Irvine, CA

msn.com

OC communities making sure 13 Americans killed in Kabul airport bombing are remembered on anniversary

Remembrances to honor 13 American service members killed in last year’s Kabul airport bombing were held in two Orange County cities on Friday’s anniversary, Aug. 26. Three of the Marines who died grew up in Southern California and Camp Pendleton’s 2nd Battalion/1st Marine Regiment was hit especially hard, with nine of the fallen coming from that unit.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

2021 Laguna Beach officer of the year exits for OCDA

A major crimes detective elected by his peers as the 2021 Laguna Beach Officer of the Year departed for the Orange County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday. Brandon Drake said he’s grateful for Laguna Beach hiring him out of the academy and will dearly miss working with his station colleagues. But as a husband and father to three- and one-year-olds, the desire for more uninterrupted family time motivated him to make a change.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Kamala Harris set to speak at Newport Beach DNC fundraiser

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser Saturday afternoon at a home in Newport Beach in what is her only announced public appearance of this trip to Southern California. Harris returned to Los Angeles Thursday after vacationing...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
K-Fox 95.5

California Billboards Have a Warning for Those Wanting to Move to Texas

There is a big rivalry between California and Texas. Each state loves to battle each other over politics, business, entertainment, fast food, really anything that can be argued over. Over the last several years, California has been losing citizens by the thousands to other states in the union with most going to Texas. That mass exodus is speculated to have caused the need for these new billboards going up in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a warning for those who want to move to Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Voice of OC

A Vibrant Korean Community is Thriving in North O.C.

Even the people in the Zoomak parking lot in Buena Park can hear the distant thump of music – K-pop to be exact – and the babel of cheerful conversations. Customers peering through the entrance can see an unassuming projector playing flashy Korean music videos, contrasting the dark interior barely lit by dim ceiling lamps. A tipsy euphoria swallows anyone entering the doors. An instant camaraderie exists between new faces and old friends.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
monovisions.com

Tod Papageorge: “The Beaches 1975-1981”

Danziger Gallery L.A. is pleased to present the first showing of Tod Papageorge’s photographs taken in the late seventies and early eighties of Los Angeles beachgoers. An early participant in the American school of street photography Tod Papageorge’s path has taken him from the streets of New York to the capitals of Europe, from black and white to color, and from small to mid-sized cameras. Central to his art (if not his life) is the question of what makes a photograph extraordinary, even as he uses nothing more than direct observation of our common, physical world in his efforts to trace a revelatory moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 1 St. John Bosco travels to Texas to face Allen

This will be the second straight year a California power is traveling to the Lone Star State as Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) beat Duncanville 45-3 last season. Speaking of the Monarchs, they are featured in our MaxPreps Game of the Week as they head to Las Vegas to take on No. 6 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) on Friday. This is the third meeting since 2017 and Mater Dei has won the first two by an average margin of 28 points per game.
Design Taxi

America’s First Arab American District Has Just Been Recognized In California

After two decades of campaigning, community leaders have finally convinced city council members in Anaheim, California, to recognize what could be the United States’ first-ever Arab American cultural district. While an area of Brookhurst Street has already been popularly known as ‘Little Arabia’ for years, it’s now official—following the...
ANAHEIM, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Street Beat: Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2022

Bench warrant. James Matthew Goss, 36, of Chino was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $1,500 bail. False Identification. Kimberly Ann Ruiz, 35, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a felony bench warrant and misdemeanor false identification to a police officer. She was held on a $25,500 bail.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
idesignarch.com

Timeless Provençal Style Stone Villa in Orange County

Located at the residential and golf preserve Shady Canyon in Irvine, California, this Mediterranean style estate has a casual elegant rustic charm. Designed by EBTA Architects, the stone villa is organized around multiple courtyards. The use of materials such as reclaimed roof tiles, antique beams, and carved limestone give the home a timeless authenticity.
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

Resident armed with pickaxe confronts street takeover crowd in Anaheim

As the street takeover crisis continues to plague residents throughout Southern California, one resident in Anaheim took things into his own hands overnight, confronting the crowd with a pickaxe. According to police, there were as many as five sideshows in Orange County in the span of a few hours, and footage from each scene shows much of the same from other events — large crowds, dangerous driving stunts and burnt rubber. At one point a man, shirtless and barefoot, confronted the crowd while armed with a pickaxe as they rallied out front of his home on Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
hbsdealer.com

A big day at Ganahl Lumber

The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
COSTA MESA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Pedestrian fatal in Sunset Beach

A 45-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured in a pre-dawn collision with a Huntington Beach Police Department vehicle on Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident took place around 5:30 a.m. on North Pacific Way near Broadway in the Sunset Beach area. The injured man – identified only as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

