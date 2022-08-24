Read full article on original website
Alicia Studio 13 in Haverhill to Host Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Sept. 8
Alicia Studio 13 in Haverhill is hosting a business networking mixer for members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce. Besides networking, there will be appetizers and business card drawing for door prizes. The mixer takes place Thursday, Sep. 8, from 5-7 p.m., at Alicia Studio 13, 32 Washington St.,...
BOSTON — Ten local high schools will play Thanksgiving football at Boston’s Fenway Park in November, organizers announced Thursday. Tickets are now available for a slate of rivalry games that will be held at the beloved ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Fenway Sports Group said in a news release.
Jouel Gómez of Haverhill, a Northern Essex Community College graduate, community volunteer and current president of the college’s Alumni Board, was recently confirmed as the new alumni-elected member of the Northern Essex Board of Trustees by Gov. Charlie Baker. Gómez is a senior manager at Massachusetts General Brigham’s...
In the 19th and early 20th century, three philanthropists left an impression on this city in Essex County that lingers to this day. More than a century after they died, David Nevins Sr. (1809-1881), Edward F. Searles (1841-1920) and Charles H. Tenney (1842-1919) are names that come up time and again in Methuen.
Sen. Barry R. Finegold, recognizing his wife, family and friends who battled cancer, is hosting a concert at the new Fenway Music Hall Saturday to raise money for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and support the Scars Foundation. Finegold’s 617 Rocks Foundation, in partnership with Live Nation, said its first annual charity...
Haverhill High School’s class of 1976 is searching for classmates to help celebrate its 45th Reunion. The reunion features appetizers, salad, buffet dinner, desserts and a cash bar. DJ Brian will provide the entertainment. It takes place Saturday, Sept. 24, beginning at 6 p.m., at the function room and...
WILMINGTON, MA — The Aleppo Shriners are holding their 7th annual Car Show on Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 10am to 2pm, at the Shriners Auditorium (99 Fordham Street). Proceeds will benefit the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. Admission is free to the public. The event includes music, prizes,...
Haverhill Public Schools are getting ready for the first day of school with staff participating in workshops, professional development classes and more. In a statement, the school department said yesterday, in preparation for the opening of buildings on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it has increased security; added vape detectors at multiple schools; inspected and upgraded public address systems; conducted deep cleaning; painted, added and evaluated classrooms; inspected properties for accessibility and code compliance; trimmed and removed trees for safety; and excavated parking areas to create more spaces and student areas.
Members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce are gathering tonight for business networking at Tuscan Market’s Beer Garden. Besides meeting new business contacts, the Chamber says there will be complimentary appetizers, a cash bar and door prize drawings. The event takes place tonight, Aug. 22, from 5- 7...
Revere Beach is a public beach in Revere, Massachusetts. It is located about five kilometers north of Boston, and was founded in 1896 as the first public beach in the country. In the past it was known as the Coney Island of New England. In summer it is a very busy beach where tourism is quite intense.
Eammon’s Heart Foundation, which aims to help young people become free from substance abuse, is launching a free, educational speaker series and open discussion on addiction, prevention, recovery and the role mental health plays. The first program features a representative from Congresswoman Lori Trahan’s office; former Haverhill City Councilor...
We all know about the tragic Ipswich Mill strike of 1913, when police fired to break up a gathering of immigrant workers demanding increased wages. An innocent bystander, Nicoletta Papadopoulou, was fatally shot. This is not that story. Much as Shakespeare had his tragedies and comedies, this Ipswich labor story...
Gregory J. DiBurro, 72, longtime owner of Pat’s Beef House in Haverhill died Friday, Aug. 19, at Lahey Hospital in Burlington. DiBurro, of Newton, N.H., was born in Haverhill Dec. 29, 1949, son of the late Pasquale J. and Emily (Kokinos) DiBurro. He was educated in the Haverhill school system and was a graduate of Haverhill High School. He went on to serve in the Army Reserves for six years during the Vietnam Era.
TOPSFIELD — “Chart-topping, multi-platinum country music icon, Trace Adkins, will perform” on Friday, October 7, at the Topsfield Fair, organizers announced. It will be one stop on Adkins’ “The Way I Wanna Go Tour.”. “This larger-than-life star has sold over 11 million albums and charted...
MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - A beloved snack bar in Merrimac is providing one more weekend of tasty summer bites. Skip’s Snack Bar is closing after 75 years of serving customers, who have turned out in droves to send off the roadside restaurant. Many customers reminisced about decades of trips...
BOSTON — Stunning videos and images of lightning strikes were captured Friday as strong storms swept through the region. Bolts of lightning illuminated the dark sky over Boston when severe thunderstorms thumped the Bay State with torrential rain, wind, and hail. The storms caused damage in many communities and...
The exterior of this home, neat and clean and reflective of its turn-of-the-last-century pedigree, gives no indication that the interior holds many modern upgrades. Situated on a 0.13-acre corner lot in a North Shore town best known — perhaps unfairly — for its Route 1 traffic, the home has been renovated from top to bottom, with new flooring, fresh interior paint, an updated electric system, and a new first-floor bath, among other changes.
Table Talk Pies is hosting a Customer Appreciation Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27 and offering customers three 4" snack pies for just $1. The offer is available from 9 AM to 5 PM at The Pie Store at Table Talk Pies at 153 Green St. in Worcester. Table Talk snack...
Once part of Salem, Beverly was incorporated in 1668 and just over a century later launched the USS Hannah, the first ship ever to be commissioned by the U.S. military. The city has a wealth of architecture from the 18th and 19th centuries, especially around the Fish Flake Hill Historic District, which goes back to Beverly’s early maritime days.
Craig Williams from West Point, New York, performs an organ concert Wednesday at Methuen Memorial Music Hall. Williams will be playing works by Dupre, Thayer, Williams, Faxon, Sowande, Price and Liszt on the first concert pipe organ in the United States. The concert takes place Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 7:30...
