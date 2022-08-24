ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Joe Sempolinski wins special election to finish Tom Reed’s term in Congress

By Nick Veronica
 4 days ago

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Joe Sempolinski is heading to Congress for the next four months.

The Steuben County Republican Party chairman won a special election Tuesday to fill the seat representing New York’s 23rd District, which was vacated in May when Tom Reed resigned.

Sempolinski held off a stronger-than-expected challenge from Democrat Max Della Pia in one of the state’s reddest districts. He led by almost 5,000 votes with 95% of precincts reporting when the Associated Press called the race.

Sempolinski’s term representing the Southern Tier from Chautauqua County to Elmira will run through the end of the year. Then, he will be replaced by the winner of the November general election for the redrawn 23rd district, which also includes southern and eastern Erie County.

Sempolinski has said he will not run for the seat even as the incumbent. The winner of Tuesday’s Republican primary election for this district — which appears to be Nick Langworthy — will advance to the November general election for a term that begins Jan. 3, 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V7ink_0hStHjaf00
The redrawn NY-23, which is the district candidates will be running to represent in November.

Despite losing the special election Tuesday, Della Pia will be back on the ballot in November running for the next term. The Tioga County Democratic Committee chairman and Air Force veteran is expected to face long odds in the Republican-leaning district, which was redrawn even redder than before.

Sempolinski, an Elmira native, previously led Reed’s New York-based staff for the 23rd district. He also spent time as the Director of Development at Archbishop Walsh Academy in Olean.

Sempolinksi’s website describes himself as “a proud constitutional conservative” who believes “the Biden administration is leading us to an economic disaster.”

“Restoring the economy of the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier will be Joe’s top priority as Congressman,” his site reads.

Sempoliski and his wife, a public school teacher, have two daughters.

Della Pia took an early lead after polls closed and was ahead most of the night, though Sempolinski slowly closed the gap as election night results continued to come in. Sempolinski finally took the lead around 11:15 p.m. with about 80% of precincts reporting, and expanded the gap throughout the rest of the night.

* * *

Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook and Twitter and find more of his work here.

Comments / 0

News 4 Buffalo

Teenager pleads guilty to two separate murders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo teenager pleaded guilty to charges stemming from two different murders on Thursday. Police say that on December 24, 2020 at approximately 4:30 a.m., 19-year-old Calvin D. Clemens of Buffalo shot and killed 17-year-old Felix Aguirre of Buffalo. Aguirre was sitting inside of a parked car on Liddell Street. He […]
Washington Examiner

Republicans fell far short in last night's special elections

Republicans in New York state underperformed expectations last night. It’s part of a larger pattern that the party needs to worry about. The headline results were the special House elections in New York’s old 19th and 23rd Congressional Districts. In the 19th District, Pat Ryan, a Democrat, defeated Marc Molinaro. This seat, which Democratic former Rep. Anthony Delgado abandoned to run for lieutenant governor this year, is R+4, according to FiveThirtyEight, meaning that over the last couple of elections, it was on average 4 percentage points more Republican than the national electorate. So it’s a bit alarming to have a Democrat win it by about 4 points instead. It may be that the district moved leftward in the last two years, but given that this year’s electorate is supposed to be more strongly Republican than usual, this is a pretty bad wipeout.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses

NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, lost to longtime colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler, while Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, was defeated by Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. In other races in the state, the chair of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, Sean Patrick Maloney, survived a primary challenge of his own from a progressive. Democrats held on to a swing district in a special election — at least for a few more months. In Florida, an incumbent Republican narrowly defeated a far-right provocateur. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a conservative firebrand, won his primary with the specter of a federal investigation looming over him.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Langworthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Election Night#Republican Party#Democrat#The Associated Press#Air Force
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Democratic Congressman-elect calls Trump 'traitorous' and claims he 'if I had done what he did, I would've been in jail' after beating Republican in New York bellwether race

Democrat Congressman-elect Pat Ryan blasted Donald Trump as 'traitorous' on Wednesday night, going after the ex-president roughly 24 hours after narrowly winning a special election in a New York swing district. The military veteran scored a major upset for Democrats on Tuesday night when he eked out a narrow victory...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

GOP Senate Campaign Arm Is Pulling Ads in Three Key Races

The National Republican Senatorial Committee is canceling $10 million worth of fall advertising reservations in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — three states at the center of the GOP’s push to regain control of Congress. The New York Times, which reported the news on Monday, notes Republicans have been struggling to raise money as of late, as well as that the decision to pull ads for some of its top candidates could be tied to the party’s financial troubles.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
