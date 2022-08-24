Read full article on original website
Luzerne County Coroner resigns
LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken submitted his resignation on Thursday, just one week after he presented data supporting his argument that more staffing and funding are warranted in the office. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, the coroner said he must work...
Schuyler Avenue Elementary officially closes following WVW board vote
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Wyoming Valley West School Board officially voted that Schuyler Avenue Elementary School is closed as of Wednesday, August 24th. The board held a public hearing on the possible closure on May 23rd, giving parents and teachers a chance to voice their opinions on the matter. At the end of the school year, students gave a final farewell to their school, one which has now been open for 102 years.
Teen from Luzerne County charged as an adult in death of young teenager
LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — A 17-year-old Luzerne County teen has been charged as an adult in the death of a 17-year-old girl early this morning. Pennsylvania State Police say they responded to a home on Sand Hollow Drive in Butler Township, Luzerne County around 5:05 a.m. Inside they found...
Scranton Police Officer charged with federal program fraud
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Scranton Police Officer, Jeffrey J. Vaughn, age 50, was charged yesterday by criminal information with one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. The information alleges that...
Pottsville and Tamaqua Receive Grant for New Housing
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL (WOLF) — “Pottsville and Tamaqua successfully applied for a million-dollar grant”. The City of Pottsville and Tamaqua Borough will both receive new market-rate housing opportunities thanks to a grant. Both areas will benefit by receiving $500,000 each to help revitalize their downtowns and bring more people...
Fundraiser for Nescopeck and Berwick tragedy held at Taps Bar and Grill
BERWICK,COLUMBIA CO (WOLF) — Raising money for the victims of yet another tragedy. The Taps sports bar and grill in Berwick hosted a fundraiser today for the victims of that deadly hit and run crash near the Intoxicology Department Bar on August 13th, and the victims of the Nescopeck fire that killed 10 people earlier this month.
Fire tears through business in Carbon County
MAHONING TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — Dozens of crews responded to a business fire Wednesday night in Mahoning Township. Officials say the fire broke out around8 PM at the Estes Express Lanes, a full-service transportation provider. Multiple trucks and a warehouse were burning when fire crews arrived on scene.
Man wanted since last month for stalking, terroristic threats, arrested Wednesday
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man wanted since late last month for stalking, threatening, and harassing multiple people has finally been apprehended by police. According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, 45-year-old Brian Muffley was taken into custody on Wednesday and placed in the Monroe County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.
Lane restriction on I-81 for bridge safety inspections
SUSQUEHANNA CO., (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Friday that there will be a lane restriction on I-81 SB in Susquehanna County from August 29th-August 31st. The restriction will begin at mile marker 206.6 to perform bridge safety inspections. Inspections will run from 8 AM to 4 PM. Motorists can check...
State Police investigate hazing incident at high school in Bradford County
ATHENS, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — Officials with the Athens Area School District along with Pennsylvania State Police are investigating following alleged hazing incidents involving the high school's football team. According to a release by the district's superintendent, State Police are investigating after receiving reports of bullying, hazing, and other...
Single-lane restriction on I-80 East Friday-Sunday for bridge work
MONROE CO., (WOLF) — Single lane conditions are to be expected on Interstate 80 East in Monroe County from 9 PM Friday to 7 PM Sunday for bridge work. Drivers should be alert for possible significant delays on I-80 east this weekend between Exits 293 (I-380) & 298 (Scotrun) for bridge repair work.
New travel plaza opens in Dorrance
DORRANCE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Onvo opened its new flagship travel plaza in Dorrance. This is Onvo's first travel location in Luzerne County. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was hosted today to celebrate its opening. The travel plaza features Sunoco gas, truck diesel, and a full-sized Burger King. About $2,000 were...
ESU constructs new University Center to accommodate for growing student population
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO., (WOLF) — East Stroudsburg University is building a new University Center that will house a large ballroom, bookstore, theater, food court, and offices for student clubs, organizations, and services in an environmentally friendly building. According to a release by the university, this new environmentally friendly...
Snapchat argument leads to teen behind bars facing attempted homicide charges
FAIRFIELD TWP, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — An 18-year-old from Montoursville is in police custody facing attempted homicide charges after allegedly firing a gun at 6 juveniles following a Snapchat argument. State Police say that between August 5th and August 7th, Mandon Watts engaged in an argument via Snapchat with...
West End Fair Celebrates Its 100th Birthday
GILBERT, MONROE CO. (WOLF) — “It’s a lot of fun a lot of good people, a lot of people know everybody else, and its just an awful lot of fun” says one vendor. The annual West End Fair in Gilbert is back and better than ever. What began in 1920, has developed over the years and has given residents of the local area a family tradition each summer to come and enjoy.
Motorcyclist faces 'traumatic injuries' after running red light, colliding with dump truck
TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A motorcyclist is in the hospital suffering from multiple traumatic injuries after colliding with a dump truck Thursday morning. According to Taylor Police Chief Brian Holland, the crash happened at the intersection of South Keyser Avenue and Continental Street in Taylor at around 11:45 AM.
MLB star and Team Australia join local kids in a game of wiffle ball
WILLIAMSPORT,LYCOMING CO.(WOLF) — An appearance from a baseball legend and the little league world series team from Australia made a lasting impact on young baseball fans in Williamsport. The front lawn at UPMC was packed with smiles and excitement. Kids in Lycoming County had a day to remember. They...
Scranton Prep to meet Lakeland
The high school football season kicks off Friday night with a matchup of two Friday Night Rivals top ten teams. Scranton Prep is ranked 9th and Lakeland 2nd when the two teams square off. This week Prep Running back and Penn State recruit London Montgomery announced he will miss the...
