NBC Sports Chicago

Joe Crede had a wake up call in the major leagues

When NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien asked Joe Crede about his unresponsiveness during interviews at the beginning of his career, he answered candidly. "Not many people want to talk when they're hitting .220 and .230." Crede said. Crede's career didn't begin the way he wanted, he admitted on NBC Sports...
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox’ Davis Martin pulled in 3rd inning of 10-5 loss to Diamondbacks

Jake McCarthy had a career-high four hits, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the fading Chicago White Sox 10-5 on Saturday night. Geraldo Perdomo and Carson Kelly each had three RBIs as fourth-place Arizona handed Chicago its eighth loss in 10 games. The reigning AL Central champions dropped one game below .500 at 63-64. Merrill Kelly surrendered Gavin Sheets' three-run homer in the first, but allowed just one run over the next 6 1/3 innings in his first win since July 25. Kelly (11-5) yielded five hits and struck out seven while stopping a string of five straight no-decisions.
NBC Sports Chicago

Robert, Moncada kept out of Friday's game with injuries

Luis Robert (wrist) and Yoán Moncada (hamstring) were left out of Friday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Both will not serve stints on the injured list. Robert dealt with a visible wrist injury in Thursday's series finale against the Baltimore Orioles. He took several at-bats with a bad wrist, finishing his swings with one arm.
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox's Johnny Cueto hopes to fend off D-backs

Tony La Russa receives reimbursement for managing the Chicago White Sox, but he pondered the prospect of turning the tables after right-hander Johnny Cueto's most recent start. "Really, it's worth paying just to watch him," La Russa said. "He's an artist." Cueto again proved dominant on Saturday, blanking the host...
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields: Preseason finale was 'turning point' for offense

The Bears offense entered Saturday’s preseason finale with plenty to prove. They punted three times in their first real test against the Chiefs, and managed a field goal in their one series against the Seahawks in Week 2. Beyond putting points on the board, Matt Eberflus made it clear that the unit as a wholeー a young roster working to install a new schemeー needed time to jell.
NBC Sports Chicago

Luis Robert wrist causes swing issues against Orioles

Luis Robert appeared in the locker room at Camden Yards with his wrist wrapped tightly, according to reports from the game. His swing was compromised from a visible wrist injury he suffered through during Thursday's series finale against the Baltimore Orioles. In his final at-bat of the game, the issue was clearly noticeable as he struck out on a 101 mph fastball against Félix Bautista.
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Troy Murray on his new role as Hawks TV color analyst

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Troy Murray joins Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau to talk about his new role as a television color analyst. Murray also provides an update on his health and discusses what it will be like to return to TV for the first time in two decades, trying to develop on-air chemistry with Chris Vosters, his thoughts on the Blackhawks’ rebuild and much more.
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs pay respect to Pujols' 'insane' career

As a kid, Cubs outfielder Ian Happ would emulate Albert Pujols’ batting stance and play video games that had the longtime Cardinals slugger as the cover athlete. Fast forward to this week, when Happ was in the opposite dugout as Pujols came to Wrigley Field — likely for the final time — on the verge of baseball history.
NBC Sports Chicago

Eberflus: Roquan Smith will be ready for regular season

Roquan Smith was expected to play in the Bears’ final preseason game on Saturday night, but when it came time for kickoff Smith was on the sidelines in street clothes. According to Matt Eberflus, Smith felt “tightness” as he went through pregame warmups. Eberflus wouldn’t specify whether Smith felt that tightness in his legs, back, or wallet, so we don’t know exactly what kept the linebacker from making his preseason debut. Regardless, Eberflus didn’t seem too worried about Smith missing the entire preseason, even though he’s expected to play a key role in his defense.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

