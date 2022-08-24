Read full article on original website
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Fire Rescue Crews Extinguish Ruptured Gas Line Blaze Caused by Lightning Strike in Viera
WATCH: Brevard County Fire Rescue units responded to a rupture and ignition of a 2-inch gas line caused by a tree that was struck by lightning in West Viera Friday evening. Crews protected structures while the gas company located the gas lines and the BCFR Haz-Mat team dug up the line and clamped it, which stopped the free flow of gas and put out the fire.
fox35orlando.com
Lightning strikes a tree causing rupture of gas line and fire in Brevard, officials say
WEST VIERA, Fla. - Lightning struck a tree causing a rupture of a gas line and a fire to break out in a residential area in West Viera Friday night, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. BCFR says that crews protected structures while the gas company located the gas lines.
spacecoastdaily.com
Pedestrian On Motorized Wheelchair and K9 Companion Killed in Vehicle Crash in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – A pedestrian on a motorized wheelchair and their canine companion were killed in a vehicle crash Saturday that involved a 2018 Kia Niro on Lake Washington Road and North Wickham Road. According to Melbourne Police Cmdr. Mark Renkens, upon arrival at the...
click orlando
1 seriously injured after falling at least 10 feet at Orange County building, fire rescue says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was seriously injured at an Orange County building after falling at least 10 feet, according to fire rescue. The building is located at 6003 Hansel Ave. Sky 6 video showed what appeared to be a bank, or a building that was possibly used for a bank.
WESH
74-year-old Brevard County woman, dog die after being struck by vehicle
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday, a pedestrian and her dog died following a Brevard County crash. Melbourne police responded to the crash on Lake Washington Road and North Wickham Road. A 74-year-old Melbourne woman was trying to cross the road in a motorized wheelchair on North Wickham when...
click orlando
Wheelchair-bound woman and her dog fatally struck crossing Melbourne roadway, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 74-year-old woman in a motorized wheelchair died Saturday after she attempted to cross a Melbourne roadway with her dog and both were struck by a car, police said. Officers with the Melbourne Police Department responded to the scene on North Wickham Road north of its...
mynews13.com
Melbourne Fire Department becomes first in county with an ISO 1 certification
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Fire Department has a new certification that may help property owners save money. The certification from the nonprofit Insurance Services Office (ISO) recognizes the fire department as an ISO Class 1 — the highest rating a department can get. What You Need To...
fox35orlando.com
Storms topple trees, knock out power in Seminole County
Late afternoon storm toppled trees in Oviedo on Friday. Power lines were also damaged which resulted in outages.
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Respond to Armed Disturbance During Palm Bay vs. Bayside Football Game
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne police officers working security for the Palm Bay vs. Bayside high school football game on Friday night were alerted to a vehicle located in the parking lot, with occupants wearing ski masks and possibly armed. According to a Melbourne police spokesman,...
Highlands Today
The Artemis launch will cause a major traffic jam on Monday
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com by clicking here and subscribing today. Take your typical Monday morning rush hour in north-central Brevard County. Add to that the roughly 40,000 people who will board and disembark on five large cruise ships scheduled to depart Port Canaveral on Monday.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Public Schools Will Run Regular Bus Routes Monday Despite Artemis 1 Launch Traffic
Next week marks a momentous occasion in our community. The NASA Artemis 1 launch is scheduled to take place Monday, August 29, with the two-hour launch window opening at 8:33 a.m. This is a historic moment for our community, drawing attention from across the globe. What an exciting and busy...
click orlando
Man hit by car in UCF parking garage dies, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man died in a crash Thursday after a University of Central Florida student searching for a spot in the school’s parking garage struck him, according to police. UCF police said the crash occurred around 3:05 p.m. in Garage F when the driver entered Garage...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Auto Expo 95 Cuts the Ribbon During Grand Opening Weekend, is Brevard’s First E-Commerce Vehicle Dealership
WATCH: Auto Expo 95’s GRAND OPENING – RIBBON CUTTING! The Friday Night Locker Room’s Orville Susong and Steve Wilson are on hand for the ribbon cutting and for all of the activities. Today kicks off a three-day Grand Opening Weekend at Auto Expo 95, located at 4800 State Road 520 in Cocoa. Michael Baker, with Community Credit Union, will be on-site Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27, as the lender that can expedite the purchasing process.
marinelink.com
Port Canaveral to Add New Patrol and Pilot Boats
Photo of a security rapid response boat, similar to the vessel that will be custom built for the Canaveral Port Authority (Photo: Life Proof Boats) Port Canaveral will add a new security patrol vessel and a pilot boat after receiving federal grant funding for several projects to protect against terrorism and other security threats.
spacecoastdaily.com
Port Canaveral Receives $2 Million Federal Grant to Protect Critical Infrastructure
BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency Port Security Grant Program has awarded $1,941,285 in federal grant funding for several projects at Port Canaveral to protect the Port’s critical infrastructure from terrorism and other security threats.
treasurecoast.com
Vero Police: Help them ID this Auto Burglar
On 08/24/2022, the pictured male committed an auto burglary in Vero Beach Miracle Mile parking lot. The suspect then used stolen credit cards at various businesses, including Publix, T.J. Maxx, Walmart Neighborhood Market, and Deep Six. The suspect was seen traveling by bicycle, with multiple shopping bags on the front...
sebastiandaily.com
Liberty Park may become Indian River County’s first CDD
Liberty Park could soon become a Community Development District (CDD) as a special-purpose government if approved by the Indian River County Board of County Commissioners. The property, located on the south side of CR-510, where it intersects with 66th, is a 502-acre development with a plan to have 980 residential units.
WESH
Lightning strikes towers at Artemis 1 launch pad, NASA says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Over the past days, the countdown has continued for until people are hoping to catch a good view of the Artemis 1 launch on Monday. NASA says on Saturday, rain and thunderstorms were over the area of the launch pad. Three lightning strikes hit the...
sebastiandaily.com
Woman charged with credit card fraud in Indian River County
The Sebastian Police Department arrested a 30-year-old woman for unauthorized credit card charges at various businesses in Indian River County and Brevard County. Police said the owner of a property maintenance company asked his partner why they were making so many credit card charges. The partner then discovered that her business credit card was missing.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Sheriff Identifies Ashley Perala as Victim of Fatal Shooting, Charges William Chambless With Murder
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in the homicide that occurred on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay during the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 23. The victim is identified as 35-year-old Ashley Perala of Barefoot Bay. According to Brevard County...
