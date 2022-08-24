Read full article on original website
Happ makes MLB history with 1st-of-its-kind multi-HR game
Ian Happ powered the Cubs — literally — to a series-opening win over the Brewers Friday night in Milwaukee. And once the dust settled after the Cubs' 4-3 10-inning win, Happ had pulled off MLB history. Happ hit a pair of two-run home runs, which turned out to...
Crede on the importance of Podsednik to the White Sox
Former Sox third baseman Joe Crede joined Chuck Garfien and Scott Podsednik on White Sox Pregame Live where, among other things, they looked back on his time on the South Side including some of his old teammates. Podsednik, the team’s leadoff hitter, played an integral role at the top of...
Joe Crede had a wake up call in the major leagues
When NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien asked Joe Crede about his unresponsiveness during interviews at the beginning of his career, he answered candidly. "Not many people want to talk when they're hitting .220 and .230." Crede said. Crede's career didn't begin the way he wanted, he admitted on NBC Sports...
Sox’ Davis Martin pulled in 3rd inning of 10-5 loss to Diamondbacks
Jake McCarthy had a career-high four hits, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the fading Chicago White Sox 10-5 on Saturday night. Geraldo Perdomo and Carson Kelly each had three RBIs as fourth-place Arizona handed Chicago its eighth loss in 10 games. The reigning AL Central champions dropped one game below .500 at 63-64. Merrill Kelly surrendered Gavin Sheets' three-run homer in the first, but allowed just one run over the next 6 1/3 innings in his first win since July 25. Kelly (11-5) yielded five hits and struck out seven while stopping a string of five straight no-decisions.
How Cubs view Steele, Thompson workloads down the stretch
Keegan Thompson’s career-high for innings pitched in a season came back in 2018. Justin Steele set his new career-high earlier this month. This, of course, isn’t news to the Cubs as we’ve entered the stretch run of Steele and Thompson’s first full big-league season. But both...
Robert, Moncada kept out of Friday's game with injuries
Luis Robert (wrist) and Yoán Moncada (hamstring) were left out of Friday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Both will not serve stints on the injured list. Robert dealt with a visible wrist injury in Thursday's series finale against the Baltimore Orioles. He took several at-bats with a bad wrist, finishing his swings with one arm.
Hoyer: 3-4 Cubs to miss Toronto series due to vaccine rule
Team president Jed Hoyer said 3-4 Cubs players likely will miss next week's series in Toronto against the Blue Jays due to Canada’s vaccine mandate. The Canadian government requires travelers to be vaccinated to enter the country. Hoyer said the Cubs will announce who those players are during this...
Crede on missing Podsednik's walk-off World Series home run
The 2005 White Sox are fondly remembered for bringing a World Series title to the city of Chicago. During their historic run in that postseason, one of the highlights was Scott Podsednik hitting a walk-off home run in Game 2 of the World Series against the Houston Astros. Former White...
Report: Mariners ink Julio Rodríguez to huge contract extension
Julio Rodriguez's rookie season just keeps getting better. First the 21-year-old Seattle Mariners centerfielder made the All-Star team. Then he put on a show during his second-place finish in the Home Run Derby. And now he's getting a lucrative extension. Rodriguez reportedly is finalizing a 14-year deal that will guarantee...
Liam Hendriks loses out on 20th straight save, misses franchise record
Liam Hendriks gave up an unusual home run in the ninth-inning. Sadly, it allowed the Baltimore Orioles to tie the game up. Kyle Stowers had never hit a home run in a major league game until Thursday night. After Adam Engel dropped what would have been a game-sealing out in foul territory, Stowers rocked a ball into right-center field.
White Sox's Johnny Cueto hopes to fend off D-backs
Tony La Russa receives reimbursement for managing the Chicago White Sox, but he pondered the prospect of turning the tables after right-hander Johnny Cueto's most recent start. "Really, it's worth paying just to watch him," La Russa said. "He's an artist." Cueto again proved dominant on Saturday, blanking the host...
Fields: Preseason finale was 'turning point' for offense
The Bears offense entered Saturday’s preseason finale with plenty to prove. They punted three times in their first real test against the Chiefs, and managed a field goal in their one series against the Seahawks in Week 2. Beyond putting points on the board, Matt Eberflus made it clear that the unit as a wholeー a young roster working to install a new schemeー needed time to jell.
Blackhawks name Troy Murray, Patrick Sharp as TV analysts
The Blackhawks have tabbed Troy Murray and Patrick Sharp to be their television color analysts on NBC Sports Chicago for the 2022-23 season, the team announced Thursday morning. Murray has been the organization's longtime radio color analyst and is expected to continue that role for games when he's not on...
Fields 'glad' refs called late hit during preseason game
Only more time in the NFL can help Justin Fields get calls in his direction. At least that's what the second-year quarterback has claimed in the past when speaking about not receiving calls in his favor. But, on Saturday, during the Bears final preseason game of the offseason slate, Fields...
Luis Robert wrist causes swing issues against Orioles
Luis Robert appeared in the locker room at Camden Yards with his wrist wrapped tightly, according to reports from the game. His swing was compromised from a visible wrist injury he suffered through during Thursday's series finale against the Baltimore Orioles. In his final at-bat of the game, the issue was clearly noticeable as he struck out on a 101 mph fastball against Félix Bautista.
Podcast: Troy Murray on his new role as Hawks TV color analyst
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Troy Murray joins Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau to talk about his new role as a television color analyst. Murray also provides an update on his health and discusses what it will be like to return to TV for the first time in two decades, trying to develop on-air chemistry with Chris Vosters, his thoughts on the Blackhawks’ rebuild and much more.
Mets retire Willie Mays' No. 24 during Old Timers' Day surprise
When Willie Mays joined the New York Mets in 1972, his arrival came with a promise. Joan Payson, then the owner of the Mets, told Mays his number would be retired by the organization after his career ended. “Sadly, Mrs. Payson died before she could make good on her promise,"...
Cubs pay respect to Pujols' 'insane' career
As a kid, Cubs outfielder Ian Happ would emulate Albert Pujols’ batting stance and play video games that had the longtime Cardinals slugger as the cover athlete. Fast forward to this week, when Happ was in the opposite dugout as Pujols came to Wrigley Field — likely for the final time — on the verge of baseball history.
Sanborn, Pettis 'left it all out there' in final bid for roster spot
CLEVELAND – There's nothing more for Jack Sanborn to do but wait. The Bears' undrafted rookie linebacker has had a tremendous preseason for his hometown team. He opened the exhibition slate by recording two turnovers against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field. He has shown he has value both as a depth linebacker and as a special teams contributor.
Eberflus: Roquan Smith will be ready for regular season
Roquan Smith was expected to play in the Bears’ final preseason game on Saturday night, but when it came time for kickoff Smith was on the sidelines in street clothes. According to Matt Eberflus, Smith felt “tightness” as he went through pregame warmups. Eberflus wouldn’t specify whether Smith felt that tightness in his legs, back, or wallet, so we don’t know exactly what kept the linebacker from making his preseason debut. Regardless, Eberflus didn’t seem too worried about Smith missing the entire preseason, even though he’s expected to play a key role in his defense.
