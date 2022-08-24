ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

centralfloridalifestyle.com

Female Founded Space Company Supports Mission to the Moon

Every day, Carol Craig walks into her office, which is illuminated in purple light — her favorite color. Her office at Sidus Space overlooks the facility where she is able to see the product of what she has worked so hard for. She looks out through the glass and sees people hard at work helping her execute her goal of bringing space down to Earth and making it accessible to everybody.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
WESH

Artemis 1 launch to bring big business to Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of people will descend on our Space Coast Monday to see the rocket take off and launch us into a new era of space travel. And that's going to mean lots of extra business for local restaurants opening their doors to all those spectators.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Highlands Today

The Artemis launch will cause a major traffic jam on Monday

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com by clicking here and subscribing today. Take your typical Monday morning rush hour in north-central Brevard County. Add to that the roughly 40,000 people who will board and disembark on five large cruise ships scheduled to depart Port Canaveral on Monday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
msn.com

Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Then and now: Apollo-era engineers look ahead to Artemis

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The moon is finally in reach again for humankind. At least that’s the goal for NASA’s Artemis I, which is set for launch from Kennedy Space Center on Monday. For those who worked to first get an American on the moon over 50 years ago, though, the question stands: “why did it take so long to go back?”
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

THIS WEEK WITH LAURA: Philanthropist, Realtor Laura Kutryb Highlights $1.875 Million Home, Tuxes & Tails Gala This Saturday

ABOVE VIDEO: Philanthropist, Realtor Laura Kutryb Highlights $1.875 Million Home, Tuxes & Tails Gala This Saturday. ABOVE VIDEO: Realtor, Philanthropist Laura Kutryb Highlights $1.875 Million Home, Upcoming Tuxes & Tails Gala. WATCH: Take a tour of this beautiful home on the Indian River Lagoon in Cocoa with Laura Kutryb ,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
marinelink.com

Port Canaveral to Add New Patrol and Pilot Boats

Photo of a security rapid response boat, similar to the vessel that will be custom built for the Canaveral Port Authority (Photo: Life Proof Boats) Port Canaveral will add a new security patrol vessel and a pilot boat after receiving federal grant funding for several projects to protect against terrorism and other security threats.
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
The Daily South

Discover the Quirky Charm of Cocoa, Florida

When artist Carolyn Seiler landed in Cocoa, Florida, with her military husband more than 20 years ago, she anticipated mourning the loss of the barefoot island life she had enjoyed farther south. "For a while, I held onto Key West—my cottage and my studio on Duval Street—like a life preserver," she says. "But sometimes when you think that you're giving up something, you're really trading it in for so much more."
COCOA, FL
click orlando

Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
TITUSVILLE, FL

