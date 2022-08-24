Man injured in shooting on Lincoln St in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured in a shooting in Hampton on Tuesday evening.
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 10:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Lincoln Street.
When they got to the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
10 On Your Side is still learning more about the shooting, including possible additional victims and suspect information.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 0