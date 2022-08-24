ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Man injured in shooting on Lincoln St in Hampton

By Julius Ayo
 4 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured in a shooting in Hampton on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 10:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Lincoln Street.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more about the shooting, including possible additional victims and suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

