Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ADN unethical? Newspaper preps hit job on governor as reporter fails to disclose conflict due to activist spouse
The old saying “If it weren’t for double standards, they wouldn’t have any standards at all” has resurfaced in the way the largest newspaper in Alaska is covering political races. The campaign for Gov. Mike Dunleavy for governor has sent an open letter to the publisher...
alaskapublic.org
Hometown Alaska: What’s new 7 years after voters said yes to legal marijuana
So, here’s one new thing: This fall, UAA, our hometown university campus, is offering its first marijuana information class, open to students and community members. How and why did the university decide now was the time to bring this topic to campus? We’ll meet the professor who successfully made the case. She’ll curate the course, using local subject experts to do the teaching.
Forrest Dunbar knows best: Anchorage Assembly decides public will not have right to vote on Clerk’s position
Anchorage Assemblyman Forrest Dunbar told his fellow Assembly members last week that not only should the public not be allowed to vote on an ordinance that would ask voters if they want the Municipal Clerk to be elected, he didn’t even want to hear the public testimony on it.
kinyradio.com
Gov. Dunleavy to sign bills supporting farming, meat processing industries
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The bill signing event is scheduled for today, Aug. 26, in Palmer. Today, at 3:30 p.m., Gov. Mike Dunleavy will sign House Bill 347, sponsored by Rep. George Rauscher, and House Bill 298, sponsored by Rep. Liz Snyder. HB 347 pertains to the confidentiality of animal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskasnewssource.com
Community members experience fire fighting for one day
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For those wondering what it takes to be a firefighter, the Anchorage Fire Department and the Anchorage Fire Fighters Union brought in people from the community to go through the same tests as the brave men and women who fight blazes every day. Fire ops 101...
Assembly overrides mayor’s vetoes, says LGBTQ groups and Alaska Black Caucus must be funded with ARPA funds
The Anchorage Assembly met in a special meeting midday on Thursday to override the mayor’s vetoes of select projects the Assembly had chosen to fund with American Rescue Plan Act funds. The Assembly opposed the veto based on the Assembly’s LGBTQ and Black-Indigenous-People of Color guiding principles. The...
University of Alaska administration proposal would weaken academic freedom
Academic freedom and the tenure system are central to the University of Alaska, but the principles are not widely understood. Academic freedom is about finding the truth–wading through noise and opinions–and getting to the facts. It gives teachers, researchers and artists at the top of their field the freedom to express their views publicly and […] The post University of Alaska administration proposal would weaken academic freedom appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly overturns Mayor Bronson’s vetoes during special meeting
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Numerous community projects that had been vetoed by Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson earlier this month will receive the previously designated American Rescue Plan Act funding after the Anchorage Assembly voted to override all 10 line-item vetoes. “It’s a new day begun,” said Alaska Black Caucus President/CEO...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Active-duty airmen to drive some Anchorage school buses
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the Anchorage School District suffering a shortage of bus drivers, active-duty airmen will now be called into action behind the wheel. In a letter sent to parents Friday afternoon, Anchorage School District Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt said that four airmen with the 673rd Logistics Readiness Squadron will drive buses beginning Sept. 1.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names and sleeping on the job
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare facility were fired after a city investigation found staff members hit the children, fell asleep on the job, and called kids derogatory names, as well as other noncompliance issues noted by the Anchorage Department of Health. The...
csc.edu
Retired CSC educator collaborating with Alaska school district
CHADRON – Chadron State College’s presence in Alaska is expanding. In addition to a well-established graduate program in Anchorage, an undergraduate cohort from the Palmer/Wasilla area will enroll this fall. Nearly 50 individuals have graduated through CSC’s grow-your-own school administrator partnership with the Anchorage School District, according to...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Assembly overrides Bronson’s veto of the creation of a homelessness task force
A task force that the Anchorage Assembly wants created to address winter sheltering for homeless people will continue its work. That’s after the Assembly overrode Mayor Dave Bronson’s veto of the group on Thursday, in a 10-1 vote with Eagle River Assembly member Jamie Allard opposed. The Assembly’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Peltola widens lead some more over Palin
A nearly 9 point difference has opened up between candidates Mary Peltola and Sarah Palin for the temporary seat for Congress. The Bethel Native has nearly 40% of the votes in the Aug. 16 special general election to finish the term of Congressman Don Young. Of 187,919 votes counted in...
alaskapublic.org
Addressing Alaskans: Hear the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation’s 2022 three-year outlook
This week on Addressing Alaskans we’ll hear how the Anchorage economy has been progressing and what issues lie ahead. Speakers include AEDC President and CEO Bill Popp, Mayor Dave Bronson and University of Alaska President Pat Pitney. Bill Popp is chair of Alaska Public Media’s board of directors.
Government Technology
Groups Demand Progress on Anchorage Police Body Cams
(TNS) — Alaska civil rights organizations are demanding action on long-delayed body cameras for Anchorage police officers, a voter-approved priority that still lacks an official start date. Anchorage residents approved the technology during an April 2021 election with the expectation that police would likely be wearing cameras by the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Celebrating Black Business Month in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - August is National Black Business Month, a celebration of Black-owned businesses across the country. Here in Alaska, the Alaska Black Caucus helped bring attention to the month by promoting Blackout Friday. Every Friday in the month of August, ABC asked that people only spend money at...
alaskasnewssource.com
Move-in day at UAA
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job. Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they hit the children, fell asleep on the job and called kids derogatory names. The investigation centered around the Southcentral Foundation Employee Family Center located at 4145 Tudor Centre Drive in Anchorage. It’s staffed by KinderCare, a national company composed of providers who pride themselves on providing exceptional children services.
kinyradio.com
Gov. Dunleavy officially breaks ground on Knik-Goose Bay Road project
Wasilla, Alaska (KINY) - The people living and working along Knik-Goose Bay Road will see significant safety upgrades along the highway with the official start of Phase One of the Knik-Goose Bay Road Reconstruction project. According to Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office, the project will reconstruct KGB into a four-lane separated...
alaskasnewssource.com
Update on Aug. 26 officer-involved shooting in Anchorage
Low pressure tracking from western Alaska into the Gulf of Alaska will keep much of Southcentral socked in clouds and light rain to start the weekend. Family and friends of slain Wasilla teen look to each other, instead of the court, to find closure. Updated: 7 hours ago. The mother...
alaskasnewssource.com
Vintage tractor collector from Wisconsin makes seventh trip to Alaska State Fair
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job. Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they hit the children, fell asleep on the job and called kids derogatory names. The investigation centered around the Southcentral Foundation Employee Family Center located at 4145 Tudor Centre Drive in Anchorage. It’s staffed by KinderCare, a national company composed of providers who pride themselves on providing exceptional children services.
Comments / 0