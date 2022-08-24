Read full article on original website
Clarence Fambrough
3d ago
you got 7 million. yes I understand the girl is dead. but according to the media. she was hot her boyfriend out so it's her own fault bottom line. but our mom had no problem spending the money
Reply(6)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha Arshad
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Related
wdrb.com
1 shot in Camp Taylor neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the Camp Taylor neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the shooting in the 4200 block of Clark Street around 1:45 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. On scene, officers found a man who had been shot.
Wave 3
Corrections officer fired for offensive LMPD video mentioning Breonna Taylor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Corrections officer has been fired from the department after making an offensive video mentioning Breonna Taylor. Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Turhan Knight is seen in the video at the Louisville Metro Police Department’s set up at the Kentucky State Fair. “Trying to...
Child and man shot on Accomack Drive, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 3900 block of Accomack Dr. around 1 a.m. Sunday. When Eighth Division officers arrived, they said they found a 12-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man that had been shot. She was transported to...
wdrb.com
'This is just the beginning' | Kenneth Walker, boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, reacts to guilty plea of former LMPD officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor is responding to the guilty plea of a former Louisville Metro Police officer, the first in relation to her death. "I've waited almost two and a half years for today," Kenneth Walker said in a video on Thursday. "For the first time, a member of LMPD took responsibility for what happened that night. Not only did detective Goodlett plead guilty, but she admitted she did not act alone."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Corrections graduates 8 officers, seeking more with hiring event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections is working to address its officer shortage after numerous deaths, a change in leadership and a federal investigation in the past year. On Friday, Metro Corrections celebrated the graduation of eight officers, with the hope of more to come. Five of the eight...
Wave 3
Former LMPD assistant chief resigns from new job after criticism from Black leaders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Recently hired to help improve security for the Jewish Community of Louisville, former Louisville Metro Police Department Assistant Chief Josh Judah resigned Thursday after receiving criticism from leaders in the Black community. While working for LMPD in 2020, Judah was a visible spokesman supporting the department’s...
Kenneth Walker reacts to former LMPD detective pleading guilty to federal charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, reacted to former detective Kelly Goodlett’s guilty plea Thursday. He was in the apartment with Taylor when Louisville Metro Police officers broke down the door on March 13, 2020. Goodlett pleaded guilty to a felony conspiracy charge Tuesday for...
Woman shot in Parkland neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of W. Broadway around 5:00 a.m. Saturday. When First Division officers arrived, they found a woman that had been shot. She was transported to University Hospital with what appeared to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Police investigating after woman shot in northwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department continues its investigation after a woman was shot early Saturday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. on West Broadway near South 26th Street. The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone...
msn.com
'The video is beyond disturbing'; LMDC 'disgusted' by video, fires officer
Editor's note: The above video might be distressing to some. A Louisville Metro Corrections officer has been fired after he posted a video with what the department called "disparaging comments" about Louisville Metro Police and Breonna Taylor. The video shows former Corrections officer Turhan Knight at the Kentucky State Fair...
Louisville woman indicted for allegedly sending threatening mail to neighbors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman accused of harassing a family in her neighborhood has been indicted by a federal grand jury for mailing threatening letters to her neighbors. According to court documents and statements made in court on Tuesday, Suzanne Craft, 54, sent multiple "threatening communications" via the...
Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in DOJ’s Breonna Taylor case
Former LMPD police officer Kelly Goodlett faces up to five years in prison for her actions. An officer involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor pled guilty to federal charges Tuesday, August 23. Former LMPD police officer Kelly Goodlett faces up to five years in prison for her actions. As...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Operation Return Home canceled after missing 11-year-old Louisville boy found: LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said an 11-year-old reported missing from Valley Station has been found. In a news release, LMPD said Bradeon Shaw had been located and was safe. No other information was provided. He was reported missing from the 4600 block of Valley Station...
WLKY.com
Family, friends honor man whose remains were found near Lynn Family Stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A missing person's case is now a homicide. Saturday afternoon, loved ones gathered to honor the life of David Floyd. The 37- year-old was last seen in the area near Lynn Family Stadium in late June. That's where family members went repeatedly looking for him. Last...
Wave 3
‘The police aren’t doing anything’: Troubleshooters investigate drug house complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Old Louisville drug house across the street from a senior living center seems to be thriving, all while there appears to be no help from the police. Of all the businesses on the revitalized Oak Street in Old Louisville, people would be hard pressed to...
Wave 3
Woman in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the 1st division responded to a call of a shooting on the 2600 block of W Broadway. When officers arrived on scene, an adult female was...
wdrb.com
Metro Corrections inmate dies after attempting suicide earlier in the week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person housed at Louisville Metro Corrections died on Friday afternoon after he attempted suicide earlier in the week. Maj. Darrell Goodlett said that on Monday around 3 p.m., officers found Thomas Bradshaw had attempted suicide at the jail in downtown Louisville. The officers then began...
Kentucky State Fair attendees have sense of security after safety measures put in place
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair hosted one of its largest turnouts, Saturday, which also marked one week since an incident sent crowds into chaos. “It was kind of startling,” fairgoer Karen Weathers said. “But, then when we found out it was just noise-makers, I felt a little more secure.”
MSNBC
Breonna Taylor's defenders were right to call her death part of a conspiracy
After years of gaslighting from Kentucky officials and conservative media, a new development in the case of Breonna Taylor’s killing appears to confirm many activists' allegations: The raid on her home was unjustified and part of a police conspiracy. That is, according to one of the police detectives involved...
WLKY.com
Man killed in Portland shooting identified by coroner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot and killed in Portland last Friday night has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. They said the man was 52-year-old Mario Anderson. Just after 10 p.m. last Friday, Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call of a shooting...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 24