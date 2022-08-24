ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Methuen (MA)

In the 19th and early 20th century, three philanthropists left an impression on this city in Essex County that lingers to this day. More than a century after they died, David Nevins Sr. (1809-1881), Edward F. Searles (1841-1920) and Charles H. Tenney (1842-1919) are names that come up time and again in Methuen.
METHUEN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Haverhill, MA
Sports
Wilmington Apple

THIS WEEKEND: Shriners Auditorium To Hold Huge Car Show On August 28

WILMINGTON, MA — The Aleppo Shriners are holding their 7th annual Car Show on Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 10am to 2pm, at the Shriners Auditorium (99 Fordham Street). Proceeds will benefit the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. Admission is free to the public. The event includes music, prizes,...
WILMINGTON, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Schools List Upgrades Ahead of First Day of School; Youngest Pupils to Get Backpacks

Haverhill Public Schools are getting ready for the first day of school with staff participating in workshops, professional development classes and more. In a statement, the school department said yesterday, in preparation for the opening of buildings on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it has increased security; added vape detectors at multiple schools; inspected and upgraded public address systems; conducted deep cleaning; painted, added and evaluated classrooms; inspected properties for accessibility and code compliance; trimmed and removed trees for safety; and excavated parking areas to create more spaces and student areas.
HAVERHILL, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haverhill High School
tourcounsel.com

The Stunning Revere Beach in Massachusetts

Revere Beach is a public beach in Revere, Massachusetts. It is located about five kilometers north of Boston, and was founded in 1896 as the first public beach in the country. In the past it was known as the Coney Island of New England. In summer it is a very busy beach where tourism is quite intense.
REVERE, MA
thelocalne.ws

Column: Striking out at Crane Beach

We all know about the tragic Ipswich Mill strike of 1913, when police fired to break up a gathering of immigrant workers demanding increased wages. An innocent bystander, Nicoletta Papadopoulou, was fatally shot. This is not that story. Much as Shakespeare had his tragedies and comedies, this Ipswich labor story...
IPSWICH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WHAV

Gregory DiBurro, Former Owner of Pat’s Beef House, Dies at 72

Gregory J. DiBurro, 72, longtime owner of Pat’s Beef House in Haverhill died Friday, Aug. 19, at Lahey Hospital in Burlington. DiBurro, of Newton, N.H., was born in Haverhill Dec. 29, 1949, son of the late Pasquale J. and Emily (Kokinos) DiBurro. He was educated in the Haverhill school system and was a graduate of Haverhill High School. He went on to serve in the Army Reserves for six years during the Vietnam Era.
HAVERHILL, MA
thelocalne.ws

Honky Tonk Badonkadonk star to perform at Topsfield Fair

TOPSFIELD — “Chart-topping, multi-platinum country music icon, Trace Adkins, will perform” on Friday, October 7, at the Topsfield Fair, organizers announced. It will be one stop on Adkins’ “The Way I Wanna Go Tour.”. “This larger-than-life star has sold over 11 million albums and charted...
TOPSFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Beloved Merrimac snack bar closing after 75 years

MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - A beloved snack bar in Merrimac is providing one more weekend of tasty summer bites. Skip’s Snack Bar is closing after 75 years of serving customers, who have turned out in droves to send off the roadside restaurant. Many customers reminisced about decades of trips...
MERRIMAC, MA
Boston Globe

Home of the Week: For $529,000, a Saugus Colonial updated from head to toe

The exterior of this home, neat and clean and reflective of its turn-of-the-last-century pedigree, gives no indication that the interior holds many modern upgrades. Situated on a 0.13-acre corner lot in a North Shore town best known — perhaps unfairly — for its Route 1 traffic, the home has been renovated from top to bottom, with new flooring, fresh interior paint, an updated electric system, and a new first-floor bath, among other changes.
SAUGUS, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Beverly (MA)

Once part of Salem, Beverly was incorporated in 1668 and just over a century later launched the USS Hannah, the first ship ever to be commissioned by the U.S. military. The city has a wealth of architecture from the 18th and 19th centuries, especially around the Fish Flake Hill Historic District, which goes back to Beverly’s early maritime days.
BEVERLY, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy