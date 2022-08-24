Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Recount ordered in 4th Congressional District race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s secretary of state has ordered a machine recount in the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race, Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said Friday. The Duval County Canvassing Board will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Election Center at 1 Imeson Park...
WCJB
New High Springs gateway sign unveiled
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Visitors traveling through High Springs will be greeted by a new welcome sign. The Heart of High Springs Inc. unveiled a new gateway sign at the east end of the city on Friday. The colorful sign welcomes drivers on U.S. Highway 441. It measures about...
WCJB
Lake City man hospitalized after being shot in head
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Lake City was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head Friday evening. Lake City Police officials responded to calls of a 19-year-old shot on Southeast Putnam Street at 5 p.m. yesterday. When they got there, the victim was talking...
News4Jax.com
News4Jax.com
Nassau County approves a grant to remove 4 derelict boats
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to allocate $77,500 for removal of four derelict/abandoned vessels. Nassau County announced the move in a Facebook post. The Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission reports that derelict vessels are a hazard to the public, and they need...
WCJB
Columbia County Senior Services will hold a BBQ fundraiser
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Senior Services is having a BBQ fundraiser on Friday. The fundraiser will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will be pick up only, and you can do that at 628 SE Allison Court in Lake City. All meals are $10 and...
WCJB
No one hurt after shots are fired in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police officers are investigating gunfire that hit a vehicle on Thursday night. Officers went to the scene at SE Putnam Street around midnight on Thursday after reports of gunfire. The officers spoke with the victim who said that their vehicle was shot at.
WCJB
Lake City crashes on I-75 slow traffic during the morning commute
Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - The morning commute on Interstate 75 was a challenge in North Central Florida due to multiple incidents including two crashes in Columbia County. Heavy fog on Friday morning may have contributed to two crashes on the interstate near the U.S. Highway 41 exit between High Springs and Lake City.
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Election night reporting issues resolved
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Supervisor of Elections Office results appeared to be delayed because of a database system issue through the late morning hours. The supervisor of elections office website showed 27 out of 29 precincts reporting until after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Supervisor of Elections...
Independent Florida Alligator
McGraw unseats DeSantis-appointed Russell, regains District 2 School Board seat
Donning a white silk pantsuit and neon green nails, District 2 School Board candidate Diyonne McGraw surrounded herself with loved ones to celebrate her election night win as precinct results slowly rolled in. McGraw won the Alachua County District 2 School Board race with 56.92% of the vote, about 14...
Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida
Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
WCJB
Annual Heart Walk event set to take place
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Runners, joggers, and walkers are all welcome to the American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk. TV20s Lisa Sacaccio tells us what to expect at the Alachua County event next month.
WCJB
Photo of suspected Santa Fe cop car vandal released
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the vandalism of a Santa Fe Police Department patrol car. SFPD officials now have a picture of the man they believe to be behind the damage. Officers say this man was allowed into Blount Hall for a brief time to park...
Hundreds of calls for service at Jacksonville apartment complex prompts board to declare it a nuisance; owner has 30 days to show improvements
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Downtown East Apartments, formerly the Franklin Arms Apartments, on Franklin Street are no stranger to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. More than 400 calls for service have been made to the complex from April 2020 to May 2021, according to an information release by the sheriff's office.
WCJB
WCJB
Heart of High Springs Inc. will announce the new High Springs welcome sign
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs is unveiling a new welcome sign. Heart of High springs Inc. is announcing a new gateway sign at the east end of the city. The unavailing will begin at 10 a.m. at 17925 US Highway 441. The sign is multi-colored and measures out...
Clay County Commission races 2022: Election results announced
Two seats on the Clay County Commission were being contested in Tuesday's primary, District 2 and District 4. Alexandra Compere and Rodney Herring, both Republicans, were seeking the party nomination for the Clay County Commission District 2 seat. Commissioner Wayne Bolla holds the seat now but is term-limited.
WCJB
Santa Fe PD car vandalized with red spray paint
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No good deed goes unpunished. A man, who was asked to leave a college campus building, was spotted minutes later vandalizing a patrol car. Santa Fe Police Department officials say a patrol vehicle outside Blount Hall was vandalized with red spray paint on Friday afternoon. They...
Over 19,000 in Jacksonville’s Southside under boil water advisory
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of people on Jacksonville’s Southside are being told to boil their water before drinking it over E. coli concerns. The majority of those impacted are from J. Turner Butler Boulevard up to Atlantic Boulevard and from Southside Boulevard over to Hodges Boulevard. JEA told...
wuft.org
The Gainesville mayoral race heads to a runoff after a 9-person primary
Harvey Ward and Ed Bielarski are headed to a runoff in the November general election after emerging as the two top candidates for Gainesville mayor in Tuesday’s primary. Unofficial results from the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office showed neither candidate clearing the vote-getting majority threshold needed to avoid a runoff election.
