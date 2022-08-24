Read full article on original website
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Female Founded Space Company Supports Mission to the Moon
Every day, Carol Craig walks into her office, which is illuminated in purple light — her favorite color. Her office at Sidus Space overlooks the facility where she is able to see the product of what she has worked so hard for. She looks out through the glass and sees people hard at work helping her execute her goal of bringing space down to Earth and making it accessible to everybody.
spacecoastdaily.com
Space Launch Delta 45 Meteorologists Predict 70% Chance of Favorable Weather for Artemis Launch on Monday
BREVARD COUNTY • KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA – Meteorologists with the U.S. Space Force Space Launch Delta 45 continue to predict a 70% chance of favorable weather conditions for launch of Artemis I on Monday morning. The much anticipated Artemis 1 moon mission blastoff is set for Monday...
spacecoastdaily.com
THINGS TO DO: 321 Lime House at Carib Brewery Artemis 1 Pre Launch Party Continues on Saturday
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – In celebration of Monday’s launch of the Artemis 1 Moon mission, 321 Lime House is hosting a Pre Launch Party all weekend, which continues on Saturday with game contests, live DJ, food trucks and more. This free event will be...
WESH
Artemis 1 launch to bring big business to Space Coast
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of people will descend on our Space Coast Monday to see the rocket take off and launch us into a new era of space travel. And that's going to mean lots of extra business for local restaurants opening their doors to all those spectators.
VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted near Kennedy Space Center ahead of Artemis I launch
A funnel cloud was caught on camera in Merritt Island on Friday, dangerously close to Kennedy Space Center, where the Artemis I rocket is staged on a launchpad ahead of Monday's historic launch.
Highlands Today
The Artemis launch will cause a major traffic jam on Monday
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com by clicking here and subscribing today. Take your typical Monday morning rush hour in north-central Brevard County. Add to that the roughly 40,000 people who will board and disembark on five large cruise ships scheduled to depart Port Canaveral on Monday.
wogx.com
Artemis l: How to watch the historic launch online and along Florida's Space Coast
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - The 8.8 million pounds of thrust produced by NASA's Space Launch System rocket will be heard and felt for miles in Central Florida, but even if you can't make it in person, the liftoff will be worth watching. NASA's first moon rocket in 50 years...
msn.com
Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
click orlando
Then and now: Apollo-era engineers look ahead to Artemis
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The moon is finally in reach again for humankind. At least that’s the goal for NASA’s Artemis I, which is set for launch from Kennedy Space Center on Monday. For those who worked to first get an American on the moon over 50 years ago, though, the question stands: “why did it take so long to go back?”
spacecoastdaily.com
Port Canaveral Receives $2 Million Federal Grant to Protect Critical Infrastructure
BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency Port Security Grant Program has awarded $1,941,285 in federal grant funding for several projects at Port Canaveral to protect the Port’s critical infrastructure from terrorism and other security threats.
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Rockledge Civic Hub to Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony September 10
BREVARD COUNTY • ROCKLEDGE, FLORIDA – After a hiatus due to inclement weather and ongoing health and safety concerns relating to COVID-19, the City of Rockledge is once again set to host its 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 10. The program will be...
click orlando
Is Disney World the most popular attraction in US? Spoiler alert: These 5 rank higher
ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World is one of the most popular attractions in the U.S., but it’s not the most popular, according to one study. Airport Parking Reservations ranked the top 10 attractions across the country based on total annual Google searches, TripAdvisor ratings and social media mentions.
spacecoastdaily.com
THIS WEEK WITH LAURA: Philanthropist, Realtor Laura Kutryb Highlights $1.875 Million Home, Tuxes & Tails Gala This Saturday
ABOVE VIDEO: Philanthropist, Realtor Laura Kutryb Highlights $1.875 Million Home, Tuxes & Tails Gala This Saturday. ABOVE VIDEO: Realtor, Philanthropist Laura Kutryb Highlights $1.875 Million Home, Upcoming Tuxes & Tails Gala. WATCH: Take a tour of this beautiful home on the Indian River Lagoon in Cocoa with Laura Kutryb ,...
marinelink.com
Port Canaveral to Add New Patrol and Pilot Boats
Photo of a security rapid response boat, similar to the vessel that will be custom built for the Canaveral Port Authority (Photo: Life Proof Boats) Port Canaveral will add a new security patrol vessel and a pilot boat after receiving federal grant funding for several projects to protect against terrorism and other security threats.
mynews13.com
Melbourne Fire Department becomes first in county with an ISO 1 certification
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Fire Department has a new certification that may help property owners save money. The certification from the nonprofit Insurance Services Office (ISO) recognizes the fire department as an ISO Class 1 — the highest rating a department can get. What You Need To...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Hispanic Center to Kickoff Hispanic Heritage Month with ‘Viva Brevard Gala’ on Oct. 15
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, get ready to party not just once but twice, as the Board of Directors of the Brevard Hispanic Center hosts two very different events anticipated to attract thousands of guests. “Both events celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and help to...
The Daily South
Discover the Quirky Charm of Cocoa, Florida
When artist Carolyn Seiler landed in Cocoa, Florida, with her military husband more than 20 years ago, she anticipated mourning the loss of the barefoot island life she had enjoyed farther south. "For a while, I held onto Key West—my cottage and my studio on Duval Street—like a life preserver," she says. "But sometimes when you think that you're giving up something, you're really trading it in for so much more."
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Fair to Bring Fun to Brevard County Sept. 30 to Oct. 9 at Space Coast Harley-Davidson
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA — The Palm Bay Fair will bring big fun to the Space Coast as it rolls into Brevard County Sept. 30-Oct.9, 2022 at the Space Coast Harley-Davidson fair grounds in Palm Bay, Florida, featuring fun fair foods, free unlimited rides and free shows.
click orlando
Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
