Update: OR 126 McKenzie Highway reopened after crash
UPDATE #2 (12:45 p.m.) : ODOT announced all lanes of OR 126 McKenzie Highway are open. ODOT says to watch for crews still in the area. UPDATE #1: ODOT says one lane of OR 126 McKenzie Highway is now open. Crews are responding to a crash still in the area. ODOT Expect delays and use caution.
Semi spills load on Beltline Hwy in Eugene, closes exit to Delta Hwy
A crash involving a semi-truck has shut down the Beltline Highway interchange to Delta Highway in Lane County Friday morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation tweeted.
Traffic on McKenzie Highway slowed near Vida due to fatal crash
VIDA, Ore. -- McKenzie Highway, also known as Highway 126, has had one lane closed due to a crash, the Oregon Department of Transportation says. ODOT reports one lane of the highway is closed near milepost 31, which is 5 miles east of Vida, due to a crash. Oregon State Police officials say there has been at least one fatality, but they have not yet provided other details about the crash itself. Officials say this will be an extended closure as they investigate and clean up the wreck. ODOT says to look out for crews in the area.
Eugene’s DMV will close for one week and will re-open in new office
The Eugene DMV will close its doors for one week, starting Aug. 29. The temporary shutdown will allow the agency to move from its current, temporary location inside Valley River Center to a standalone building on the northwest side of the mall. The address of the new building is 499 Valley River Center.
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR (August 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at approximately 1:15A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 32. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Dodge Charger, operated by...
RV Couple Claims Harassment; Food Share Recipient of Grant Money; Report on Local Creeks and Rivers; COVID-19
A person who refers to himself as a citizen of Florence is saying he is unduly being targeted for parking his RV on the city streets of Florence. Jeff Iak has begun a Facebook campaign and sent letters to the City Council stating that he believes that what he has experienced has been tantamount to harassment by City Code officer Dan Frazier. Iak stated in his correspondence to the city council that on three occasions they have been asked to move. He also said on social media that they are currently unable to find or afford conventional housing. Florence City Manager Erin Reynolds confirmed the actions of the city code officer, but said that the city does not target individuals, but merely respond to complaints lodged by individuals.
Eugene Springfield Fire extinguishes shed fire before it spreads to house
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Fire crews were able to put out a shed fire before it spread to an attached house on Friday, Eugene Springfield Fire said. Fire officials said they responded to a grass fire at a house on south 37th Street in Springfield just before 2:30 p.m. on August 26. Upon arrival, they found the fire had spread to a nearby shed and was threatening to spread onto the house attached to the shed. Officials say crews quickly mounted an attack on the fire, and were able to have it totally extinguished by about 3 p.m. The fire did not spread onto the house.
One killed, three hurt when driver crashes into tree off Highway 126W in Lane County
An Oregon man died and three other people were hurt Saturday morning when a driver crashed into a tree off of Highway 126W west of Walton. Oregon State Police said Chad Colborn, 39, of Florence, was driving west on the highway in a Chevy Colorado when at about 6:20 a.m. he missed a corner, went off the road, and struck a tree.
One dead after car hits utility pole near Junction City
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man is dead after a single-vehicle crash along Highway 99E near Junction City Saturday, police said. The crash happened at about 1:15 a.m. near milepost 32. Police identified the victim as Randal Hahn Jr. They said he was driving south in a black Dodge Charger...
Metros sending the most people to Eugene
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Eugene from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
One man dead after car crashes into tree along Highway 126 near Walton
HIGHWAY 126, Ore. -- One man is dead after a crash along Highway 126 near Walton, police said. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m., about four miles west of Walton at milepost 29, according to police. Police identified the man who died as Chad Colborn, 39, of Florence. They...
Transitional housing program set to end in October as COVID-related funding runs dry
EUGENE, Ore. -- A St. Vincent de Paul program that temporarily places high risk people with nowhere else to go into motel rooms in Eugene is set to end on Oct. 31, more than two years after it started, according to the nonprofit's director, Terry McDonald. Since the program started...
Swastika Mountain in Lane County will get new name
Swastika Mountain, located outside Cottage Grove in Lane County, will soon be renamed.
DRIVER HOSPITALIZED AFTER LOG TRUCK ACCIDENT
The driver was hospitalized after a log truck accident Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:10 a.m. a driver apparently fell asleep while driving the loaded vehicle down river on Tyee Road in the Umpqua area, causing his truck to leave the roadway. The truck...
Massive illegal marijuana operation raided near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that they and a host of other law enforcement agencies have carried out a search warrant at an illegal marijuana operation, seizing thousands of plants, making one arrest and releasing several migrant workers believed to be victims of human trafficking.
Sweet Home wastewater treatment plant loses biological life in basin
On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Sweet Home wastewater treatment plant experienced an increase of approximately double its usual flow of 700 gallons per minute. For three to four hours that day, its influent level was at 1,400 GPM. Then, three or four days later, the plant lost nearly all biological life in its aeration basin.
Man dead following crash on Highway 42 near Tenmile
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police Troopers said just before 1 p.m. Friday, they responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 42 near milepost 64 near Tenmile. Troopers said Bruce Tims, 56, of Dillard was driving westbound in a brown Chevrolet truck when he went into the ditch, through a fence, left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
CHANGE IN CITATIONS, DUE TO SURVEILLANCE CAMERA
Roseburg Police have made a change in who was cited for a two-vehicle accident last month. The RPD report said on July 13th the vehicles collided on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in the east entrance to Bi-Mart. At the time, the 78-year old driver was cited for making a dangerous left turn. The driver was seriously injured in the wreck and continues to be bed-ridden at this time. The report said surveillance of the accident was recently discovered from a camera in the store’s parking lot. That surveillance showed that the other driver, a 20-year old man, was driving about twice the speed limit when the crash occurred.
Nearly 9K marijuana plants seized, destroyed in massive bust
It may have been "reefer madness" on Wednesday as a massive criminal marijuana growth operation was taken down.
Passenger from Scio single-engine plane crash dies
LINN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The passenger on the single-engine airplane that crashed Sunday afternoon near Scio on Richardson Gap Road died Wednesday from her injuries, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. The passenger was identified as Amy Jackson of Independence, and the wife of the deceased aircraft...
