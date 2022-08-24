Haverhill Public Schools are getting ready for the first day of school with staff participating in workshops, professional development classes and more. In a statement, the school department said yesterday, in preparation for the opening of buildings on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it has increased security; added vape detectors at multiple schools; inspected and upgraded public address systems; conducted deep cleaning; painted, added and evaluated classrooms; inspected properties for accessibility and code compliance; trimmed and removed trees for safety; and excavated parking areas to create more spaces and student areas.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO