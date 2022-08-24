ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newman Lake, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM2

Confirmed trailer fire near Fairchild AFB

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — According to Airway Heights fire officials, there is a working structure fire along Highway 2 near Fairchild Air Force Base. That fire started just before 11 p.m. Saturday next to Highway 2. This a developing story and more details will be provided if we learn...
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA
KREM2

Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane County, WA
Accidents
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Newman Lake, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Spokane County, WA
Crime & Safety
KHQ Right Now

Evacuations lowered to Level 1 for all areas affected by Palisades Fire

SPOKANE, Wash. - A brush fire off of north Government Way began Friday evening, covering an estimated 41.5 acres by Saturday afternoon. Fire crews from multiple districts responded, including the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), conducting air drops of water and retardant while ground units tackled steep terrain to fight the fire head-on. Level 3 evacuations were issued for the area on Friday, and Red Cross opened a shelter to host residents displaced by the brush fire.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire Tv#Structure Fire#Youtube Tv#Accident#Krem On Social Media#The Channel Store#Fire Tv
KREM2

Two lanes on I-90 near Spokane International Airport closing for repairs

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Drivers traveling on I-90 near Spokane International Airport (GEG) will need to plan ahead as nightly delays are expected for a few days. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), beginning Sunday, Aug. 28 until Wednesday, Aug. 31, the left two lanes on I-90 eastbound, from the Geiger interchange to Maple Street, will be closed.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Motorcycle crash cleared from westbound I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash has been cleared from westbound I-90 near Argonne Road. A motorcycle crashed and caught fire at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle left before Washington State Patrol arrived. The crash is now clear and all closed lanes are back open. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
Bonner County Daily Bee

White's Laclede mill destroyed by fire

Last Thursday night a fire starting in the planing mill of A.C. White Lumber Company at Laclede destroyed the sawmill, planing mill, $400,000-worth of manufactured lumber, a company residence, boarding house and bunkhouse and the residence of W. J. Hodge. The total loss is estimated at $700,000, with insurance to approximately $400,000.
LACLEDE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Intersection at Francis and Florida closed due to crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are currently on the scene of a crash on E Francis Ave and N Florida St. The crash involved a car and motorcycle. One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. SPD has completely shut down traffic at the intersection and drivers should seek alternative routes. The incident is under investigation. COPYRIGHT 2022...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy