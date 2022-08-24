ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

Harrison High School honors former football star

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Harrison High School had a special tribute during its home opener football game. The team had a special moment for a former Harrison High School Football star injured in a crash near Indiana State University. As we've reported, Omarian Dixon is recovering at an Indianapolis hospital.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Operation Football Band of the Week: Center Grove H.S.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — It's Week 2 of Operation Football and there's action on the south side Friday night. Carmel travels to Center Grove, the top-ranked team in Class 6A. The Operation Football Band of the Week is from Center Grove. Check out their performance in the video player above.
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Operation Football: Brownsburg 42, Cathedral 35

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Cathedral traveled to Brownsburg Friday night on Operation Football. It's a matchup that saw Cathedral win last season, but they fell to Brownsburg this time, 42-35. Check out highlights in the media player.
BROWNSBURG, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Rivals puts in-state 2025 duo Haralson and Sisley in national top-40

National recruiting outlet Rivals continues to roll out new and updated basketball rankings this week. For the first time the resource has published rankings for the class of 2025 — those players just starting their sophomore year of high school. The state of Indiana has produced two players in...
FISHERS, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Terre Haute, IN
West Lafayette, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Football
WLFI.com

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on August 26:. Tri-County def. Attica, 48-6. Lafayette Jeff def. Michigan City, 51-33. Lewis Cass def. Maconaquah, 20-14. North Judson def. Caston, 52-8. Rensselaer Central def. North Newton, 55-0. Eastern def. Northwestern, 53-30.
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Hudson kills the competition in her first game

In her first collegiate game, freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson dominated the competition, scoring both Purdue’s first and final point. The No. 13 Boilermakers (1-0) defeated Bowling Green (1-1) in three sets to open their season. Hudson scored Purdue’s first point off of a kill and kept tallying more...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Purdue University names new police chief

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue University Police Department has named its new police chief: Lesley Wiete, a 22-year veteran of PUPD who was most recently serving as the department's deputy chief. “Deputy Chief Wiete’s dedication to this university and our community make her the ideal choice for this...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Tell Us Your Good News: Colts Camp

WESTFIELD, Ind — 13Sports director Dave Calabro was right at home at Indianapolis Colts training camp at Westfield's Grand Park, but this week's visit was all about meeting visitors and hearing their positive, uplifting stories. "35 years of marriage," said one man, standing next to his wife. "Wow, 35!...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Woman dies after being struck by a tractor in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Roads 500 E and 800 N. Preliminary investigation suggests that a 1930’s model Ford passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 500 E when a tractor, traveling southbound, began turning eastbound on […]
BROWNSBURG, IN
WANE-TV

Body found in West Lafayette pond

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A body was found inside a retention pond in West Lafayette on Tuesday morning, according to the West Lafayette Police Department. Police said the body was found around 10 a.m. in a pond located just north of William H. Harrison bridge, where old U.S. 231 crosses the Wabash. Officers found the male body in the water but have not released any further information about the deceased.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
KOKOMO, IN
Journal Review

The ‘Wild Side’ of Crawfordsville

I was on a mission recently to see if there are any remnants of the old Sperry Bridge still in existence. My mission was two-fold; I also wanted a bit of exercise, so I pulled into the Sugar Creek Nature Park after work and changed my shoes before joining my husband. We hiked along the trail for a short while before straying off to stick close to the creek just before the circa 1928 bridge over Lafayette Road. I scanned both the north and south banks of the creek but, due to the brush and bracken, I could not see any sign of a bridge foundation that looked similar to a concrete set of stairs. Previously, the only picture I could find showing the Sperry Bridge next to the newer bridge before it was torn down in 1928 was in Dick Munro’s excellent Sugar Creek reference book, Paddling Sugar Creek from the Source to the Wabash (RL 977.24 Mun). Someone out there probably knows where or if remains of the bridge foundation exist, but we couldn’t find it.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Update: One arrested following a hit and run in Parke County

PARKE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man has been arrested following a hit-and-run investigation in Parke County. According to the Sheriff’s Department, 23-year-old Hunter John Uplinger, of Rockville, is identified as the suspect. He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond in the Parke County Jail for...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Victims Identified in three fatality crash on SR 46

RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The three individuals who died in the crash on State Road 46 near Riley on Sunday have been identified. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said that those who died were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, as well as 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township […]
RILEY, IN
