Anchorage, AK

alaskapublic.org

Hometown Alaska: What’s new 7 years after voters said yes to legal marijuana

So, here’s one new thing: This fall, UAA, our hometown university campus, is offering its first marijuana information class, open to students and community members. How and why did the university decide now was the time to bring this topic to campus? We’ll meet the professor who successfully made the case. She’ll curate the course, using local subject experts to do the teaching.
alaskasnewssource.com

Community members experience fire fighting for one day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For those wondering what it takes to be a firefighter, the Anchorage Fire Department and the Anchorage Fire Fighters Union brought in people from the community to go through the same tests as the brave men and women who fight blazes every day. Fire ops 101...
Alaska Beacon

University of Alaska administration proposal would weaken academic freedom

Academic freedom and the tenure system are central to the University of Alaska, but the principles are not widely understood.  Academic freedom is about finding the truth–wading through noise and opinions–and getting to the facts. It gives teachers, researchers and artists at the top of their field the freedom to express their views publicly and […] The post University of Alaska administration proposal would weaken academic freedom appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Assembly overturns Mayor Bronson’s vetoes during special meeting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Numerous community projects that had been vetoed by Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson earlier this month will receive the previously designated American Rescue Plan Act funding after the Anchorage Assembly voted to override all 10 line-item vetoes. “It’s a new day begun,” said Alaska Black Caucus President/CEO...
alaskasnewssource.com

Active-duty airmen to drive some Anchorage school buses

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the Anchorage School District suffering a shortage of bus drivers, active-duty airmen will now be called into action behind the wheel. In a letter sent to parents Friday afternoon, Anchorage School District Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt said that four airmen with the 673rd Logistics Readiness Squadron will drive buses beginning Sept. 1.
csc.edu

Retired CSC educator collaborating with Alaska school district

CHADRON – Chadron State College’s presence in Alaska is expanding. In addition to a well-established graduate program in Anchorage, an undergraduate cohort from the Palmer/Wasilla area will enroll this fall. Nearly 50 individuals have graduated through CSC’s grow-your-own school administrator partnership with the Anchorage School District, according to...
Must Read Alaska

Peltola widens lead some more over Palin

A nearly 9 point difference has opened up between candidates Mary Peltola and Sarah Palin for the temporary seat for Congress. The Bethel Native has nearly 40% of the votes in the Aug. 16 special general election to finish the term of Congressman Don Young. Of 187,919 votes counted in...
Government Technology

Groups Demand Progress on Anchorage Police Body Cams

(TNS) — Alaska civil rights organizations are demanding action on long-delayed body cameras for Anchorage police officers, a voter-approved priority that still lacks an official start date. Anchorage residents approved the technology during an April 2021 election with the expectation that police would likely be wearing cameras by the...
alaskasnewssource.com

Celebrating Black Business Month in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - August is National Black Business Month, a celebration of Black-owned businesses across the country. Here in Alaska, the Alaska Black Caucus helped bring attention to the month by promoting Blackout Friday. Every Friday in the month of August, ABC asked that people only spend money at...
alaskasnewssource.com

Move-in day at UAA

Move-in day at UAA
kinyradio.com

Gov. Dunleavy officially breaks ground on Knik-Goose Bay Road project

Wasilla, Alaska (KINY) - The people living and working along Knik-Goose Bay Road will see significant safety upgrades along the highway with the official start of Phase One of the Knik-Goose Bay Road Reconstruction project. According to Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office, the project will reconstruct KGB into a four-lane separated...
alaskasnewssource.com

Update on Aug. 26 officer-involved shooting in Anchorage

Low pressure tracking from western Alaska into the Gulf of Alaska will keep much of Southcentral socked in clouds and light rain to start the weekend. Family and friends of slain Wasilla teen look to each other, instead of the court, to find closure.
alaskasnewssource.com

Vintage tractor collector from Wisconsin makes seventh trip to Alaska State Fair

