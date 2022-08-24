GILBERT, MONROE CO. (WOLF) — “It’s a lot of fun a lot of good people, a lot of people know everybody else, and its just an awful lot of fun” says one vendor. The annual West End Fair in Gilbert is back and better than ever. What began in 1920, has developed over the years and has given residents of the local area a family tradition each summer to come and enjoy.

GILBERT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO