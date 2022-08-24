Read full article on original website
Biologists search for endangered Hawaiian Honeycreepers on Kauai
Five members from several bird rescue teams across the state of Hawaii packed for a ten-day camp on the island of Kauai to search for the last to ʻAkikiki birds, also known as Hawaiian honeycreepers.
Maui hits 7th heat record this month; water conservation urged for visitors, residents
Maui continued to heat up with its seventh record temperature this month — 94 degrees Thursday in Kahului. The record ties 94 degrees set in 1996, according to National Weather Service. Six other records were set this month at Kahului station: 93 degrees Aug. 17, 95 degrees Aug. 16,...
Investigators seek cause of blaze that engulfed 2-story Hawaii Island home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that destroyed a two-story home in Kailua-Kona on Friday. The Hawaii County Fire Department said the fire at the Kupuna Street home started around 8:20 p.m. They say the home was engulfed in flames and heavy smoke when they arrived on scene.
Hawaii travel prices expected to drop in coming months
Summer is coming to a close, which means children are back in a school and demand for travel is dropping.
With food running out, kayaker changes route to Hawaii
For the 45-year-old father, this is his biggest adventure to date. He’s spent the last four years preparing for it. Technical issues and limitations cut his adventure short last year.
‘Our entire water network is at risk’: Aiona
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A call for action went out for a proactive response to prevent full contamination from the Red Hill Facility. Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona and State Rep. Bob McDermott said not enough is being done by local officials to protect Oahu’s water system. At a news conference Thursday, Aiona and McDermott question why […]
Meet Kauai’s only female lifeguard with Ocean Safety
During Hawaii's lifeguard appreciation week, the County of Kauai wanted to highlight their only female lifeguard Sanoe Ho'okano.
Hospitals working on overdrive forcing officials to search for solutions
From trauma, diseases and COVID, hospitals are near capacity across Hawaii. According to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, 2,749 patients are filling facilities.
He’s Now Covering Hawaii And Alaska
IHeartMedia has announced that Andy Lohman has been named Area President for Honolulu, Hawaii. Lohman will continue to serve as the Area President for the Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska markets. iHeartMedia Honolulu has 8 stations. Lohman will continue to report to Dan Lankford, Division President for iHeartMedia Markets Group, who...
210 Flights Delayed Again At 5 Hawaii Airports
It’s been three weeks since Hawaii flight delays last caught our attention. But unfortunately, these seem to be an eternal problem, as reported by the flight-tracking service FlightAware and by OAG’s FlightView. On Tuesday and Wednesday, 210 Hawaii flight delays took place at five Hawaii airports. These were a mix of short and long delays on both mainland and interisland flights.
Hawaii prepares for rollout of improved COVID booster (and hopes interest is high)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 77% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID. But only about half of those people went back to get their first booster doses. And just 15% got their second booster, which is restricted to those at higher risk of severe disease. Now, state...
Marriott “voluntourism” project helps with fishpond restoration on Maui
As part of Marriott International’s Insurance and Financial Services Forum held on Maui, Aug. 22 to 24, Meet Hawai‘i sponsored a mālama-focused voluntourism project in Kīhei. Sixty attendees, including Marriott executives, hoteliers and customers, helped with restoration efforts at Kō‘ie‘ie Fishpond in South Maui. This was...
Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aukake Line
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
Honolulu Little League wins U.S. championship over Tennessee, to face Curacao in LLWS championship Sunday
Honolulu Little League will face Curacao's Pabao Little League in Sunday's LLWS championship game.
LIST: These employers are ranked as Hawaii’s best places to work in 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Where’s the best place to work in Hawaii?. According to Forbes’ recent rankings of America’s top employers for 2022, Hawaiian Airlines is the no. 1 employer in the state. In a statement, Hawaiian Air said it was “gratifying” to earn this recognition.
Flight Reviews: Hawaiian Vs. Southwest Showdown
Since Southwest Airlines started flying interisland, we have intended to do back-to-back flights with them and Hawaiian Airlines. That way, we could share the various aspects of both experiences. And today was that day. BOH editor Jeff told no one and, at 11 am, bought an early afternoon interisland flight...
Over $10K of fish donated to Hawaii Foodbank
The United Fishing Agency recently donated approximately 4,000 pounds or $10,161.90 of locally caught fish to Hawaii Foodbank, a statewide non-profit that provides food to those in need.
Liliʻuokalani Trust plans to sell 100 acres of legacy lands in Kona to expand youth services
The Liliʻuokalani Trust is considering selling more than 100 acres of legacy lands in Kona on Hawaiʻi Island with the proceeds from the sale going to fund an expansion of youth services on the island. But news of the potential sale came as a surprise to some in...
LIST: Top 10 strange laws in Hawaii
Only in Your State, a website providing fun facts for all 50 states, came out with a list of 20 Hawaii laws that will leave your head scratching in confusion.
Hawaii food distributor settles racism lawsuit for $90K
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii food distribution company has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging a Black employee was subjected to racial slurs and racist references to slavery, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday. According to the lawsuit, a supervisor at Suisan Company’s Hilo...
