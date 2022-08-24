ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Brevard Fire Rescue Crews Extinguish Ruptured Gas Line Blaze Caused by Lightning Strike in Viera

WATCH: Brevard County Fire Rescue units responded to a rupture and ignition of a 2-inch gas line caused by a tree that was struck by lightning in West Viera Friday evening. Crews protected structures while the gas company located the gas lines and the BCFR Haz-Mat team dug up the line and clamped it, which stopped the free flow of gas and put out the fire.
The Artemis launch will cause a major traffic jam on Monday

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com by clicking here and subscribing today. Take your typical Monday morning rush hour in north-central Brevard County. Add to that the roughly 40,000 people who will board and disembark on five large cruise ships scheduled to depart Port Canaveral on Monday.
Man hit by car in UCF parking garage dies, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man died in a crash Thursday after a University of Central Florida student searching for a spot in the school’s parking garage struck him, according to police. UCF police said the crash occurred around 3:05 p.m. in Garage F when the driver entered Garage...
WATCH: Auto Expo 95 Cuts the Ribbon During Grand Opening Weekend, is Brevard’s First E-Commerce Vehicle Dealership

WATCH: Auto Expo 95’s GRAND OPENING – RIBBON CUTTING! The Friday Night Locker Room’s Orville Susong and Steve Wilson are on hand for the ribbon cutting and for all of the activities. Today kicks off a three-day Grand Opening Weekend at Auto Expo 95, located at 4800 State Road 520 in Cocoa. Michael Baker, with Community Credit Union, will be on-site Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27, as the lender that can expedite the purchasing process.
Port Canaveral to Add New Patrol and Pilot Boats

Photo of a security rapid response boat, similar to the vessel that will be custom built for the Canaveral Port Authority (Photo: Life Proof Boats) Port Canaveral will add a new security patrol vessel and a pilot boat after receiving federal grant funding for several projects to protect against terrorism and other security threats.
Vero Police: Help them ID this Auto Burglar

On 08/24/2022, the pictured male committed an auto burglary in Vero Beach Miracle Mile parking lot. The suspect then used stolen credit cards at various businesses, including Publix, T.J. Maxx, Walmart Neighborhood Market, and Deep Six. The suspect was seen traveling by bicycle, with multiple shopping bags on the front...
Liberty Park may become Indian River County’s first CDD

Liberty Park could soon become a Community Development District (CDD) as a special-purpose government if approved by the Indian River County Board of County Commissioners. The property, located on the south side of CR-510, where it intersects with 66th, is a 502-acre development with a plan to have 980 residential units.
Woman charged with credit card fraud in Indian River County

The Sebastian Police Department arrested a 30-year-old woman for unauthorized credit card charges at various businesses in Indian River County and Brevard County. Police said the owner of a property maintenance company asked his partner why they were making so many credit card charges. The partner then discovered that her business credit card was missing.
