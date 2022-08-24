Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
HS Football Preview: Byron Bears are ready to take a chunk out of the competition
(ABC 6 News) — It’s been the most physical practice the Byron football coaching staff has seen this preseason. The intensity and excitement all in preparation for a major opening game. “It’s full-speed all the time,” Bears defensive tackle Seth Lampat said. “This year, we’re going full-speed, non-stop.”...
KAAL-TV
Kasson-Mantorville Boys Soccer loses home opener against Lake City 2-1
Highlights of Kasson-Mantorville Boys Soccer’s 2-1 loss to Lake City. Kasson-Mantorville High School Sports Kasson Mantorville Kasson-Mantorville KoMets Boys Soccer.
KAAL-TV
Goonie’s Comedy Club is back in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – A fan favorite comedy club is back in Rochester after a two-year hiatus. Friday, Goonie’s held its grand opening. Mark Klampe has been running the comedy club since 2017 and he’s hoping to pick up where they left off. “It’s been over two...
KAAL-TV
Kasson wrestler charged with assault
(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson wrestler was charged with two counts of assault after a Feb. 26 altercation. According to a criminal complaint filed Aug. 23, Rochester law enforcement met with a juvenile male at the St. Marys emergency department in February. The juvenile told officers that Reed...
Closure Planned Monday for Olmsted County Road
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- Part of a road in rural Olmsted County is scheduled to close on Monday. A news release from Olmsted County Public Works says crews will shut down County Rd. 142 from 19th Ave. Southeast to West Ave to replace a culver and work on the ditch. The closed stretch is between Dover and St. Charles.
KAAL-TV
Alden brothers compete in 4-H showing at the State Fair
(ABC 6 News) – A pair of Alden brothers are competing in 4-H showing at this years Minnesota State Fair. It runs in the family for Maddox and Elliot Christensen who are at the fair for another year of 4-H showing. Their mom, Kris, showed when she was younger,...
KAAL-TV
Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code
(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
KIMT
SE Minnesota woman receives national dentistry scholarship
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A southeastern Minnesota woman has won a prestigious national scholarship. Rochester Community and Technical College says Stacey Kruger of Wabasha is one of just five people in the entire country to be awarded a 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship, which supports the professional development of dental professionals. The scholarship is open to all dental assistants, Dental Assisting National Board certificants, and other oral healthcare professionals.
KAAL-TV
Goats finish their work to control vegetation in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea recently used goats to help control vegetation in one area of town. The goats were provided by the southern Minnesota company, Goats on the Go, which provides prescribed grazing to control vegetation. The city owns land on Eunice Drive atop...
Car Once Owned by Hollywood Star Spotted at Steele County Fair
Thousands of fairgoers walked through the Auto Museum Building during the recent Steele County Free Fair. The theme in 2022 was convertibles. Those who read the back stories posted with each vehicle left with a great deal of knowledge. If you noticed the 1967 Cadillac DeVille in the back corner, you could have read about its famous owner.
KAAL-TV
Greekfest kicks off Friday morning in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The weekend-long event, Greekfest, kicks off Friday. Greekfest takes place every year during the last weekend in Aug. and has since 1963. They have been planning this event for the last six months and preparing food for the last month and a half. Between 50-75 volunteers have been donating their Saturdays to prepare for the festivities.
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
New Feature at Rochester Gas Station Will Make You Do a Double-Take
Next time you are filling up at a gas station in Rochester, Minnesota, you may do a double-take when you get ready to pay for that coffee and donut!. You'll Do A Double-Take When You See What's New at a Rochester Gas Station!. One of my kids went to Kwik...
KAAL-TV
Walk with an Artist event comes to life in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – Thursday, the Rochester Art Center had a unique exhibit that wasn’t on display, but rather performed. It’s called ‘The Heron’s Hunt’ and is a part of the series titled ‘Walk With an Artist.’. The exhibit was presented at Mayo...
Another Drop in Rochester Public Schools Student Test Scores
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The new Minnesota Report Card issued by the State Education Department illustrates the impact of the COVID pandemic and other factors on student performance. It found significant declines in grade-level proficiency standards by students in the Rochester School District and statewide. The percentage of Rochester...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
This week's Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff's reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. A 2013 Chevrolet driven by Kelly Meyer, 53, of Cannon Falls, collided with the spray arm inside of the car wash at the Cannon Mall on Sunday, Aug. 21. No value given. Citations. Aug. 20. Brian Svoboda, 37,...
Southern Minnesota News
Teen hospitalized in Rochester following Watonwan County crash
A 16-year-old boy was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester Wednesday afternoon following a crash on Highway 60 between Madelia and Lewisville. The teen was driving a Nissan Versa that was westbound on the highway when it collided with a westbound semi east of Co Rd 117. The...
Two Men Charged for Role in Fight Outside of Rochester Bar
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men were arraigned on felony charges Wednesday for their role in a fight outside of a Rochester bar early Tuesday morning. Prosecutors say 20-year-old Kenneth Herrera of Rochester and 36-year-old Willie Friston of Clarksville, MS were seen beating a man suspected of being unconscious in the area of Broadway Ave. South and 3rd St. Southwest around 2:30 a.m. The criminal complaint said a bartender told responding officers he broke up an argument earlier in the night between the victim and the two men. The witnesses said Herrera and Frinston left the area in a vehicle and shared a description of the vehicle with officers.
KAAL-TV
Austin ArtWorks Festival back for its 11th year
(ABC 6 News) – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend and want to support local businesses and artists, you’ll want to check out the Austin ArtWorks Festival. Free and open to the public, the annual event is a celebration of the arts. More than...
Possibility for Severe Storms Prompt Flood Watch for Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The possibility of 3-4 inches of rain for some areas has prompted the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Rochester and surrounding communities in southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa. The Flood Watch begins at 10 p.m. Saturday and is scheduled to end at...
