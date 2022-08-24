ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accord, NY

extrainningsoftball.com

Cheryl Milligan Resigns as Army Head Coach

Army head coach Cheryl Milligan has resigned her post, the school announced. Milligan’s resignation is for family reasons and comes following her three-year tenure as the Black Knights’ head coach. In a statement, Milligan said, “My time coaching here at Army West Point has been a blessing. I...
WEST POINT, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

New principal announced for Grant D. Morse Elementary School

Saugerties Central School District announces that Kristina Giangreco, of Ravena, has been named the next principal of Grant D. Morse Elementary School, effective August 22. This will be her 19th year in education. Giangreco entered the education field teaching music at Lake Pleasant Central School District and Catskill Central School...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

The Emperor Set to Rock Pine Plains

"The Emperor of Rock n Roll" Richie Scarlet performs at the Back Bar Beer Garden in Pine Plains, NY Friday. The Hudson Valley's own Richie Scarlet has performed with Ace Frehley of Kiss, he's also played with the late Leslie West and Mountain, Sebastian Bach of Skid Row, members of the Alice Cooper Group, Chubby Checker, and many others. It's always a party when the Emperor comes to town, and Pine Plains is in for a party with two shows from The Emperor this Friday night!
PINE PLAINS, NY
City
Accord, NY
examiner-plus.com

Welcome to Your Weekend+

Good morning! Today is Saturday, August 26. You’re reading the Weekend+ Edition of Examiner+, our bonus content newsletter for members. Community support is key to funding our local news mission in Westchester and Putnam counties. Become a member now with our free 30-day trial offer to gain full access to all of our content and receive thank-you perks throughout the year.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Ryan wins both races

Ulster County executive Pat Ryan may have accomplished a dramatic political perfecta, defeating two competitors in two separate contests for two different jobs all in the same night. It was a real squeaker. With 95 percent of the vote tallied at midnight on election night, Ryan held close to a 3000-vote lead, 65,995 to Marc Molinaro’s 63,137. If five percent of the vote. or about 6500 votes, were indeed outstanding, Molinaro would have to have won almost all of them to overtake Ryan. CNN and the Washington Post called the race for Ryan after midnight.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Sports Radio 940

According to Tik-Tok, Las Mananitas is the Only Thing in Brewster, NY

I'm from Brewster, NY so I know that not much happens there but if you go by Tik-Tok, there is only one, single-thing to do, go to Las Mananitas. I was at Las Mananitas this past weekend, I love it and I'm not alone. Apparently the atmosphere, food and vibe play reallt well on Tik-Tok because if you type #brewsterny you get almost all videos from Las Mananitas, like this one from @_Chianny_
BREWSTER, NY
TripAdvisor Blog

The Catskills town that has it all

A couple of weeks ago, The WeekEnder went glamping in the Adirondacks. We loved it so much we’re going glamping again—this time, at an Airstream hotel in the Catskills. In Saugerties, New York, to be exact. Why Saugerties? It’s one of the most central spots in the Catskills,...
SAUGERTIES, NY
101.5 WPDH

6 Places in the Hudson Valley to Get a Good Whiskey Sour

I once was a regular whiskey drinker. I'd drink my Jack Daniels straight out the bottle at times and would order a whiskey sour from time to time while out at the bars. I eventually switched to vodka, and pretty much put whiskey behind me, other than the occasional whiskey sour still from time to time.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Cool Music Festival in Poughkeepsie this Sunday

Lots of communities have music festivals, but the one coming up this Sunday in Poughkeepsie is a cool music festival with a twist. The music will be playing all around Poughkeepsie, and instead of a stage, the music will be on the porches of some of the most historical and beautiful houses in the area.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

“The problem is the water,” and HITS usage is concerning

The Village of Saugerties is considering an increase in the amount it charges the town for water, with a surcharge of $21,000 on the base price and a change in the way water use is calculated when determining when the 650,000 gallons-per-day maximum the town is allowed to use before a ten percent surcharge is imposed. The amount of water the town uses is now calculated on an annual basis; the proposed change would calculate usage weekly, making excess usage stand out.
SAUGERTIES, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Man Confesses After Missing New York Teacher Killed

A Hudson Valley man gave key details about what led to the death of a missing New York woman and will give clues to help police find her body. On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler confirmed an Orange County, New York man confessed to killing a woman who went missing from the City of Newburgh in late 2019.
NEWBURGH, NY

