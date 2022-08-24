ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahala, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Investigators seek cause of blaze that engulfed 2-story Hawaii Island home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that destroyed a two-story home in Kailua-Kona on Friday. The Hawaii County Fire Department said the fire at the Kupuna Street home started around 8:20 p.m. They say the home was engulfed in flames and heavy smoke when they arrived on scene.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
KHON2

‘Our entire water network is at risk’: Aiona

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A call for action went out for a proactive response to prevent full contamination from the Red Hill Facility. Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona and State Rep. Bob McDermott said not enough is being done by local officials to protect Oahu’s water system. At a news conference Thursday, Aiona and McDermott question why […]
HAWAII STATE
Radio Ink

He’s Now Covering Hawaii And Alaska

IHeartMedia has announced that Andy Lohman has been named Area President for Honolulu, Hawaii. Lohman will continue to serve as the Area President for the Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska markets. iHeartMedia Honolulu has 8 stations. Lohman will continue to report to Dan Lankford, Division President for iHeartMedia Markets Group, who...
ALASKA STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

210 Flights Delayed Again At 5 Hawaii Airports

It’s been three weeks since Hawaii flight delays last caught our attention. But unfortunately, these seem to be an eternal problem, as reported by the flight-tracking service FlightAware and by OAG’s FlightView. On Tuesday and Wednesday, 210 Hawaii flight delays took place at five Hawaii airports. These were a mix of short and long delays on both mainland and interisland flights.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Marriott “voluntourism” project helps with fishpond restoration on Maui

As part of Marriott International’s Insurance and Financial Services Forum held on Maui, Aug. 22 to 24, Meet Hawai‘i sponsored a mālama-focused voluntourism project in Kīhei. Sixty attendees, including Marriott executives, hoteliers and customers, helped with restoration efforts at Kō‘ie‘ie Fishpond in South Maui. This was...
TRAVEL
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aukake Line

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Flight Reviews: Hawaiian Vs. Southwest Showdown

Since Southwest Airlines started flying interisland, we have intended to do back-to-back flights with them and Hawaiian Airlines. That way, we could share the various aspects of both experiences. And today was that day. BOH editor Jeff told no one and, at 11 am, bought an early afternoon interisland flight...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii food distributor settles racism lawsuit for $90K

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii food distribution company has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging a Black employee was subjected to racial slurs and racist references to slavery, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday. According to the lawsuit, a supervisor at Suisan Company’s Hilo...
HAWAII STATE

