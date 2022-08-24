WATCH: Auto Expo 95’s GRAND OPENING – RIBBON CUTTING! The Friday Night Locker Room’s Orville Susong and Steve Wilson are on hand for the ribbon cutting and for all of the activities. Today kicks off a three-day Grand Opening Weekend at Auto Expo 95, located at 4800 State Road 520 in Cocoa. Michael Baker, with Community Credit Union, will be on-site Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27, as the lender that can expedite the purchasing process.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO