitalized after Grand Forks rollover crash
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Six people, including four children, were taken to Altru hospital in Grand Forks after a rollover crash late Wednesday afternoon. The Grand Forks Police Department tells WDAY Radio that a car driven by Alba Garcia was headed westbound on Gateway Drive around 4 p.m. when Garcia failed to yield turning onto North 51st street, and was hit by Grand Forks native Sydney Maier.
valleynewslive.com
Neighbors relieved after city steps in on run-down Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s some concern over a run-down home in the Valley. The property in question is a south Fargo home which, even with boarded up windows and warning signs all around it, looks a lot better since the city stepped in. “Someone could get...
kfgo.com
Duhamel and Mari get marriage license in Cass County
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – The Cass County Finance Office confirms Actor Josh Duhamel and 2016 Miss World America Audra Mari got a marriage license on Friday. The Minot and Fargo natives have been dating since 2019. It’s the same year Duhamel finalized his divorce from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie after eight years of marriage.
valleynewslive.com
“The world needs more Carissas.”: Friends remember murdered Grand Forks mom
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It still doesn’t feel real for Carissa Overgaard’s friends. “I can hear her voice making my kids giggle,” Laura Vaughn said. “She’s in my mind constant right now and I just keep thinking I can message her or that I can stop by.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kvrr.com
Fargo daycare closed indefinitely due to water heater leak from nearby business
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A south Fargo daycare is forced to close temporarily after a water heater leak causes up to 14 inches of flooding. Last weekend Anna Matcha, the owner of Time 2 Play daycare, was informed the center saw a significant water heater leak coming from a nearby business.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man found unresponsive in Fargo hotel hot tub
(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after being found unresponsive in a hot tub at a Fargo hotel. Emergency crews responded to the 44-hundred block of 19th Avenue South Monday morning, where they found the unresponsive 59-year-old. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful. Authorities believe he died...
kvrr.com
Warren, MN Lawyer Arrested for Assaulting His Ex-Wife, She’s In A Fargo Hospital
WARREN, Minn. (KFGO) — A lawyer in Warren, Minnesota, northeast of Grand Forks, has been arrested for assaulting his ex-wife, causing serious injuries. 31-year-old Anders Odegaard is in the Marshall County jail. Formal charges are pending. Police and sheriff’s deputies responded to Odegaard’s home in Warren after a report...
Comments / 0