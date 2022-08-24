ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Clarence Fambrough
3d ago

you got 7 million. yes I understand the girl is dead. but according to the media. she was hot her boyfriend out so it's her own fault bottom line. but our mom had no problem spending the money

wdrb.com

1 shot in Camp Taylor neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the Camp Taylor neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the shooting in the 4200 block of Clark Street around 1:45 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. On scene, officers found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Child and man shot on Accomack Drive, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 3900 block of Accomack Dr. around 1 a.m. Sunday. When Eighth Division officers arrived, they said they found a 12-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man that had been shot. She was transported to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

'This is just the beginning' | Kenneth Walker, boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, reacts to guilty plea of former LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor is responding to the guilty plea of a former Louisville Metro Police officer, the first in relation to her death. "I've waited almost two and a half years for today," Kenneth Walker said in a video on Thursday. "For the first time, a member of LMPD took responsibility for what happened that night. Not only did detective Goodlett plead guilty, but she admitted she did not act alone."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Former LMPD assistant chief resigns from new job after criticism from Black leaders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Recently hired to help improve security for the Jewish Community of Louisville, former Louisville Metro Police Department Assistant Chief Josh Judah resigned Thursday after receiving criticism from leaders in the Black community. While working for LMPD in 2020, Judah was a visible spokesman supporting the department’s...
WHAS11

Woman shot in Parkland neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of W. Broadway around 5:00 a.m. Saturday. When First Division officers arrived, they found a woman that had been shot. She was transported to University Hospital with what appeared to be...
WLKY.com

Police investigating after woman shot in northwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department continues its investigation after a woman was shot early Saturday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. on West Broadway near South 26th Street. The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone...
LOUISVILLE, KY
msn.com

'The video is beyond disturbing'; LMDC 'disgusted' by video, fires officer

Editor's note: The above video might be distressing to some. A Louisville Metro Corrections officer has been fired after he posted a video with what the department called "disparaging comments" about Louisville Metro Police and Breonna Taylor. The video shows former Corrections officer Turhan Knight at the Kentucky State Fair...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the 1st division responded to a call of a shooting on the 2600 block of W Broadway. When officers arrived on scene, an adult female was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Metro Corrections inmate dies after attempting suicide earlier in the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person housed at Louisville Metro Corrections died on Friday afternoon after he attempted suicide earlier in the week. Maj. Darrell Goodlett said that on Monday around 3 p.m., officers found Thomas Bradshaw had attempted suicide at the jail in downtown Louisville. The officers then began...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man killed in Portland shooting identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot and killed in Portland last Friday night has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. They said the man was 52-year-old Mario Anderson. Just after 10 p.m. last Friday, Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call of a shooting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

