ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 3

Related
msn.com

Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
bungalower

OUC donates upcycled concrete for artificial reef in Ponce Inlet

OUC just donated roughly 400 tons, or 800,000 pounds, of concrete to a conservation effort off of the Volusia County coast. OUC donated the material from its St. Cloud Operations and Maintenance Center, which is currently undergoing construction, and transported it via barge 2.75 miles offshore of Lighthouse Point Park in Ponce Inlet. Coordinates for the new reef are: approx. 29° 07.276’N, 80° 53.316’W.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
Brevard County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Brevard County, FL
Pets & Animals
sebastiandaily.com

Woman charged with credit card fraud in Indian River County

The Sebastian Police Department arrested a 30-year-old woman for unauthorized credit card charges at various businesses in Indian River County and Brevard County. Police said the owner of a property maintenance company asked his partner why they were making so many credit card charges. The partner then discovered that her business credit card was missing.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Auto Expo 95 Cuts the Ribbon During Grand Opening Weekend, is Brevard’s First E-Commerce Vehicle Dealership

WATCH: Auto Expo 95’s GRAND OPENING – RIBBON CUTTING! The Friday Night Locker Room’s Orville Susong and Steve Wilson are on hand for the ribbon cutting and for all of the activities. Today kicks off a three-day Grand Opening Weekend at Auto Expo 95, located at 4800 State Road 520 in Cocoa. Michael Baker, with Community Credit Union, will be on-site Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27, as the lender that can expedite the purchasing process.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oyster Shells#Oyster Reef#Oysters#Marine Discovery Center#Shuck And Share
WESH

Artemis 1: Everything you need to know for launch day

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday morning, NASA's Artemis 1 rocket launch will begin our long journey back to the moon. The rocket will launch without astronauts, orbiting the moon before coming back to earth. And if all goes to plan, future launches will send astronauts to the moon...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
The Daily South

Discover the Quirky Charm of Cocoa, Florida

When artist Carolyn Seiler landed in Cocoa, Florida, with her military husband more than 20 years ago, she anticipated mourning the loss of the barefoot island life she had enjoyed farther south. "For a while, I held onto Key West—my cottage and my studio on Duval Street—like a life preserver," she says. "But sometimes when you think that you're giving up something, you're really trading it in for so much more."
COCOA, FL
marinelink.com

Port Canaveral to Add New Patrol and Pilot Boats

Photo of a security rapid response boat, similar to the vessel that will be custom built for the Canaveral Port Authority (Photo: Life Proof Boats) Port Canaveral will add a new security patrol vessel and a pilot boat after receiving federal grant funding for several projects to protect against terrorism and other security threats.
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WESH

Artemis 1 launch to bring big business to Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of people will descend on our Space Coast Monday to see the rocket take off and launch us into a new era of space travel. And that's going to mean lots of extra business for local restaurants opening their doors to all those spectators.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy