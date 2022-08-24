ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

Recount ordered in 4th Congressional District race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s secretary of state has ordered a machine recount in the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race, Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said Friday. The Duval County Canvassing Board will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Election Center at 1 Imeson Park...
New High Springs gateway sign unveiled

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Visitors traveling through High Springs will be greeted by a new welcome sign. The Heart of High Springs Inc. unveiled a new gateway sign at the east end of the city on Friday. The colorful sign welcomes drivers on U.S. Highway 441. It measures about...
Lake City man hospitalized after being shot in head

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Lake City was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head Friday evening. Lake City Police officials responded to calls of a 19-year-old shot on Southeast Putnam Street at 5 p.m. yesterday. When they got there, the victim was talking...
Nassau County approves a grant to remove 4 derelict boats

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to allocate $77,500 for removal of four derelict/abandoned vessels. Nassau County announced the move in a Facebook post. The Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission reports that derelict vessels are a hazard to the public, and they need...
No one hurt after shots are fired in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police officers are investigating gunfire that hit a vehicle on Thursday night. Officers went to the scene at SE Putnam Street around midnight on Thursday after reports of gunfire. The officers spoke with the victim who said that their vehicle was shot at.
Lake City crashes on I-75 slow traffic during the morning commute

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - The morning commute on Interstate 75 was a challenge in North Central Florida due to multiple incidents including two crashes in Columbia County. Heavy fog on Friday morning may have contributed to two crashes on the interstate near the U.S. Highway 41 exit between High Springs and Lake City.
Columbia County Report: Election night reporting issues resolved

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Supervisor of Elections Office results appeared to be delayed because of a database system issue through the late morning hours. The supervisor of elections office website showed 27 out of 29 precincts reporting until after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Supervisor of Elections...
Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida

  Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
Annual Heart Walk event set to take place

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Runners, joggers, and walkers are all welcome to the American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk. TV20s Lisa Sacaccio tells us what to expect at the Alachua County event next month.
Photo of suspected Santa Fe cop car vandal released

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the vandalism of a Santa Fe Police Department patrol car. SFPD officials now have a picture of the man they believe to be behind the damage. Officers say this man was allowed into Blount Hall for a brief time to park...
Hundreds of calls for service at Jacksonville apartment complex prompts board to declare it a nuisance; owner has 30 days to show improvements

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Downtown East Apartments, formerly the Franklin Arms Apartments, on Franklin Street are no stranger to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. More than 400 calls for service have been made to the complex from April 2020 to May 2021, according to an information release by the sheriff's office.
The Gainesville mayoral race heads to a runoff after a 9-person primary

Harvey Ward and Ed Bielarski are headed to a runoff in the November general election after emerging as the two top candidates for Gainesville mayor in Tuesday’s primary. Unofficial results from the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office showed neither candidate clearing the vote-getting majority threshold needed to avoid a runoff election.
