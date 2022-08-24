Read full article on original website
spacecoastdaily.com
THINGS TO DO: 321 Lime House at Carib Brewery Artemis 1 Pre Launch Party Continues on Saturday
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – In celebration of Monday’s launch of the Artemis 1 Moon mission, 321 Lime House is hosting a Pre Launch Party all weekend, which continues on Saturday with game contests, live DJ, food trucks and more. This free event will be...
msn.com
Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
bungalower
OUC donates upcycled concrete for artificial reef in Ponce Inlet
OUC just donated roughly 400 tons, or 800,000 pounds, of concrete to a conservation effort off of the Volusia County coast. OUC donated the material from its St. Cloud Operations and Maintenance Center, which is currently undergoing construction, and transported it via barge 2.75 miles offshore of Lighthouse Point Park in Ponce Inlet. Coordinates for the new reef are: approx. 29° 07.276’N, 80° 53.316’W.
spacecoastdaily.com
Harmony Farms’ Buckaroo Ball Set Oct. 1, Will Celebrate 30 Years of Providing Equine-Assisted Therapy Services
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The 2022 Buckaroo Ball, which benefits Harmony Farms’ Equine therapy program, is set for Saturday, Oct. 1, and will celebrate 30 years of providing equine-assisted therapy services to disabled individuals in Brevard County. The event will feature dinner, a live auction, a Wild West...
sebastiandaily.com
Woman charged with credit card fraud in Indian River County
The Sebastian Police Department arrested a 30-year-old woman for unauthorized credit card charges at various businesses in Indian River County and Brevard County. Police said the owner of a property maintenance company asked his partner why they were making so many credit card charges. The partner then discovered that her business credit card was missing.
spacecoastdaily.com
Port Canaveral Receives $2 Million Federal Grant to Protect Critical Infrastructure
BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency Port Security Grant Program has awarded $1,941,285 in federal grant funding for several projects at Port Canaveral to protect the Port’s critical infrastructure from terrorism and other security threats.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Auto Expo 95 Cuts the Ribbon During Grand Opening Weekend, is Brevard’s First E-Commerce Vehicle Dealership
WATCH: Auto Expo 95’s GRAND OPENING – RIBBON CUTTING! The Friday Night Locker Room’s Orville Susong and Steve Wilson are on hand for the ribbon cutting and for all of the activities. Today kicks off a three-day Grand Opening Weekend at Auto Expo 95, located at 4800 State Road 520 in Cocoa. Michael Baker, with Community Credit Union, will be on-site Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27, as the lender that can expedite the purchasing process.
disneydining.com
Surfs up: Bad Guest Behavior Continues With FOUNTAIN SURFING!?!?
Disney Springs certainly sees its fair share of action. From 8-hour lines to buy a cookie, to bringing a grill from home to have a cookout…there’s no shortage of things in the Springs to make you go “huh”? Today we can add surfing to that list.
WESH
Artemis 1: Everything you need to know for launch day
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday morning, NASA's Artemis 1 rocket launch will begin our long journey back to the moon. The rocket will launch without astronauts, orbiting the moon before coming back to earth. And if all goes to plan, future launches will send astronauts to the moon...
The Daily South
Discover the Quirky Charm of Cocoa, Florida
When artist Carolyn Seiler landed in Cocoa, Florida, with her military husband more than 20 years ago, she anticipated mourning the loss of the barefoot island life she had enjoyed farther south. "For a while, I held onto Key West—my cottage and my studio on Duval Street—like a life preserver," she says. "But sometimes when you think that you're giving up something, you're really trading it in for so much more."
marinelink.com
Port Canaveral to Add New Patrol and Pilot Boats
Photo of a security rapid response boat, similar to the vessel that will be custom built for the Canaveral Port Authority (Photo: Life Proof Boats) Port Canaveral will add a new security patrol vessel and a pilot boat after receiving federal grant funding for several projects to protect against terrorism and other security threats.
WESH
Jetty Park tickets for Artemis 1 launch sell out in one hour
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — If you want to witness the historic Artemis 1 launch in person, one of the best spots to watch will be Jetty Park. But you'll need a ticket to get in, and they'll go quickly. Those tickets will go on sale Tuesday morning at 7...
WESH
Artemis 1 launch to bring big business to Space Coast
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of people will descend on our Space Coast Monday to see the rocket take off and launch us into a new era of space travel. And that's going to mean lots of extra business for local restaurants opening their doors to all those spectators.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Hispanic Center to Kickoff Hispanic Heritage Month with ‘Viva Brevard Gala’ on Oct. 15
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, get ready to party not just once but twice, as the Board of Directors of the Brevard Hispanic Center hosts two very different events anticipated to attract thousands of guests. “Both events celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and help to...
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Rockledge Civic Hub to Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony September 10
BREVARD COUNTY • ROCKLEDGE, FLORIDA – After a hiatus due to inclement weather and ongoing health and safety concerns relating to COVID-19, the City of Rockledge is once again set to host its 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 10. The program will be...
spacecoastdaily.com
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren to Host First Annual ‘Thousand Grands Walk’ Oct. 22
BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Brevard Public Schools have partnered with the nonprofit agency Grandparents Raising Grandchildren of Brevard County to host Brevard’s first annual “Thousand Grands Walk” on Saturday, Oct. 22. This free event will take place at the Viera High School track.
Secret rooms, Tower of Terror elevator: See top new luxury listing
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Beyond the door at 10120 Enchanted Oak Drive is another dimension: a dimension of sound, a dimension of sight, a dimension of mind. OK, that’s...
WESH
Lightning strikes towers at Artemis 1 launch pad, NASA says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Over the past days, the countdown has continued for until people are hoping to catch a good view of the Artemis 1 launch on Monday. NASA says on Saturday, rain and thunderstorms were over the area of the launch pad. Three lightning strikes hit the...
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Respond to Armed Disturbance During Palm Bay vs. Bayside Football Game
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne police officers working security for the Palm Bay vs. Bayside high school football game on Friday night were alerted to a vehicle located in the parking lot, with occupants wearing ski masks and possibly armed. According to a Melbourne police spokesman,...
