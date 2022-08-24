Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s Where You Can Legally Buy Recreational Marijuana In New York State Now
New York State is still in the process of setting up the infrastructure for its adult-use retail cannabis industry. The first farms in the state have already been growing marijuana. The application process is now open for legal recreational dispensaries. The application portal opened on August 25 on New York State Business Express. It will remain open for a month, closing on September 26. Up to 150 licenses will be granted around the state. They will be distributed based on the population in the area.
Bad News If You Love Gas Guzzling Vehicles In New York State
There is nothing like the freedom of being able to take a long drive somewhere. Roll the windows down, turn the radio up and just cruise. Whether it is a nice afternoon ride home after a long week at work, or a road trip to somewhere fun, there is something special about driving. But there is going to come a day in the near future when the car or truck that that gas powered vehicle you are used to driving will need an electric charge.
2 Cities In New York State In Top 20 Places With Highest Murder Rates
Two cities in New York State have made the top 20 list of places with the most murders this year. 24/7 Wall St. conducted a study of cities in the United States with the highest murder rates. Across over 90 large or historically high-crime U.S. cities with available data, a...
New York State Police Arrest Several WNY People For Drugs, Harassment, DWI
New York State Police have been busy in Western New York. Several people were recently arrested on charges including DWI, drugs, and harassment. A 40-year-old Jamestown man was arrested for Aggravated Harassment on August 22, 2022. State Police from Jamestown were called to a home in Mayville for a harassment complaint. William Soto allegedly called the victim and threatened her life. He was arrested at his home and then taken to the precinct in Jamestown for processing. He was then transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Worst Parking Job of The Year in Western New York?
Going to places around Western New York on a daily basis, you run across some pretty crazy parking jobs. Sometimes you assume it's because the person was in a hurry or maybe just a hit lazy, when the vehicle is barely on the yellow parking line. Sometimes it's street parking, and a car is either way too far off the curb or parked far too close to a bumper.
Open Letter to Amazing Uber Driver In New York State
Let's be honest, it can be worrisome when relying on others for transportation. You're at the mercy of the Uber or Lyft app and whether or not you'll have to pay out the nose for that ride. Monday was quite a busy and frustrating day for me. For starters, I'm...
The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State
There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
New York State DMV Is Hiring, There’s Just Over A Week Left To Apply
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring, but time is running out to apply. The department anticipates filling approximately 500 positions over the course of the next year. The civil service exam is now available online and available for people interested in becoming Motor Vehicle Representatives. This is the first time that it has been offered online. Taking the civil service exam is a requirement for anyone interested in a job with the DMV. Candidates have just over a week left to take the exam by.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York
There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
Poison Center Issues Warning As More Kids Get Marijuana Edibles
Like many states in America, New York has decriminalized marijuana possession and legalized the recreational use of marijuana for adults. As that has happened, New York has been navigating all of the legal and social changes that need to occur to allow a drug that is considered a Schedule 1 Drug by the federal government.
Hate Grubhub? Try This Service In Western New York Instead
When technology made it possible to order food with the push of a button on our phones, the world changed. Suddenly, we could get more than just a pizza delivered to our door, giving us the ability to try new restaurants we’ve had our eye on without having to drive for miles to pick it up ourselves.
Here’s Where New York State Landed On The List Of Best States To Live In
Where do you think New York landed on the list of best states to live in? New York State often gets a bad wrap for one reason or another, but is it actually deserved? WalletHub.com put together a list of the best states to live in and you might be surprised where New York landed on it.
Buffalo Ranked As One Of The Top Cities In America
It looks like things are getting better and better for Buffalo and Western New York. In the latest rankings of the best 150 cities in America, US News and World Report ranked Buffalo as the 45th best city in the entire country. That is big news since Buffalo was ranked 75th in 2021.
New York Needs to Make This Law For ALL Fast Food Restaurants
New York State should make it a law that all fast food restaurants have to have these simple, but important things. Not only for convenience but also for emergencies. In New York State there are over 20,000 restaurants of all kinds and flavors. New York has some of, if not the, best food in the world. From the Wings and Beef on 'Weck in Buffalo to the Pizza and bag3ls in New York City, which are the stereotypical things to fall back on here. You can find every ethnicity and flavor across the entire state. New York State also has thousands of drive-thru fast food restaurants. Church's is reportedly the most popular. There are of course the standards like McDonald's, Wendy's Burger King, Taco Bell, Chik-fil-a, Dunkin Donuts, Tim Hortons, Starbucks, and Sonic. There are also regional favorites like Might Taco and White Castle.
Exciting News For Farm Families In New York State
The New York State Fair is underway and there are so many fun things, and food, to enjoy! But the heart and soul of the fair is, without question, agriculture. There is some great news for the hard working families that farm here in New York State. When you go...
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
Open Letter To Chicken Wing Restaurants In Western New York
Before you call me a “snowflake,” I would encourage you to at least attempt to have empathy for someone sharing a perspective in which they have lost someone to suicide. Buffalo loves our wings. We really do. There is truly no other place for chicken wings than right here in Western New York.
Upstate New York September Festivals Honor A Wide Variety of Foods
The rich variety of foods that we love in Upstate New York are on full display in the month of September. There are food festivals from one corner of the region to the other making this month a "foodies delight." Starting right out of the chute on Labor Day Weekend,...
Famous Chain In Western New York Is Offering Flu Vaccine
It’s almost flu season once again, and one Western New York chain will now be offering the flu vaccine to combat the illness. According to the CDC, flu season starts to spread more so in the fall and winter with a peak between December and February. The flu season can usually last until May, and that’s why so many people opt to get the vaccine early on in the season.
161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]
The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 1