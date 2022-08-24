ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County Coroner resigns

LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken submitted his resignation on Thursday, just one week after he presented data supporting his argument that more staffing and funding are warranted in the office. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, the coroner said he must work...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Schuyler Avenue Elementary officially closes following WVW board vote

KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Wyoming Valley West School Board officially voted that Schuyler Avenue Elementary School is closed as of Wednesday, August 24th. The board held a public hearing on the possible closure on May 23rd, giving parents and teachers a chance to voice their opinions on the matter. At the end of the school year, students gave a final farewell to their school, one which has now been open for 102 years.
KINGSTON, PA
Scranton Police Officer charged with federal program fraud

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Scranton Police Officer, Jeffrey J. Vaughn, age 50, was charged yesterday by criminal information with one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. The information alleges that...
SCRANTON, PA
Pottsville and Tamaqua Receive Grant for New Housing

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL (WOLF) — “Pottsville and Tamaqua successfully applied for a million-dollar grant”. The City of Pottsville and Tamaqua Borough will both receive new market-rate housing opportunities thanks to a grant. Both areas will benefit by receiving $500,000 each to help revitalize their downtowns and bring more people...
TAMAQUA, PA
Fundraiser for Nescopeck and Berwick tragedy held at Taps Bar and Grill

BERWICK,COLUMBIA CO (WOLF) — Raising money for the victims of yet another tragedy. The Taps sports bar and grill in Berwick hosted a fundraiser today for the victims of that deadly hit and run crash near the Intoxicology Department Bar on August 13th, and the victims of the Nescopeck fire that killed 10 people earlier this month.
BERWICK, PA
Fire tears through business in Carbon County

MAHONING TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — Dozens of crews responded to a business fire Wednesday night in Mahoning Township. Officials say the fire broke out around8 PM at the Estes Express Lanes, a full-service transportation provider. Multiple trucks and a warehouse were burning when fire crews arrived on scene.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Lane restriction on I-81 for bridge safety inspections

SUSQUEHANNA CO., (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Friday that there will be a lane restriction on I-81 SB in Susquehanna County from August 29th-August 31st. The restriction will begin at mile marker 206.6 to perform bridge safety inspections. Inspections will run from 8 AM to 4 PM. Motorists can check...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
State Police investigate hazing incident at high school in Bradford County

ATHENS, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — Officials with the Athens Area School District along with Pennsylvania State Police are investigating following alleged hazing incidents involving the high school's football team. According to a release by the district's superintendent, State Police are investigating after receiving reports of bullying, hazing, and other...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
New travel plaza opens in Dorrance

DORRANCE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Onvo opened its new flagship travel plaza in Dorrance. This is Onvo's first travel location in Luzerne County. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was hosted today to celebrate its opening. The travel plaza features Sunoco gas, truck diesel, and a full-sized Burger King. About $2,000 were...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
West End Fair Celebrates Its 100th Birthday

GILBERT, MONROE CO. (WOLF) — “It’s a lot of fun a lot of good people, a lot of people know everybody else, and its just an awful lot of fun” says one vendor. The annual West End Fair in Gilbert is back and better than ever. What began in 1920, has developed over the years and has given residents of the local area a family tradition each summer to come and enjoy.
GILBERT, PA
MLB star and Team Australia join local kids in a game of wiffle ball

WILLIAMSPORT,LYCOMING CO.(WOLF) — An appearance from a baseball legend and the little league world series team from Australia made a lasting impact on young baseball fans in Williamsport. The front lawn at UPMC was packed with smiles and excitement. Kids in Lycoming County had a day to remember. They...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Scranton Prep to meet Lakeland

The high school football season kicks off Friday night with a matchup of two Friday Night Rivals top ten teams. Scranton Prep is ranked 9th and Lakeland 2nd when the two teams square off. This week Prep Running back and Penn State recruit London Montgomery announced he will miss the...
SCRANTON, PA

