Read full article on original website
Related
Free school lunch program is ending, leaving families scrambling
More than 26 million free meals were served to students every day because of a federal free school lunch for all program that started during the pandemic. Now, that program is ending and families must apply for meal coverage, but only certain incomes meet the requirements. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda spoke with families directly impacted and looks at how one school district is trying to meet the need.Aug. 22, 2022.
Allrecipes.com
McDonald's Is Celebrating Back-to-School With Food Deals Next Week
We hate to say it, but summer is coming to a close. This means back-to-school season is upon us. Which also means your days are about to get a little busier. That's why McDonald's is having its own "Syllabus Week" where customers can score four days worth of food deals to make mealtime easier.
ConsumerAffairs
Lunch meat prices are on the rise in the heart of back-to-school season
With back-to-school season in full swing, parents are gearing up for the fall term, which often involves a number of important purchases. While kids might love picking out new backpacks and notebooks, the recent surge in prices in just about every category may have many parents feeling stressed. Now, grocery...
Comments / 0