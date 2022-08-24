Read full article on original website
Port Jervis graduate comes home to run the schools
PORT JERVIS — Thirty-seven years after graduation, a Port Jervis graduate is coming home to run the schools. To John Bell, this is a pivotal time in the history of the school district as the district is going through its largest capital project. Meanwhile, it is time to help students get back on track after more than two years of the pandemic.
News 12
Cornwall mom says daughter experienced racism at middle school
A Cornwall mother is hoping to raise awareness to what she says is racism in her daughter’s school. Alisha Meekins has a 12-year-old daughter who goes to Cornwall Middle School. She spoke out about several alleged instances at two recent board meetings. She tells News 12 the behavior started...
Spring Valley community petitions to help football coach get reinstated
After hearing the news that Andrew Delva, Spring Valley high school’s 20-year veteran football coach, was going to be removed by administrators for lacking a state coaching license, the community started a petition to have him reinstated.
NYC launches new apprenticeship program to train unionized painters for jobs paying $82K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city and a local union have partnered to train future painters as apprentices to prepare them for jobs making $82,000 per year. NYC Health + Hospitals and District Council No. 9 Local Union 1969, Civil Service Employees, International Union of Painters & Allied Trades (DC 9) announced the launch of their new apprenticeship program to train New Yorkers for careers as unionized painters.
Heads Up for Parents at the Dutchess County Fair
With the end of summer comes our last county fair. The Dutchess County Fair kicked off yesterday in Rhinebeck, NY, and runs through Sunday, August 28th. Before they opened their gates, however, fair organizers shared an important reminder for parents who plan on enjoying the rides with their children this year.
Cool Music Festival in Poughkeepsie this Sunday
Lots of communities have music festivals, but the one coming up this Sunday in Poughkeepsie is a cool music festival with a twist. The music will be playing all around Poughkeepsie, and instead of a stage, the music will be on the porches of some of the most historical and beautiful houses in the area.
Why Can’t Trucks Stay on Four Wheels in the Hudson Valley?
How many more times does this need to happen before we can declare a vehicular epidemic? Another truck overturned recently in the Hudson Valley, leaving many residents wondering how this type of accident keeps happening. Truck Rollovers in the Hudson Valley. Experts have observed a rise in crime during summer...
warwickadvertiser.com
Secluded woodland house with sporting attractions and indoor comforts
Drop your bags and start living in the ultimate indoor-outdoor oasis that Warwick has to offer. This flawless turnkey contemporary style home is move in ready with all the bells and whistles you’re seeking. Modern features and amenities will beckon your attention like no other home on the market.
Dutchess County sets up $12.3M housing fund
A $12.3 million Dutchess County Housing Trust Fund has been created to aid in bringing more affordable housing to the county. The fund was set up at the direction of Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro. The plan called for three new programs to be conducted under the fund: the Housing...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Minisink school district sued after guard raped student
GOSHEN – The Minisink Valley Central School District (MVCSD) is being sued by a former student who claims she was raped by a security guard at Minisink Valley High School (MVHS) while she was a student. The lawsuit was originally filed in 2020. The former security guard, Bruce Etheridge,...
'Break the cycle.' - Uniondale woman combats stereotypes around Black people and swimming
A Uniondale woman is on a mission to turn the tide on the grim statistics and harmful stereotypes that surround African Americans and their ability to swim.
thesource.com
Cormega Brings Adidas To Queensbridge For Back To School Book Bag GiveAway
T’s been a quite week for hip-hop emcee and author Cormega, who dropped a new single, “Essential,” produced by Havoc. In addition to formally announcing the release of his long-anticipated next album, The Realness II, he unveiled a billboard in Times Square! New music isn’t the only thing he’s preparing for. The proud parent of two is also getting Queensbridge kids and their families ready to return to school!
Who has the Hudson Valley’s Biggest Ice Cream Cone? 6 Places to Try
Size DOES matter when it comes to the size of the cones being served at these popular Hudson Valley ice cream spots. One thing the Hudson Valley has no shortage of is the number of places to grab some ice cream on a hot summer day or night. We talked many times about our favorite places to grab a scoop, cone, or sundae, now before you scroll down to see the over 30 different places to get ice cream in the Hudson Valley let's try to find some of the area's biggest cones.
Hudson Valley Campers Ticketed For Dangerous, Illegal Camping
New York State Forest Rangers went above and beyond to find alleged illegal campers in the Hudson Valley. This week in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review," officials confirmed two people were caught illegally camping in Ulster County. Illegal Camping in...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Air show takes to the skies this weekend in Orange County
A classic summer tradition in the Hudson Valley is taking off again, bringing visitors from all across the tri-state. The New York International Air Show is coming to Orange County Airport this weekend. "It’s like a concert in the sky," said Orange County resident Gui Petriello. This Saturday and...
New Medical Update on Cat Thrown Out of Moving Car in Middletown
At first, Nicole DiLorenzo couldn't believe what she was seeing. Driving down Goshen Turnpike near Middletown, NY, something was suddenly thrown from the window of the silver sedan driving in front of her. As it tumbled down the road and came to a stop, it became clear what DiLorenzo was looking at: a tiny orange kitten.
TripAdvisor Blog
The Catskills town that has it all
A couple of weeks ago, The WeekEnder went glamping in the Adirondacks. We loved it so much we’re going glamping again—this time, at an Airstream hotel in the Catskills. In Saugerties, New York, to be exact. Why Saugerties? It’s one of the most central spots in the Catskills,...
Midtown Kingston Welcomes Tasty New Pizza Restaurant
Some people just can’t get enough pizza. Those are the people that love pizza and feel as though they’ve never had a bad slice. Just great pizza and good pizza. Bad pizza to them is an oxymoron. That’s why there can never be too many pizza joints. I don't know about you, but I'm always happy to find a new place where I can get good pizza.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Passenger stabbed by another on Thruway bus (video)
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A fight on a commercial bus traveling south on the Thruway at around 7 p.m. Friday resulted in two men being injured, one of whom was taken into custody. The bus, en route from Albany to New York City, had about 30 passengers onboard when the physical altercation broke out, State Police reported.
Listen up parents! School supplies will be tax-free for 10 days starting Saturday. Here’s what’s included.
School supplies will be tax-free for 10 days starting Saturday, and many retailers across New Jersey are getting ready for the crowds.
