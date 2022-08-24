Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Harrison High School honors former football star
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Harrison High School had a special tribute during its home opener football game. The team had a special moment for a former Harrison High School Football star injured in a crash near Indiana State University. As we've reported, Omarian Dixon is recovering at an Indianapolis hospital.
WTHR
Operation Football Band of the Week: Center Grove H.S.
GREENWOOD, Ind. — It's Week 2 of Operation Football and there's action on the south side Friday night. Carmel travels to Center Grove, the top-ranked team in Class 6A. The Operation Football Band of the Week is from Center Grove. Check out their performance in the video player above.
WTHR
Operation Football: Brownsburg 42, Cathedral 35
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Cathedral traveled to Brownsburg Friday night on Operation Football. It's a matchup that saw Cathedral win last season, but they fell to Brownsburg this time, 42-35. Check out highlights in the media player.
thedailyhoosier.com
Rivals puts in-state 2025 duo Haralson and Sisley in national top-40
National recruiting outlet Rivals continues to roll out new and updated basketball rankings this week. For the first time the resource has published rankings for the class of 2025 — those players just starting their sophomore year of high school. The state of Indiana has produced two players in...
WLFI.com
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on August 26:. Tri-County def. Attica, 48-6. Lafayette Jeff def. Michigan City, 51-33. Lewis Cass def. Maconaquah, 20-14. North Judson def. Caston, 52-8. Rensselaer Central def. North Newton, 55-0. Eastern def. Northwestern, 53-30.
Hudson kills the competition in her first game
In her first collegiate game, freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson dominated the competition, scoring both Purdue’s first and final point. The No. 13 Boilermakers (1-0) defeated Bowling Green (1-1) in three sets to open their season. Hudson scored Purdue’s first point off of a kill and kept tallying more...
Purdue University names new police chief
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue University Police Department has named its new police chief: Lesley Wiete, a 22-year veteran of PUPD who was most recently serving as the department's deputy chief. “Deputy Chief Wiete’s dedication to this university and our community make her the ideal choice for this...
Tell Us Your Good News: Colts Camp
WESTFIELD, Ind — 13Sports director Dave Calabro was right at home at Indianapolis Colts training camp at Westfield's Grand Park, but this week's visit was all about meeting visitors and hearing their positive, uplifting stories. "35 years of marriage," said one man, standing next to his wife. "Wow, 35!...
Woman dies after being struck by a tractor in Brownsburg
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Roads 500 E and 800 N. Preliminary investigation suggests that a 1930’s model Ford passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 500 E when a tractor, traveling southbound, began turning eastbound on […]
WTHI
Speed, alcohol and rain appear to be factors in crash that killed three ISU students
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a weekend crash that ended in the death of three Indiana State University students and two more hurt. The crash happened in Riley, just east of Terre Haute. There were five people in the car. Killed in the crash were:
WANE-TV
Body found in West Lafayette pond
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A body was found inside a retention pond in West Lafayette on Tuesday morning, according to the West Lafayette Police Department. Police said the body was found around 10 a.m. in a pond located just north of William H. Harrison bridge, where old U.S. 231 crosses the Wabash. Officers found the male body in the water but have not released any further information about the deceased.
Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
WLFI.com
Police release identity of the motorcyclist killed in crash on Sagamore Parkway
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Motorcyclist was killed in a collision Tuesday evening. Officials have identified 22-year-old Robert Glenn from West Lafayette as the victim. Just before 5:30 Tuesday evening, West Lafayette Police Department received a 911 call concerning a motorcycle-car collision. The accident happened on Sagamore Parkway,...
Chaos at Wiz Khalifa concert sparked by ‘shooting’ with people seen running out of Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
CHAOS broke out at a Wiz Khalifa concert on Friday night as attendees were seen running from the performance in Indianapolis. The rapper was playing at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville when an unspecified incident abruptly ended the show at about 10.30pm. The area was reportedly being evacuated as...
Journal Review
The ‘Wild Side’ of Crawfordsville
I was on a mission recently to see if there are any remnants of the old Sperry Bridge still in existence. My mission was two-fold; I also wanted a bit of exercise, so I pulled into the Sugar Creek Nature Park after work and changed my shoes before joining my husband. We hiked along the trail for a short while before straying off to stick close to the creek just before the circa 1928 bridge over Lafayette Road. I scanned both the north and south banks of the creek but, due to the brush and bracken, I could not see any sign of a bridge foundation that looked similar to a concrete set of stairs. Previously, the only picture I could find showing the Sperry Bridge next to the newer bridge before it was torn down in 1928 was in Dick Munro’s excellent Sugar Creek reference book, Paddling Sugar Creek from the Source to the Wabash (RL 977.24 Mun). Someone out there probably knows where or if remains of the bridge foundation exist, but we couldn’t find it.
MyWabashValley.com
Update: One arrested following a hit and run in Parke County
PARKE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man has been arrested following a hit-and-run investigation in Parke County. According to the Sheriff’s Department, 23-year-old Hunter John Uplinger, of Rockville, is identified as the suspect. He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond in the Parke County Jail for...
Victims Identified in three fatality crash on SR 46
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The three individuals who died in the crash on State Road 46 near Riley on Sunday have been identified. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said that those who died were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, as well as 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township […]
WISH-TV
Passenger in vintage Ford car dies after crash with John Deere tractor in Hendricks County
PITTSBORO, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies say a Pittsboro woman was killed after crash Wednesday night in Hendricks County. According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersections of County Road 500 East and County Road 800 North. That’s northwest of Brownsburg and northeast of Pittsboro.
WTHI
School officials enacted safety protocols in Parke Co. after suspicious person parked near an elementary playground
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - School officials in Parke County enacted their safety protocols after an incident near the elementary school. It happened around 1:00 Friday afternoon near the Montezuma Elementary School. According to a letter to parents, staff at the school noticed a suspicious vehicle near the playground. They...
YouthBuild Indy recruiting young people for construction careers with paid training
INDIANAPOLIS — The construction industry is projected to add 700 positions in Marion County over the next five years. Right now, Indianapolis is recruiting with a paid training program. YouthBuild Indy gives young people career preparation and life skills. They're targeting the estimated 30,000 young people in Marion County...
WTHR
