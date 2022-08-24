Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
extrainningsoftball.com
Cheryl Milligan Resigns as Army Head Coach
Army head coach Cheryl Milligan has resigned her post, the school announced. Milligan’s resignation is for family reasons and comes following her three-year tenure as the Black Knights’ head coach. In a statement, Milligan said, “My time coaching here at Army West Point has been a blessing. I...
hudsonvalleyone.com
New principal announced for Grant D. Morse Elementary School
Saugerties Central School District announces that Kristina Giangreco, of Ravena, has been named the next principal of Grant D. Morse Elementary School, effective August 22. This will be her 19th year in education. Giangreco entered the education field teaching music at Lake Pleasant Central School District and Catskill Central School...
Car Fire Shuts Down Palisades Parkway Stretch In North Rockland
This story has been updated. A busy roadway in the Hudson Valley is closed due to a car fire. The closure, reported just before 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, is on the northbound Palisades Interstate Parkway in Northern Rockland County between Seven Lakes Drive/Route 6 (Exit 18) and Seven Lakes Parkway/Exit 19.
The Emperor Set to Rock Pine Plains
"The Emperor of Rock n Roll" Richie Scarlet performs at the Back Bar Beer Garden in Pine Plains, NY Friday. The Hudson Valley's own Richie Scarlet has performed with Ace Frehley of Kiss, he's also played with the late Leslie West and Mountain, Sebastian Bach of Skid Row, members of the Alice Cooper Group, Chubby Checker, and many others. It's always a party when the Emperor comes to town, and Pine Plains is in for a party with two shows from The Emperor this Friday night!
examiner-plus.com
Welcome to Your Weekend+
Good morning! Today is Saturday, August 26. You’re reading the Weekend+ Edition of Examiner+, our bonus content newsletter for members. Community support is key to funding our local news mission in Westchester and Putnam counties. Become a member now with our free 30-day trial offer to gain full access to all of our content and receive thank-you perks throughout the year.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Public access to county-owned camp limited by agreement with camp operator
PLEASANT VALLEY – Dutchess County purchased Camp Nooteeming from the Boy Scouts earlier this year at a cost of $4.8 million. Unlike county parks like Bowdoin and Wilcox, the 272-acre Camp Nooteeming will not operate as an open public access park. The purchase of Camp Nooteeming in Pleasant Valley...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Ryan wins both races
Ulster County executive Pat Ryan may have accomplished a dramatic political perfecta, defeating two competitors in two separate contests for two different jobs all in the same night. It was a real squeaker. With 95 percent of the vote tallied at midnight on election night, Ryan held close to a 3000-vote lead, 65,995 to Marc Molinaro’s 63,137. If five percent of the vote. or about 6500 votes, were indeed outstanding, Molinaro would have to have won almost all of them to overtake Ryan. CNN and the Washington Post called the race for Ryan after midnight.
According to Tik-Tok, Las Mananitas is the Only Thing in Brewster, NY
I'm from Brewster, NY so I know that not much happens there but if you go by Tik-Tok, there is only one, single-thing to do, go to Las Mananitas. I was at Las Mananitas this past weekend, I love it and I'm not alone. Apparently the atmosphere, food and vibe play reallt well on Tik-Tok because if you type #brewsterny you get almost all videos from Las Mananitas, like this one from @_Chianny_
TripAdvisor Blog
The Catskills town that has it all
A couple of weeks ago, The WeekEnder went glamping in the Adirondacks. We loved it so much we’re going glamping again—this time, at an Airstream hotel in the Catskills. In Saugerties, New York, to be exact. Why Saugerties? It’s one of the most central spots in the Catskills,...
Putnam County beefs up security in advance of school year
Police in Putnam County are trying to put parents’ minds a little more at ease as they prepare to send their children back to school.
6 Places in the Hudson Valley to Get a Good Whiskey Sour
I once was a regular whiskey drinker. I'd drink my Jack Daniels straight out the bottle at times and would order a whiskey sour from time to time while out at the bars. I eventually switched to vodka, and pretty much put whiskey behind me, other than the occasional whiskey sour still from time to time.
Great News! Popular Ulster County Ice Cream Stand Is NOT Closing
I can’t believe how many stories I read about Hudson Valley Businesses permanently closing their doors. Restaurants and delis, new shops and places that have been around forever. It hasn’t been easy these past few years, and the Hudson Valley has paid a price. We’ve lost so many great businesses.
Cool Music Festival in Poughkeepsie this Sunday
Lots of communities have music festivals, but the one coming up this Sunday in Poughkeepsie is a cool music festival with a twist. The music will be playing all around Poughkeepsie, and instead of a stage, the music will be on the porches of some of the most historical and beautiful houses in the area.
Names released in Thruway van crash in Greene County
New York State Police released the names of those injured in a van rollover on the Thruway in Greene County. It happened Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. southbound near Exit 21B.
Historic Ulster County, NY Diner Plans to be Demolished
Here in the Hudson Valley, each one of us knows the "good spots" to grab a bite to eat. Depending on our mood, we may choose from local bakeries and coffee shops to pubs, fine dining or even one of our favorite diners. I have traveled to different locations and...
hudsonvalleyone.com
“The problem is the water,” and HITS usage is concerning
The Village of Saugerties is considering an increase in the amount it charges the town for water, with a surcharge of $21,000 on the base price and a change in the way water use is calculated when determining when the 650,000 gallons-per-day maximum the town is allowed to use before a ten percent surcharge is imposed. The amount of water the town uses is now calculated on an annual basis; the proposed change would calculate usage weekly, making excess usage stand out.
Hudson Valley Man Confesses After Missing New York Teacher Killed
A Hudson Valley man gave key details about what led to the death of a missing New York woman and will give clues to help police find her body. On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler confirmed an Orange County, New York man confessed to killing a woman who went missing from the City of Newburgh in late 2019.
State police: Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl from Danbury
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old girl in Danbury.
Woman Wins $1M Lottery Prize From Ticket Purchased In Fishkill
A woman claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a Hudson Valley store. The ticket was purchased in Dutchess County at Smokes 4 Less, which is located at 982 Main St. (Unit 9) in Fishkill. Angela Chiapetta, a resident of Freehold, New Jersey, claimed a $1,000...
‘Today Show’ Star Enjoys Opening Day at The Dutchess County Fair
You never know who you'll run into at The Dutchess County Fair!. This week, the 176th Dutchess County Fair kicked off 6 days of fun on the fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, New York. Rides, food, great music and family fun awaits guests who visit the fairgrounds this year. Savannah Guthrie Takes...
